Tom Hanks e sua esposa, Rita Wilson, estão com coronavírus

  • 11/03/2020 22h51 - Atualizado em 12/03/2020 07h20
Wikimedia CommonsAtor publicou no início da noite um post confirmando que está com o Covid-19

O ator norte-americano Tom Hanks utilizou sua conta no Instagram para anunciar que ele e sua esposa, Rita Wilson, estão com coronavírus. No post, ele conta que estão se sentindo cansados, apresentando febre e dores no corpo.

Ambos foram testados para o coronavírus e tiveram o diagnóstico positivo. Segundo o ator, o casal agora será submetido a alguns protocolos adotados pelo sistema de saúde da Austrália, onde estão em viagem.

 