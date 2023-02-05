Jovem Pan > Entretenimento > Música > Grammy 2023: Conheça os vencedores da premiação

Grammy 2023: Conheça os vencedores da premiação

Anitta concorre como ‘Artista Revelação’, Beyoncé pode superar maestro Georg Solti em número de prêmios e Viola Davis entra para o seleto grupo de artistas com o título de EGOT

  • Por Jovem Pan
  • 05/02/2023 19h38 - Atualizado em 05/02/2023 20h16
Leon Bennett / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP Viola Davis segurando o Grammy Viola Davis venceu o Grammy 2023 e entrou para o grupo de artista com EGOT

Os vencedores do Grammy 2023 estão sendo anunciados neste domingo, 5, em Los Angeles, Estados Unidos. Vista como uma das principais premiações da música, o Grammy conta com 91 categorias e parte delas começaram a ser divulgadas da pré-cerimônia do evento, que começou às 17h30 pelo horário de Brasília. A cantora Anitta concorre em uma das principais categorias da noite: Artista Revelação. Beyoncé, que é o grande destaque da premiação com nove indicações, já ganhou dois prêmios e se continuar nesse ritmo pode superar o maestro Georg Solti e se tornar a artista com maior número de vitórias no Grammy. Kendrick Lamar possui oito indicações e Adele e Brandi Carlile estão empatadas com sete. Future, Harry Styles, Mary J. Blige, DJ Khaled e Randy Merrill estão com seis indicações. A atriz Viola Davis levou uma estatueta na categoria Audiobook e Narração de Histórias pelo livro “Finding Me” e se tornou a 18ª pessoa a ter o raro título de EGOT. Isso quer dizer o artista que já ganhou os prêmios Emmy, Grammy, Oscar e Tony. Neste seleto grupo, estão artistas como Rita Moreno, Alan Menken, Andrew Lloyd Webber, John Legend, Mike Nichols, Mel Brooks, Jennifer Hudson e Whoopi Goldberg. 

Confira os vencedores das principais categorias:

Gravação do ano

  • “Don’t Shut Me Down,” ABBA
  • “Easy on Me,” Adele
  • “BREAK MY SOUL,” Beyoncé
  • “Good Morning Gorgeous,” Mary J. Blige
  • “You and Me on the Rock,” Brandi Carlile feat. Lucius
  • “Woman,” Doja Cat
  • “Bad Habit,” Steve Lacy
  • “The Heart Part 5,” Kendrick Lamar
  • “About Damn Time,” Lizzo
  • “As It Was,” Harry Styles

Música do ano

  • Adele – Easy on Me
  • Beyoncé – Break My Soul
  • Bonnie Raitt – Just Like That
  • DJ Khaled Featuring Rick Ross, Lil Wayne, Jay-Z, John Legend & Fridayy – God Did
  • Gayle – ABCDEFU
  • Harry Styles – As It Was
  • Kendrick Lamar – The Heart Part 5
  • Lizzo – About Damn Time
  • Steve Lacy – Bad Habit
  • Taylor Swift – All Too Well (10 Minute Version) (The Short Film)

Álbum do ano

  • ABBA – Voyage
  • Adele – 30
  • Bad Bunny – Un Verano Sin Ti
  • Beyoncé – Renaissance
  • Brandi Carlile – In These Silent Days
  • Coldplay – Music of the Spheres
  • Harry Styles – Harry’s House
  • Kendrick Lamar – Mr. Morale & the Big Steppers
  • Lizzo – Special
  • Mary J. Blige – Good Morning Gorgeous (Deluxe)

Revelação do ano

  • Anitta
  • Omar Apollo
  • Domi & Jd Beck
  • Muni Long
  • Samara Joy
  • Latto
  • Maneskin
  • Tobe Nwigwie
  • Molly Tuttle
  • Wet Leg

Melhor clipe

  • Adele – Easy on Me
  • BTS – Yet to Come
  • Doja Cat – Woman
  • Harry Styles – As It Was
  • Kendrick Lamar – The Heart Part 5
  • Taylor Swift – All Too Well: The Short Film

Melhor performance solo pop

  • Adele – Easy on Me
  • Bad Bunny – Moscow Mule
  • Doja Cat – Woman
  • Harry Styles – As It Was
  • Lizzo – About Damn Time
  • Steve Lacy – Bad Habit

Melhor performance pop duo ou grupo

  • ABBA – Don’t Shut Me Down
  • Camila Cabello Featuring Ed Sheeran – Bam Bam
  • Coldplay & BTS – My Universe
  • Post Malone & Doja Cat – I Like You (A Happier Song)
  • Sam Smith & Kim Petras – Unholy

Melhor álbum pop vocal tradicional

  • Diana Ross – Thank You
  • Kelly Clarkson – When Christmas Comes Around…
  • Michael Bublé – Higher (VENCEDOR)
  • Norah Jones – I Dream of Christmas (Extended)
  • Pentatonix – Evergreen

Melhor álbum pop vocal

  • ABBA – Voyage
  • Adele – 30
  • Coldplay – Music of the Spheres
  • Harry Styles – Harry’s House
  • Lizzo – Special

Melhor gravação dance/eletrônica

  • Best Dance/Electronic Recording
  • Beyoncé – Break My Soul (VENCEDOR)
  • Bonobo – Rosewood
  • David Guetta & Bebe Rexha – I’m Good (Blue)
  • Diplo & Miguel – Don’t Forget My Love
  • Kaytranada Featuring H.E.R. – Intimidated
  • Rüfüs Du Sol – On My Knees

Melhor álbum dance/eletrônica

  • Beyoncé – Renaissance
  • Bonobo – Fragments
  • Diplo – Diplo
  • Odesza – The Last Goodbye
  • Rüfüs Du Sol – Surrender

Melhor performance de rap

  • DJ Khaled Featuring Rick Ross, Lil Wayne, Jay-Z, John Legend & Fridayy – God Did
  • Doja Cat – Vegas
  • Gunna & Future Featuring Young Thug – Pushin P
  • Hitkidd & Glorilla – F.N.F. (Let’s Go)
  • Kendrick Lamar – The Heart Part 5 (VENCEDOR)

Melhor performance de rap melódico

  • DJ Khaled Featuring Future & SZA – Beautiful
  • Future Featuring Drake & Tems – Wait for U (VENCEDOR)
  • Jack Harlow – First Class
  • Kendrick Lamar Featuring Blxst & Amanda Reifer – Die Hard
  • Latto – Big Energy (Live)

Melhor música de rap

  • DJ Khaled Featuring Rick Ross, Lil Wayne, Jay-Z, John Legend & Fridayy – God Did
  • Future Featuring Drake & Tems – Wait for U
  • Gunna & Future Featuring Young Thug – Pushin P
  • Jack Harlow Featuring Drake – Churchill Downs
  • Kendrick Lamar – The Heart Part 5 (VENCEDOR)

Melhor álbum de rap

  • DJ Khaled – God Did
  • Future – I Never Liked You
  • Jack Harlow – Come Home the Kids Miss You
  • Kendrick Lamar – Mr. Morale & the Big Steppers
  • Pusha T – It’s Almost Dry

Melhor álbum de pop latino

  • Camilo – De Adentro Pa Afuera
  • Christina Aguilera – Aguilera
  • Fonseca – Viajante
  • Rubén Blades & Boca Livre – Pasieros (VENCEDOR)
  • Sebastián Yatra – Dharma +

Melhor álbum de música urbana

  • Bad Bunny – Un Verano Sin Ti
  • Daddy Yankee – Legendaddy
  • Farruko – La 167
  • Maluma – The Love & Sex Tape
  • Rauw Alejandro – Trap Cake, Vol. 2

Melhor performance de R&B

  • Beyoncé – Virgo’s Groove
  • Jazmine Sullivan – Hurt Me So Good
  • Lucky Daye – Over
  • Mary J. Blige Featuring Anderson .Paak – Here With Me
  • Muni Long – Hrs & Hrs (VENCEDOR)

Melhor performance de R&B tradicional

  • Adam Blackstone Featuring Jazmine Sullivan – ’Round Midnight
  • Babyface Featuring Ella Mai – Keeps on Fallin’
  • Beyoncé – Plastic Off the Sofa (VENCEDOR)
  • Mary J. Blige – Good Morning Gorgeous
  • Snoh Aalegra – Do 4 Love

Melhor música de R&B

  • Beyoncé – Cuff It
  • Jazmine Sullivan – Hurt Me So Good
  • Mary J. Blige – Good Morning Gorgeous
  • Muni Long – Hrs & Hrs
  • PJ Morton – Please Don’t Walk Away

Melhor álbum de R&B progressivo

  • Cory Henry – Operation Funk
  • Moonchild – Starfuit
  • Steve Lacy – Gemini Rights (VENCEDOR)
  • Tank and the Bangas – Red Balloon
  • Terrace Martin – Drones

Melhor álbum de R&B

  • Chris Brown – Breezy (Deluxe)
  • Lucky Daye – Candy Drip
  • Mary J. Blige – Good Morning Gorgeous (Deluxe)
  • PJ Morton – Watch the Sun
  • Robert Glasper – Black Radio III (VENCEDOR)

Melhor filme musical

  • Adele – Adele One Night Only
  • Billie Eilish – Billie Eilish Live at the O2
  • Justin Bieber – Our World
  • Neil Young & Crazy Horse – A Band a Brotherhood a Barn
  • Rosalía – Motomami (Rosalía TikTok Live Performance)
  • Various Artists – Jazz Fest: A New Orleans Story

Melhor performance country solo

  • Kelsea Ballerini – Heartfirst
  • Maren Morris – Circles Around This Town
  • Miranda Lambert – In His Arms
  • Willie Nelson – Live Forever
  • Zach Bryan – Something in the Orange

Melhor performance country em dupla ou grupo

  • Brothers Osborne – Midnight Rider’s Prayer
  • Carly Pearce & Ashley McBryde – Never Wanted to Be That Girl (VENCEDOR)
  • Ingrid Andress & Sam Hunt – Wishful Drinking
  • Luke Combs & Miranda Lambert – Outrunnin’ Your Memory
  • Reba McEntire & Dolly Parton – Does He Love You (Revisited)
  • Robert Plant & Alison Krauss – Gonig Where the Lonely Go

Melhor música de country

  • Cody Johnson – ’Til You Can’t (VENCEDOR)
  • Luke Combs – Doin’ This
  • Maren Morris – Circles Around This Town
  • Miranda Lambert – If I Was a Cowboy
  • Taylor Swift – I Bet You Think About Me (Taylor’s Version) (From the Vault)
  • Willie Nelson – I’ll Love You Till the Day I Die

Melhor álbum de country

  • Ashley McBryde – Ashley McBryde Presents: Lindeville
  • Luke Combs – Growin’ Up
  • Maren Morris – Humble Quest
  • Miranda Lambert – Palomino
  • Willie Nelson – A Beautiful Time

Melhor álbum de jazz latino

  • Arturo O’Farrill & The Afro Latin Jazz Orchestra Featuring The Congra Patria Son Jarocho Collective – Fandango at the Wall in New York
  • Arturo Sandoval – Rhythm & Soul
  • Danilo Pérez Featuring The Global Messengers – Crisálida
  • Flora Purim – If You Will
  • Miguel Zenón – Música de las Américas

Melhor álbum latino de rock ou alternativo

  • Cimafunk – El Alimento
  • Fito Paez – Los Años Salvajes
  • Gaby Moreno – Alegoría
  • Jorge Drexler – Tinta y Tiempo
  • Mon Laferte – 1940 Carmen
  • Rosalía – Motomami (VENCEDOR)

Melhor álbum folk

  • Aoife O’Donovan – Age of Apathy
  • Janis Ian – The Light at the End of the Line
  • Judy Collins – Spellbound
  • Madison Cunningham – Revealer
  • Punch Brothers – Hell on Church Street

Melhor audiolivro, narração ou gravação narrativa

  • Jamie Foxx – Act Like You Got Some Sense
  • Lin-Manuel Miranda – Aristotle and Dante Dive Into the Waters of the World
  • Mel Brooks – All About Me!: My Remarkable Life in Show Business
  • Questlove – Music Is History
  • Viola Davis – Finding Me (VENCEDOR)

Leia também

Anitta chega 'superanimada' ao Grammy e espera reverter derrota brasileira de 1965
'Grammy Latino é pequeno demais', dispara irmão de Marília Mendonça após resultado