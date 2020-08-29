Jovem Pan > Entretenimento > TV e Cinema > Chadwick Boseman: Veja as homenagens ao ator de ‘Pantera Negra’

Chadwick Boseman: Veja as homenagens ao ator de ‘Pantera Negra’

O ator morreu nesta sexta-feira (28), aos 43 anos, vítima de um câncer no cólon

  • Por Jovem Pan
  • 29/08/2020 13h46
EFE/EPA/ETIENNE LAURENTChadwick Boseman morreu aos 43 anos de idade

A morte do ator Chadwick Boseman, nesta sexta-feira (28), pegou muita gente de surpresa. Ele morreu aos 43 anos após enfrentar silenciosamente um câncer de cólon por quatro anos. O artista lutava contra a doença inclusive quando fez o filme mais conhecido dele, “Pantera Negra“, de 2017, em que interpretou o personagem principal. Boseman fez uma série de papéis importantes no cinema, mas o trabalho com a Marvel fez com que ele se tornasse um superastro de Hollywood. Por isso, a morte do americano repercutiu muito não apenas entre os fãs, mas também entre artistas e celebridades. Veja abaixo as homenagens:

Chris Evans

Chris Pratt

Tom Holland

The Weeknd

Iza

Luciano Huck

View this post on Instagram

Acordei com a notícia de que Chadwick Boseman faleceu ontem, aos 43 anos, vítima de um câncer diagnosticado em 2016. Venho me envolvendo cada vez mais na pauta antirracista e seria impossível ignorar a perda do artista que deu vida a um personagem tão importante nesse debate quanto T'Challa, o Pantera Negra. Entre tantos outros personagens importantes da história americana como o primeiro juiz negro da suprema corte americana Thurgood Marshall. Só um verdadeiro herói seria capaz de estrelar tantos filmes e nos dar tanta inspiração enquanto travava uma batalha pessoal contra um câncer agressivo. Que o seu legado siga inspirando fãs no mundo inteiro. Em especial, todas as crianças negras que que encontram em Chadwick um herói e um ideal, tanto nos cinemas quanto na vida pessoal. Rest in peace, King. Wakanda forever. #ripchadwick

A post shared by Luciano Huck (@lucianohuck) on

Lewis Hamilton

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang

Sharon Stone

Mark Ruffalo

The Rock

Barack Obama

Terry Crews

Marvel

DC Comics