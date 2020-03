Lady Gaga, Taylor Swift e Miley Cyrus fazem apelo por auto-isolamento

View this post on Instagram

This is reminding I think a lot of us what it is to both feel like and be a human being. I think it’s so important to acknowledge that we are and must be a global kind singular community. We can’t do this without kindness. And corona virus is not prejudiced. My thought for the day is to accept there will be times we feel powerless and out of control—but we can fill that space with kindness and be a part of the solution to a world problem. We then have control. We can create healing by learning how to be kind and take care of each other and ourselves during this time.