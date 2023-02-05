Grammy 2023: Conheça os vencedores da premiação

Anitta concorre como ‘Artista Revelação’, Beyoncé pode superar maestro Georg Solti em número de prêmios e Viola Davis entra para o seleto grupo de artistas com o título de EGOT

Viola Davis venceu o Grammy 2023 e entrou para o grupo de artista com EGOT



Os vencedores do Grammy 2023 estão sendo anunciados neste domingo, 5, em Los Angeles, Estados Unidos. Vista como uma das principais premiações da música, o Grammy conta com 91 categorias e parte delas começaram a ser divulgadas da pré-cerimônia do evento, que começou às 17h30 pelo horário de Brasília. A cantora Anitta concorre em uma das principais categorias da noite: Artista Revelação. Beyoncé, que é o grande destaque da premiação com nove indicações, já ganhou dois prêmios e se continuar nesse ritmo pode superar o maestro Georg Solti e se tornar a artista com maior número de vitórias no Grammy. Kendrick Lamar possui oito indicações e Adele e Brandi Carlile estão empatadas com sete. Future, Harry Styles, Mary J. Blige, DJ Khaled e Randy Merrill estão com seis indicações. A atriz Viola Davis levou uma estatueta na categoria Audiobook e Narração de Histórias pelo livro “Finding Me” e se tornou a 18ª pessoa a ter o raro título de EGOT. Isso quer dizer o artista que já ganhou os prêmios Emmy, Grammy, Oscar e Tony. Neste seleto grupo, estão artistas como Rita Moreno, Alan Menken, Andrew Lloyd Webber, John Legend, Mike Nichols, Mel Brooks, Jennifer Hudson e Whoopi Goldberg.

Confira os vencedores das principais categorias:

Gravação do ano

“Don’t Shut Me Down,” ABBA

“Easy on Me,” Adele

Adele “BREAK MY SOUL,” Beyoncé

“Good Morning Gorgeous,” Mary J. Blige

“You and Me on the Rock,” Brandi Carlile feat. Lucius

“Woman,” Doja Cat

“Bad Habit,” Steve Lacy

“The Heart Part 5,” Kendrick Lamar

“About Damn Time,” Lizzo

“As It Was,” Harry Styles

Música do ano

Adele – Easy on Me

Beyoncé – Break My Soul

Bonnie Raitt – Just Like That

DJ Khaled Featuring Rick Ross, Lil Wayne, Jay-Z, John Legend & Fridayy – God Did

Gayle – ABCDEFU

Harry Styles – As It Was

Kendrick Lamar – The Heart Part 5

Lizzo – About Damn Time

Steve Lacy – Bad Habit

Taylor Swift – All Too Well (10 Minute Version) (The Short Film)

Álbum do ano

ABBA – Voyage

Adele – 30

Bad Bunny – Un Verano Sin Ti

Beyoncé – Renaissance

Brandi Carlile – In These Silent Days

Coldplay – Music of the Spheres

Harry Styles – Harry’s House

Kendrick Lamar – Mr. Morale & the Big Steppers

Lizzo – Special

Mary J. Blige – Good Morning Gorgeous (Deluxe)

Revelação do ano

Anitta

Omar Apollo

Domi & Jd Beck

Muni Long

Samara Joy

Latto

Maneskin

Tobe Nwigwie

Molly Tuttle

Wet Leg

Melhor clipe

Adele – Easy on Me

BTS – Yet to Come

Doja Cat – Woman

Harry Styles – As It Was

Kendrick Lamar – The Heart Part 5

Taylor Swift – All Too Well: The Short Film

Melhor performance solo pop

Adele – Easy on Me

Bad Bunny – Moscow Mule

Doja Cat – Woman

Harry Styles – As It Was

Lizzo – About Damn Time

Steve Lacy – Bad Habit

Melhor performance pop duo ou grupo

ABBA – Don’t Shut Me Down

Camila Cabello Featuring Ed Sheeran – Bam Bam

Coldplay & BTS – My Universe

Post Malone & Doja Cat – I Like You (A Happier Song)

Sam Smith & Kim Petras – Unholy

Melhor álbum pop vocal tradicional

Diana Ross – Thank You

Kelly Clarkson – When Christmas Comes Around…

Michael Bublé – Higher (VENCEDOR)

Norah Jones – I Dream of Christmas (Extended)

Pentatonix – Evergreen

Melhor álbum pop vocal

ABBA – Voyage

Adele – 30

Coldplay – Music of the Spheres

Harry Styles – Harry’s House

Lizzo – Special

Melhor gravação dance/eletrônica

Beyoncé – Break My Soul (VENCEDOR )

Bonobo – Rosewood

David Guetta & Bebe Rexha – I’m Good (Blue)

Diplo & Miguel – Don’t Forget My Love

Kaytranada Featuring H.E.R. – Intimidated

Rüfüs Du Sol – On My Knees

Melhor álbum dance/eletrônica

Beyoncé – Renaissance

Bonobo – Fragments

Diplo – Diplo

Odesza – The Last Goodbye

Rüfüs Du Sol – Surrender

Melhor performance de rap

DJ Khaled Featuring Rick Ross, Lil Wayne, Jay-Z, John Legend & Fridayy – God Did

Doja Cat – Vegas

Gunna & Future Featuring Young Thug – Pushin P

Hitkidd & Glorilla – F.N.F. (Let’s Go)

Kendrick Lamar – The Heart Part 5 (VENCEDOR)

Melhor performance de rap melódico

DJ Khaled Featuring Future & SZA – Beautiful

Future Featuring Drake & Tems – Wait for U (VENCEDOR)

Jack Harlow – First Class

Kendrick Lamar Featuring Blxst & Amanda Reifer – Die Hard

Latto – Big Energy (Live)

Melhor música de rap

DJ Khaled Featuring Rick Ross, Lil Wayne, Jay-Z, John Legend & Fridayy – God Did

Future Featuring Drake & Tems – Wait for U

Gunna & Future Featuring Young Thug – Pushin P

Jack Harlow Featuring Drake – Churchill Downs

Kendrick Lamar – The Heart Part 5 (VENCEDOR)

Melhor álbum de rap

DJ Khaled – God Did

Future – I Never Liked You

Jack Harlow – Come Home the Kids Miss You

Kendrick Lamar – Mr. Morale & the Big Steppers

Pusha T – It’s Almost Dry

Melhor álbum de pop latino

Camilo – De Adentro Pa Afuera

Christina Aguilera – Aguilera

Fonseca – Viajante

Rubén Blades & Boca Livre – Pasieros (VENCEDOR)

Sebastián Yatra – Dharma +

Melhor álbum de música urbana

Bad Bunny – Un Verano Sin Ti

Daddy Yankee – Legendaddy

Farruko – La 167

Maluma – The Love & Sex Tape

Rauw Alejandro – Trap Cake, Vol. 2

Melhor performance de R&B

Beyoncé – Virgo’s Groove

Jazmine Sullivan – Hurt Me So Good

Lucky Daye – Over

Mary J. Blige Featuring Anderson .Paak – Here With Me

Muni Long – Hrs & Hrs (VENCEDOR)

Melhor performance de R&B tradicional

Adam Blackstone Featuring Jazmine Sullivan – ’Round Midnight

Babyface Featuring Ella Mai – Keeps on Fallin’

Beyoncé – Plastic Off the Sofa (VENCEDOR)

Mary J. Blige – Good Morning Gorgeous

Snoh Aalegra – Do 4 Love

Melhor música de R&B

Beyoncé – Cuff It

Jazmine Sullivan – Hurt Me So Good

Mary J. Blige – Good Morning Gorgeous

Muni Long – Hrs & Hrs

PJ Morton – Please Don’t Walk Away

Melhor álbum de R&B progressivo

Cory Henry – Operation Funk

Moonchild – Starfuit

Steve Lacy – Gemini Rights (VENCEDOR)

Tank and the Bangas – Red Balloon

Terrace Martin – Drones

Melhor álbum de R&B

Chris Brown – Breezy (Deluxe)

Lucky Daye – Candy Drip

Mary J. Blige – Good Morning Gorgeous (Deluxe)

PJ Morton – Watch the Sun

Robert Glasper – Black Radio III (VENCEDOR)

Melhor filme musical

Adele – Adele One Night Only

Billie Eilish – Billie Eilish Live at the O2

Justin Bieber – Our World

Neil Young & Crazy Horse – A Band a Brotherhood a Barn

Rosalía – Motomami (Rosalía TikTok Live Performance)

Various Artists – Jazz Fest: A New Orleans Story

Melhor performance country solo

Kelsea Ballerini – Heartfirst

Maren Morris – Circles Around This Town

Miranda Lambert – In His Arms

Willie Nelson – Live Forever

Zach Bryan – Something in the Orange

Melhor performance country em dupla ou grupo

Brothers Osborne – Midnight Rider’s Prayer

Carly Pearce & Ashley McBryde – Never Wanted to Be That Girl (VENCEDOR)

Ingrid Andress & Sam Hunt – Wishful Drinking

Luke Combs & Miranda Lambert – Outrunnin’ Your Memory

Reba McEntire & Dolly Parton – Does He Love You (Revisited)

Robert Plant & Alison Krauss – Gonig Where the Lonely Go

Melhor música de country

Cody Johnson – ’Til You Can’t (VENCEDOR)

Luke Combs – Doin’ This

Maren Morris – Circles Around This Town

Miranda Lambert – If I Was a Cowboy

Taylor Swift – I Bet You Think About Me (Taylor’s Version) (From the Vault)

Willie Nelson – I’ll Love You Till the Day I Die

Melhor álbum de country

Ashley McBryde – Ashley McBryde Presents: Lindeville

Luke Combs – Growin’ Up

Maren Morris – Humble Quest

Miranda Lambert – Palomino

Willie Nelson – A Beautiful Time

Melhor álbum de jazz latino

Arturo O’Farrill & The Afro Latin Jazz Orchestra Featuring The Congra Patria Son Jarocho Collective – Fandango at the Wall in New York

Arturo Sandoval – Rhythm & Soul

Danilo Pérez Featuring The Global Messengers – Crisálida

Flora Purim – If You Will

Miguel Zenón – Música de las Américas

Melhor álbum latino de rock ou alternativo

Cimafunk – El Alimento

Fito Paez – Los Años Salvajes

Gaby Moreno – Alegoría

Jorge Drexler – Tinta y Tiempo

Mon Laferte – 1940 Carmen

Rosalía – Motomami (VENCEDOR)

Melhor álbum folk

Aoife O’Donovan – Age of Apathy

Janis Ian – The Light at the End of the Line

Judy Collins – Spellbound

Madison Cunningham – Revealer

Punch Brothers – Hell on Church Street

Melhor audiolivro, narração ou gravação narrativa

Jamie Foxx – Act Like You Got Some Sense

Lin-Manuel Miranda – Aristotle and Dante Dive Into the Waters of the World

Mel Brooks – All About Me!: My Remarkable Life in Show Business

Questlove – Music Is History

Viola Davis – Finding Me (VENCEDOR)