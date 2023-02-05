Grammy 2023: Conheça os vencedores da premiação
Anitta concorre como ‘Artista Revelação’, Beyoncé pode superar maestro Georg Solti em número de prêmios e Viola Davis entra para o seleto grupo de artistas com o título de EGOT
Os vencedores do Grammy 2023 estão sendo anunciados neste domingo, 5, em Los Angeles, Estados Unidos. Vista como uma das principais premiações da música, o Grammy conta com 91 categorias e parte delas começaram a ser divulgadas da pré-cerimônia do evento, que começou às 17h30 pelo horário de Brasília. A cantora Anitta concorre em uma das principais categorias da noite: Artista Revelação. Beyoncé, que é o grande destaque da premiação com nove indicações, já ganhou dois prêmios e se continuar nesse ritmo pode superar o maestro Georg Solti e se tornar a artista com maior número de vitórias no Grammy. Kendrick Lamar possui oito indicações e Adele e Brandi Carlile estão empatadas com sete. Future, Harry Styles, Mary J. Blige, DJ Khaled e Randy Merrill estão com seis indicações. A atriz Viola Davis levou uma estatueta na categoria Audiobook e Narração de Histórias pelo livro “Finding Me” e se tornou a 18ª pessoa a ter o raro título de EGOT. Isso quer dizer o artista que já ganhou os prêmios Emmy, Grammy, Oscar e Tony. Neste seleto grupo, estão artistas como Rita Moreno, Alan Menken, Andrew Lloyd Webber, John Legend, Mike Nichols, Mel Brooks, Jennifer Hudson e Whoopi Goldberg.
Confira os vencedores das principais categorias:
Gravação do ano
- “Don’t Shut Me Down,” ABBA
- “Easy on Me,” Adele
- “BREAK MY SOUL,” Beyoncé
- “Good Morning Gorgeous,” Mary J. Blige
- “You and Me on the Rock,” Brandi Carlile feat. Lucius
- “Woman,” Doja Cat
- “Bad Habit,” Steve Lacy
- “The Heart Part 5,” Kendrick Lamar
- “About Damn Time,” Lizzo
- “As It Was,” Harry Styles
Música do ano
- Adele – Easy on Me
- Beyoncé – Break My Soul
- Bonnie Raitt – Just Like That
- DJ Khaled Featuring Rick Ross, Lil Wayne, Jay-Z, John Legend & Fridayy – God Did
- Gayle – ABCDEFU
- Harry Styles – As It Was
- Kendrick Lamar – The Heart Part 5
- Lizzo – About Damn Time
- Steve Lacy – Bad Habit
- Taylor Swift – All Too Well (10 Minute Version) (The Short Film)
Álbum do ano
- ABBA – Voyage
- Adele – 30
- Bad Bunny – Un Verano Sin Ti
- Beyoncé – Renaissance
- Brandi Carlile – In These Silent Days
- Coldplay – Music of the Spheres
- Harry Styles – Harry’s House
- Kendrick Lamar – Mr. Morale & the Big Steppers
- Lizzo – Special
- Mary J. Blige – Good Morning Gorgeous (Deluxe)
Revelação do ano
- Anitta
- Omar Apollo
- Domi & Jd Beck
- Muni Long
- Samara Joy
- Latto
- Maneskin
- Tobe Nwigwie
- Molly Tuttle
- Wet Leg
Melhor clipe
- Adele – Easy on Me
- BTS – Yet to Come
- Doja Cat – Woman
- Harry Styles – As It Was
- Kendrick Lamar – The Heart Part 5
- Taylor Swift – All Too Well: The Short Film
Melhor performance solo pop
- Adele – Easy on Me
- Bad Bunny – Moscow Mule
- Doja Cat – Woman
- Harry Styles – As It Was
- Lizzo – About Damn Time
- Steve Lacy – Bad Habit
Melhor performance pop duo ou grupo
- ABBA – Don’t Shut Me Down
- Camila Cabello Featuring Ed Sheeran – Bam Bam
- Coldplay & BTS – My Universe
- Post Malone & Doja Cat – I Like You (A Happier Song)
- Sam Smith & Kim Petras – Unholy
Melhor álbum pop vocal tradicional
- Diana Ross – Thank You
- Kelly Clarkson – When Christmas Comes Around…
- Michael Bublé – Higher (VENCEDOR)
- Norah Jones – I Dream of Christmas (Extended)
- Pentatonix – Evergreen
Melhor álbum pop vocal
- ABBA – Voyage
- Adele – 30
- Coldplay – Music of the Spheres
- Harry Styles – Harry’s House
- Lizzo – Special
Melhor gravação dance/eletrônica
- Best Dance/Electronic Recording
- Beyoncé – Break My Soul (VENCEDOR)
- Bonobo – Rosewood
- David Guetta & Bebe Rexha – I’m Good (Blue)
- Diplo & Miguel – Don’t Forget My Love
- Kaytranada Featuring H.E.R. – Intimidated
- Rüfüs Du Sol – On My Knees
Melhor álbum dance/eletrônica
- Beyoncé – Renaissance
- Bonobo – Fragments
- Diplo – Diplo
- Odesza – The Last Goodbye
- Rüfüs Du Sol – Surrender
Melhor performance de rap
- DJ Khaled Featuring Rick Ross, Lil Wayne, Jay-Z, John Legend & Fridayy – God Did
- Doja Cat – Vegas
- Gunna & Future Featuring Young Thug – Pushin P
- Hitkidd & Glorilla – F.N.F. (Let’s Go)
- Kendrick Lamar – The Heart Part 5 (VENCEDOR)
Melhor performance de rap melódico
- DJ Khaled Featuring Future & SZA – Beautiful
- Future Featuring Drake & Tems – Wait for U (VENCEDOR)
- Jack Harlow – First Class
- Kendrick Lamar Featuring Blxst & Amanda Reifer – Die Hard
- Latto – Big Energy (Live)
Melhor música de rap
- DJ Khaled Featuring Rick Ross, Lil Wayne, Jay-Z, John Legend & Fridayy – God Did
- Future Featuring Drake & Tems – Wait for U
- Gunna & Future Featuring Young Thug – Pushin P
- Jack Harlow Featuring Drake – Churchill Downs
- Kendrick Lamar – The Heart Part 5 (VENCEDOR)
Melhor álbum de rap
- DJ Khaled – God Did
- Future – I Never Liked You
- Jack Harlow – Come Home the Kids Miss You
- Kendrick Lamar – Mr. Morale & the Big Steppers
- Pusha T – It’s Almost Dry
Melhor álbum de pop latino
- Camilo – De Adentro Pa Afuera
- Christina Aguilera – Aguilera
- Fonseca – Viajante
- Rubén Blades & Boca Livre – Pasieros (VENCEDOR)
- Sebastián Yatra – Dharma +
Melhor álbum de música urbana
- Bad Bunny – Un Verano Sin Ti
- Daddy Yankee – Legendaddy
- Farruko – La 167
- Maluma – The Love & Sex Tape
- Rauw Alejandro – Trap Cake, Vol. 2
Melhor performance de R&B
- Beyoncé – Virgo’s Groove
- Jazmine Sullivan – Hurt Me So Good
- Lucky Daye – Over
- Mary J. Blige Featuring Anderson .Paak – Here With Me
- Muni Long – Hrs & Hrs (VENCEDOR)
Melhor performance de R&B tradicional
- Adam Blackstone Featuring Jazmine Sullivan – ’Round Midnight
- Babyface Featuring Ella Mai – Keeps on Fallin’
- Beyoncé – Plastic Off the Sofa (VENCEDOR)
- Mary J. Blige – Good Morning Gorgeous
- Snoh Aalegra – Do 4 Love
Melhor música de R&B
- Beyoncé – Cuff It
- Jazmine Sullivan – Hurt Me So Good
- Mary J. Blige – Good Morning Gorgeous
- Muni Long – Hrs & Hrs
- PJ Morton – Please Don’t Walk Away
Melhor álbum de R&B progressivo
- Cory Henry – Operation Funk
- Moonchild – Starfuit
- Steve Lacy – Gemini Rights (VENCEDOR)
- Tank and the Bangas – Red Balloon
- Terrace Martin – Drones
Melhor álbum de R&B
- Chris Brown – Breezy (Deluxe)
- Lucky Daye – Candy Drip
- Mary J. Blige – Good Morning Gorgeous (Deluxe)
- PJ Morton – Watch the Sun
- Robert Glasper – Black Radio III (VENCEDOR)
Melhor filme musical
- Adele – Adele One Night Only
- Billie Eilish – Billie Eilish Live at the O2
- Justin Bieber – Our World
- Neil Young & Crazy Horse – A Band a Brotherhood a Barn
- Rosalía – Motomami (Rosalía TikTok Live Performance)
- Various Artists – Jazz Fest: A New Orleans Story
Melhor performance country solo
- Kelsea Ballerini – Heartfirst
- Maren Morris – Circles Around This Town
- Miranda Lambert – In His Arms
- Willie Nelson – Live Forever
- Zach Bryan – Something in the Orange
Melhor performance country em dupla ou grupo
- Brothers Osborne – Midnight Rider’s Prayer
- Carly Pearce & Ashley McBryde – Never Wanted to Be That Girl (VENCEDOR)
- Ingrid Andress & Sam Hunt – Wishful Drinking
- Luke Combs & Miranda Lambert – Outrunnin’ Your Memory
- Reba McEntire & Dolly Parton – Does He Love You (Revisited)
- Robert Plant & Alison Krauss – Gonig Where the Lonely Go
Melhor música de country
- Cody Johnson – ’Til You Can’t (VENCEDOR)
- Luke Combs – Doin’ This
- Maren Morris – Circles Around This Town
- Miranda Lambert – If I Was a Cowboy
- Taylor Swift – I Bet You Think About Me (Taylor’s Version) (From the Vault)
- Willie Nelson – I’ll Love You Till the Day I Die
Melhor álbum de country
- Ashley McBryde – Ashley McBryde Presents: Lindeville
- Luke Combs – Growin’ Up
- Maren Morris – Humble Quest
- Miranda Lambert – Palomino
- Willie Nelson – A Beautiful Time
Melhor álbum de jazz latino
- Arturo O’Farrill & The Afro Latin Jazz Orchestra Featuring The Congra Patria Son Jarocho Collective – Fandango at the Wall in New York
- Arturo Sandoval – Rhythm & Soul
- Danilo Pérez Featuring The Global Messengers – Crisálida
- Flora Purim – If You Will
- Miguel Zenón – Música de las Américas
Melhor álbum latino de rock ou alternativo
- Cimafunk – El Alimento
- Fito Paez – Los Años Salvajes
- Gaby Moreno – Alegoría
- Jorge Drexler – Tinta y Tiempo
- Mon Laferte – 1940 Carmen
- Rosalía – Motomami (VENCEDOR)
Melhor álbum folk
- Aoife O’Donovan – Age of Apathy
- Janis Ian – The Light at the End of the Line
- Judy Collins – Spellbound
- Madison Cunningham – Revealer
- Punch Brothers – Hell on Church Street
Melhor audiolivro, narração ou gravação narrativa
- Jamie Foxx – Act Like You Got Some Sense
- Lin-Manuel Miranda – Aristotle and Dante Dive Into the Waters of the World
- Mel Brooks – All About Me!: My Remarkable Life in Show Business
- Questlove – Music Is History
- Viola Davis – Finding Me (VENCEDOR)