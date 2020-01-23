Framboesa de Ouro: ‘Rambo 5’, ‘Hellboy’ e ‘Cats’ lideram indicações aos piores do ano
Junto com os melhores do ano, é a hora de lembrar também o que de pior passou pelos cinemas em 2019! O Framboesa de Ouro anunciou nesta semana seus indicados a piores filmes, atores e diretores.
“Rambo: Até o Fim” e o remake de “Hellboy” empatam como líderes às nomeações, somando nove indicações cada, incluindo Pior Filme, Pior Ator, Pior Atriz, Pior Roteiro e Pior Diretor.
“Cats”, musical clássico da Broadway que chegou às telonas protagonizado por Taylor Swift, e “Godzilla II: Rei dos Monstros” receberam sete indicações cada.
Já entre os piores diretores aparecem indicados M. Night Shyamalan (“Vidro”), James Franco (“Zeroville”), Noah Hawley (“Lucy in the sky”) e Tom Hooper (“Cats”).
Confira a lista completa de indicados:
PIOR FILME
Godzilla: Rei dos monstros
Cats
Vidro
Um Funeral em família
Rambo: Até o fim
The Fanatic
Hellboy
PIOR ATOR
Gerard Butler (Invasão ao Serviço Secreto)
Matthew Mcconaughey (Calmaria)
James McAvoy (Vidro)
Sylvester Stallone (Rambo: Até o fim)
John Travolta (The Fanatic)
James Franco (Zeroville)
Tyler Perry (Um Funeral em Família)
David Harbour (Hellboy)
PIOR ATRIZ
Anne Hathaway (As Trapaceiras e Calmaria)
Hilary Duff (The Haunting of Sharon Tate)
Milla Jovovich (Hellboy)
Demi Moore (Corporate Animals)
Rebel Wilson (As Trapaceiras)
Megan Fox (Zeroville)
PIOR ATOR COADJUVANTE
Kyle Chandler (Godzilla: Rei dos mosntros)
James Corden (Cats)
Charles Dance (Godzilla: Rei dos mosntros)
Oscar Jaenada (Rambo: Até o fim)
Michael Madsen (Trading Paint)
Sergio Peris-Mencheta (Rambo: Até o fim)
Tyler Perry (Um Funeral em família)
Seth Rogen (Zeroville)
Bruce Willis (Vidro)
PIOR ATRIZ COADJUVANTE
Jessica Chastain (X-Men: Fênix Negra)
Cassie Davis (Um Funeral em família)
Judi Dench (Cats)
Lydia Hearst (The Haunting of the Sharon Tate)
Sasha Lane (Hellboy)
Patrice (Um Funeral em família)
Fenessa Pineda (Rambo: Até o fim)
Rebel Wilson (Cats)
PIOR DIRETOR
Andrea Berloff (Rainhas do Crime)
Adrian grünberg (Rambo: Até o fim)
Michael Doherty (Godzilla: Rei dos mosntros)
Fred Durst (The Fanatic)
Neil Marshall (Hellboy)
Daniel Farrands (The Haunting of the Sharon Tate)
James Franco (Zeroville)
Noah Hawley (Lucy in the sky )
Tom Hooper (Cats)
M. Night Shyamalan (Vidro)
PIOR ROTEIRO
Rainhas do Crime
Godzilla: Rei dos monstros
Cats
Lucy in the sky
The Haunting of the Sharon Tate
Um Funeral em família
Rambo: Até o fim
Vidro
Hellboy
O Pintassilgo
PIOR REMAKE OU SEQUÊNCIA
Godzilla: Rei dos Monstros
X-Men: Fênix Negra
Invasão ao Serviço Secreto
Um Funeral em família
Rambo: Até o fim
Vidro
Hellboy
PIOR DUETO EM CENA
Cats
Godzilla: Rei dos monstros)
Zeroville
Hellboy
Calmaria
Um Funeral em família
Rambo: Até o fim