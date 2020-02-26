GodzillaChallenge: Eminem desafia fãs a fazerem rap tão rápido quanto ele

Reprodução/Facebook Eminem desafiou seus fãs em rap super rápido



Os fãs de Eminem têm tentado reproduzir um rap específico do cantor após o Slim Shady desafiá-los a acompanhar seu ritmo frenético, no que batizou de #GodzillaChallenge.

“Deixe completo de veneno e os elimine. O #GodzillaChallenge está no ar. Quem consegue?”, convocou o rapper.

Em “Godzilla”, faixa presente no seu álbum mais recente “Music To Be Murdered By”, Eminem entoa impressionantes 224 palavras em apenas 31 segundos no verso final, de acordo com contagem do Genius.

O feito é inegável – mas houve fã que conseguiu completar o desafio proposto pelo rapper.

Confira abaixo: