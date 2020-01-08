Príncipe Harry e Meghan Markle anunciam plano de deixar a Família Real e trabalhar
O príncipe Harry e a duquesa Meghan Markle anunciaram nesta quarta-feira (8) a intenção de deixar a Família Real Britânica e trabalhar para se tornarem economicamente independentes.
Em um comunicado, o casal também afirmou que pretende passar mais tempo nos Estados Unidos, país natal de Meghan, que era atriz antes do casamento real. Eles pretendem “balancear” o tempo que passam na América do Norte e no Reino Unido.
Apesar do plano de se afastar da Família Real, o casal afirmou que vai continuar “honrando” os compromissos com a Rainha Elizabeth II e a Commonwealth.
Veja abaixo o comunicado, em inglês:
“After many months of reflection and internal discussions, we have chosen to make a transition this year in starting to carve out a progressive new role within this institution. We intend to step back as ‘senior’ members of the Royal Family and work to become financially independent, while continuing to fully support Her Majesty The Queen. It is with your encouragement, particularly over the last few years, that we feel prepared to make this adjustment. We now plan to balance our time between the United Kingdom and North America, continuing to honour our duty to The Queen, the Commonwealth, and our patronages. This geographic balance will enable us to raise our son with an appreciation for the royal tradition into which he was born, while also providing our family with the space to focus on the next chapter, including the launch of our new charitable entity. We look forward to sharing the full details of this exciting next step in due course, as we continue to collaborate with Her Majesty The Queen, The Prince of Wales, The Duke of Cambridge and all relevant parties. Until then, please accept our deepest thanks for your continued support.” – The Duke and Duchess of Sussex For more information, please visit sussexroyal.com (link in bio) Image © PA
O príncipe Harry e Meghan Markle se casaram em maio de 2018 e têm um filho juntos, Archie.