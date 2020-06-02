#BlackoutTuesday: Rihanna adere protesto antirracista e fecha lojas de suas marcas por um dia
Rihanna também aderiu ao protesto “Black Out Tuesday”, ato que incentiva o “apagão” de empresas nesta terça-feira (2) em apoio ao movimento “Black Lives Matter” (Vidas Pretas Importam), que está nas ruas dos Estados Unidos desde a morte de George Floyd. O homem negro foi morto por um policial branco em uma abordagem violenta, desencadeando uma série de protestos pelo país.
A cantora foi uma das celebridades que mostrou apoio aos manifestantes. No Twitter, Rihanna postou que as lojas de suas marcas de lingerie e maquiagem (Fenty Beauty, Fenty e Savage X Fenty) não funcionarão hoje. “Nós não vamos comprar nada!! E nem vender nada! Gang gang!”, escreveu.
we ain’t buying shit!!! and we ain’t selling shit neither!! gang gang! #BLACKOUTTUESDAY AF!!! @FentyOfficial @fentybeauty @SavageXFenty 💪🏿💪🏿💪🏿 pic.twitter.com/XNC44Tegj5
— Rihanna (@rihanna) June 2, 2020
No Instagram, Rihanna já tinha compartilhado um texto sobre o assassinato de George Floyd. “Nos últimos dias, a magnitude da devastação, raiva, tristeza que senti foi esmagadora, para dizer o mínimo! Observar meu povo ser assassinado e linchado dia após dia me levou a um lugar pesado no meu coração! A ponto de ficar longe das redes sociais, apenas para evitar ouvir novamente a agonia de gelar o sangue na voz de George Floyd, implorando repetidamente por sua vida!!!”
For the last few days, the magnitude of devastation, anger, sadness I’ve felt has been overwhelming to say the least! Watching my people get murdered and lynched day after day pushed me to a heavy place in my heart! To the point of staying away from socials, just to avoid hearing the blood curdling agony in George Floyd’s voice again, begging over and over for his life!!! The look of enticement, the pure joy and climax on the face of this bigot, murderer, thug, pig, bum, Derek Chauvin, haunts me!! I can’t shake this! I can’t get over an ambulance pulling up to an arrest, a paramedic checking a pulse without removing the very thing that’s hindering it! Is this that fucking normal??? If intentional MURDER is the fit consequence for “drugs” or “resisting arrest”….then what’s the fit consequence for MURDER???! #GeorgeFloyd #AhmaudArbery #BreonnaTaylor