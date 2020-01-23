Framboesa de Ouro: ‘Rambo 5’, ‘Hellboy’ e ‘Cats’ lideram indicações aos piores do ano

Reprodução James Corden foi indicado a Pior Ator por sua performance em 'Cats'



Junto com os melhores do ano, é a hora de lembrar também o que de pior passou pelos cinemas em 2019! O Framboesa de Ouro anunciou nesta semana seus indicados a piores filmes, atores e diretores.

“Rambo: Até o Fim” e o remake de “Hellboy” empatam como líderes às nomeações, somando nove indicações cada, incluindo Pior Filme, Pior Ator, Pior Atriz, Pior Roteiro e Pior Diretor.

“Cats”, musical clássico da Broadway que chegou às telonas protagonizado por Taylor Swift, e “Godzilla II: Rei dos Monstros” receberam sete indicações cada.

Já entre os piores diretores aparecem indicados M. Night Shyamalan (“Vidro”), James Franco (“Zeroville”), Noah Hawley (“Lucy in the sky”) e Tom Hooper (“Cats”).

Confira a lista completa de indicados:

PIOR FILME

Godzilla: Rei dos monstros

Cats

Vidro

Um Funeral em família

Rambo: Até o fim

The Fanatic

Hellboy

PIOR ATOR

Gerard Butler (Invasão ao Serviço Secreto)

Matthew Mcconaughey (Calmaria)

James McAvoy (Vidro)

Sylvester Stallone (Rambo: Até o fim)

John Travolta (The Fanatic)

James Franco (Zeroville)

Tyler Perry (Um Funeral em Família)

David Harbour (Hellboy)

PIOR ATRIZ

Anne Hathaway (As Trapaceiras e Calmaria)

Hilary Duff (The Haunting of Sharon Tate)

Milla Jovovich (Hellboy)

Demi Moore (Corporate Animals)

Rebel Wilson (As Trapaceiras)

Megan Fox (Zeroville)

PIOR ATOR COADJUVANTE

Kyle Chandler (Godzilla: Rei dos mosntros)

James Corden (Cats)

Charles Dance (Godzilla: Rei dos mosntros)

Oscar Jaenada (Rambo: Até o fim)

Michael Madsen (Trading Paint)

Sergio Peris-Mencheta (Rambo: Até o fim)

Tyler Perry (Um Funeral em família)

Seth Rogen (Zeroville)

Bruce Willis (Vidro)

PIOR ATRIZ COADJUVANTE

Jessica Chastain (X-Men: Fênix Negra)

Cassie Davis (Um Funeral em família)

Judi Dench (Cats)

Lydia Hearst (The Haunting of the Sharon Tate)

Sasha Lane (Hellboy)

Patrice (Um Funeral em família)

Fenessa Pineda (Rambo: Até o fim)

Rebel Wilson (Cats)

PIOR DIRETOR

Andrea Berloff (Rainhas do Crime)

Adrian grünberg (Rambo: Até o fim)

Michael Doherty (Godzilla: Rei dos mosntros)

Fred Durst (The Fanatic)

Neil Marshall (Hellboy)

Daniel Farrands (The Haunting of the Sharon Tate)

James Franco (Zeroville)

Noah Hawley (Lucy in the sky )

Tom Hooper (Cats)

M. Night Shyamalan (Vidro)

PIOR ROTEIRO

Rainhas do Crime

Godzilla: Rei dos monstros

Cats

Lucy in the sky

The Haunting of the Sharon Tate

Um Funeral em família

Rambo: Até o fim

Vidro

Hellboy

O Pintassilgo

PIOR REMAKE OU SEQUÊNCIA

Godzilla: Rei dos Monstros

X-Men: Fênix Negra

Invasão ao Serviço Secreto

Um Funeral em família

Rambo: Até o fim

Vidro

Hellboy

PIOR DUETO EM CENA

Cats

Godzilla: Rei dos monstros)

Zeroville

Hellboy

Calmaria

Um Funeral em família

Rambo: Até o fim