Chadwick Boseman: Veja as homenagens ao ator de ‘Pantera Negra’

O ator morreu nesta sexta-feira (28), aos 43 anos, vítima de um câncer no cólon

EFE/EPA/ETIENNE LAURENT Chadwick Boseman morreu aos 43 anos de idade



A morte do ator Chadwick Boseman, nesta sexta-feira (28), pegou muita gente de surpresa. Ele morreu aos 43 anos após enfrentar silenciosamente um câncer de cólon por quatro anos. O artista lutava contra a doença inclusive quando fez o filme mais conhecido dele, “Pantera Negra“, de 2017, em que interpretou o personagem principal. Boseman fez uma série de papéis importantes no cinema, mas o trabalho com a Marvel fez com que ele se tornasse um superastro de Hollywood. Por isso, a morte do americano repercutiu muito não apenas entre os fãs, mas também entre artistas e celebridades. Veja abaixo as homenagens:

Chris Evans

I’m absolutely devastated. This is beyond heartbreaking. Chadwick was special. A true original. He was a deeply committed and constantly curious artist. He had so much amazing work still left to create. I’m endlessly grateful for our friendship. Rest in power, King💙 pic.twitter.com/oBERXlw66Z — Chris Evans (@ChrisEvans) August 29, 2020

Chris Pratt

My prayers go out to Chadwick’s family and loved ones. The world will miss his tremendous talent. God rest his soul. #wakandaforever https://t.co/j5JWSeiqd5 — chris pratt (@prattprattpratt) August 29, 2020

Tom Holland

The Weeknd

Iza

Luciano Huck

Lewis Hamilton

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang

Sharon Stone

Chadwick Boseman; it is unimaginable to me as a mom, that you are gone. Our family sends our deepest and most heartfelt condolences to yours. Godspeed 🤍🌿💥 — Sharon Stone (@sharonstone) August 29, 2020

Mark Ruffalo

It was the highest honor getting to work with you and getting to know you. What a generous and sincere human being. You believed in the sacred nature of the work and gave your all. Much love to your family. And much love from all of us left here. — Mark Ruffalo (@MarkRuffalo) August 29, 2020

The Rock

Hard to hear about this.

Rest in love, brother.

Thank you for shining your light and sharing your talent with the world. My love and strength to your family. https://t.co/hNAWav7Cq8 — Dwayne Johnson (@TheRock) August 29, 2020

Barack Obama

Chadwick came to the White House to work with kids when he was playing Jackie Robinson. You could tell right away that he was blessed. To be young, gifted, and Black; to use that power to give them heroes to look up to; to do it all while in pain – what a use of his years. https://t.co/KazXV1e7l7 — Barack Obama (@BarackObama) August 29, 2020

Terry Crews

Marvel

Our hearts are broken and our thoughts are with Chadwick Boseman’s family. Your legacy will live on forever. Rest In Peace. pic.twitter.com/YQMrEJy90x — Marvel Entertainment (@Marvel) August 29, 2020

DC Comics