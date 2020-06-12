Trio Lady Antebellum muda de nome para evitar uso de termo racista
A banda country Lady Antebellum passará a se chamar Lady A, já que o termo usado anteriormente é uma palavra associada à escravidão no sul dos Estados Unidos.
A troca de nome foi confirmada nesta quinta-feira (11), em anúncio nas redes sociais. A banda se lamentou por demorar para levar em conta as conotações da palavra e que nas últimas semanas abriu “os olhos para as injustiças, a desigualdade e os prejuízos que as pessoas negras sempre enfrentaram”.
“Antebellum” é um termo que significa “antes da guerra”, e que na cultura americana é vinculado ao momento em que os estados do sul defendiam a escravidão, prática que levou à Guerra Civil.
“Quando começamos, há quase 14 anos, nomeamos a nossa banda em homenagem à casa de estilo sulista ‘antebellum’ onde tiramos nossas primeiras fotos. Como músicos, nos lembrávamos de toda a música nascida no sul e que nos influenciou”, explicou o grupo.
“Mas lamentamos dizer que não levamos em conta as associações desta palavra que se referem ao período da história anterior à guerra civil, que inclui a escravidão”, acrescentou.
A partir de agora, a banda se chamará Lady A, um apelido já utilizado pelos fãs. A decisão foi tomada após um período de “reflexão pessoal, discussão e muitas conversas honestas com alguns amigos e colegas negros mais próximos”.
Dear Fans, As a band, we have strived for our music to be a refuge…inclusive of all. We’ve watched and listened more than ever these last few weeks, and our hearts have been stirred with conviction, our eyes opened wide to the injustices, inequality and biases Black women and men have always faced and continue to face everyday. Now, blindspots we didn’t even know existed have been revealed. After much personal reflection, band discussion, prayer and many honest conversations with some of our closest Black friends and colleagues, we have decided to drop the word “antebellum” from our name and move forward as Lady A, the nickname our fans gave us almost from the start. When we set out together almost 14 years ago, we named our band after the southern “antebellum” style home where we took our first photos. As musicians, it reminded us of all the music born in the south that influenced us…Southern Rock, Blues, R&B, Gospel and of course Country. But we are regretful and embarrassed to say that we did not take into account the associations that weigh down this word referring to the period of history before The Civil War, which includes slavery. We are deeply sorry for the hurt this has caused and for anyone who has felt unsafe, unseen or unvalued. Causing pain was never our hearts’ intention, but it doesn’t change the fact that indeed, it did just that. So today, we speak up and make a change. We hope you will dig in and join us. We feel like we have been Awakened, but this is just one step. There are countless more that need to be taken. We want to do better. We are committed to examining our individual and collective impact and making the necessary changes to practice antiracism. We will continue to educate ourselves, have hard conversations and search the parts of our hearts that need pruning—to grow into better humans, better neighbors. Our next outward step will be a donation to the Equal Justice Initiative through LadyAID. Our prayer is that if we lead by example…with humility, love, empathy and action…we can be better allies to those suffering from spoken and unspoken injustices, while influencing our children & generations to come.
*Com EFE