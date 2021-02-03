Globo de Ouro 2021: confira todos os indicados ao prêmio
‘The Crown’ foi um dos detalhes na quantidade de indicações, ‘Soul’ concorre a duas categorias e Viola Davis pode levar prêmio de Melhor Atriz
Os indicados ao Globo de Ouro foram anunciados na manhã desta quarta-feira, 3, em uma atração comandada pelas atrizes Sarah Jessica Parker e Taraji P. Henson. A premiação, que é focada no cinema e na televisão, chega a sua 78ª edição dando foco para grandes produções de streamings como Netflix e Amazon Prime. A cerimônia deste ano será transmitida ao vivo no dia 28 de fevereiro e Tina Fey e Amy Poehler retornarão ao papel de mestres de cerimônia, assim como foi de 2013 a 2015. A série com mais indicações, sendo ao todo seis, é o sucesso da Netflix “The Crown”, que coloca em destaque os bastidores da família real britânica. Entre os filmes, os que disputam em mais categorias são “Mank”, em seis, e “Os 7 de Chigago”, em cinco. O streaming que mais se destacou foi a Netflix, seguida da Amazon e da HBO. A animação “Soul” concorre em duas categorias e Viola Davis pode garantir o prêmio de Melhor Atriz por sua atuação em “Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom”. Já na categoria Melhor Filme de Comédia ou Musical, um dos destaques é “Hamilton”, gravação do espetáculo da Broadway disponível no Disney+. O protagonista e criador do musical, Lin-Manuel Miranda, também concorre a Melhor Ator.
Confira a lista completa de indicados:
Melhor série de televisão – Drama
- “The Crown” (Netflix)
- “Lovecraft Country” (HBO Max)
- “The Mandalorian” (Disney Plus)
- “Ozark” (Netflix)
- “Ratched” (Netflix)
Melhor série de televisão – Musical ou Comédia
- “Emily in Paris” (Netflix)
- “The Flight Attendant” (HBO Max)
- “The Great” (Hulu)
- “Schitt’s Creek” (CBC)
- “Ted Lasso” (Apple TV Plus)
Melhor ator em série de TV – Drama
- Jason Bateman (“Ozark”)
- Josh O’Connor (“The Crown”)
- Bob Odenkirk (“Better Call Saul”)
- Al Pacino (“Hunters”)
- Matthew Rhys (“Perry Mason”)
Melhor atriz em série de TV – Drama
- Olivia Colman (“The Crown”)
- Jodie Comer (“Killing Eve”)
- Emma Corrin (“The Crown”)
- Laura Linney (“Ozark”)
- Sarah Paulson (“Ratched”)
Melhor ator em série limitada ou filme para TV
- Bryan Cranston (“Your Honor”)
- Jeff Daniels (“The Comey Rule”)
- Hugh Grant (“The Undoing”)
- Ethan Hawke (“The Good Lord Bird”)
- Mark Ruffalo (“I Know This Much Is True”)
Melhor atriz em série limitada ou filme para TV
- Cate Blanchett (“Mrs. America”)
- Daisy Edgar-Jones (“Normal People”)
- Shira Haas (“Unorthodox”)
- Nicole Kidman (“The Undoing”)
- Anya Taylor-Joy (“The Queen’s Gambit”)
Melhor Diretor – Filme
- Emerald Fennell, “Promising Young Woman” (Focus Features)
- David Fincher, “Mank” (Netflix)
- Regina King, “One Night in Miami” (Amazon Studios)
- Aaron Sorkin, “The Trial of the Chicago 7” (Netflix)
- Chloé Zhao, “Nomadland” (Searchlight Pictures)
Melhor roteiro – Filme
- “Promising Young Woman” (Focus Features)
- “Mank” (Netflix)
- “The Trial of the Chicago 7” (Netflix)
- “The Father” (Sony Pictures Classics)
- “Nomadland” (Searchlight Pictures)
Melhor filme – Musical ou Comédia
- “Borat Subsequent Moviefilm” (Amazon Studios)
- “Hamilton” (Walt Disney Pictures)
- “Palm Springs” (Neon)
- “Music” (Vertical Entertainment)
- “The Prom” (Netflix)
Melhor ator em filme – Musical ou Comédia
- Sacha Baron Cohen (“Borat Subsequent Moviefilm”)
- James Corden (“The Prom”)
- Lin-Manuel Miranda (“Hamilton”)
- Dev Patel (“The Personal History of David Copperfield”)
- Andy Samberg (“Palm Springs”)
Melhor atriz em filme – Musical ou Comédia
- Maria Bakalova (“Borat Subsequent Moviefilm”)
- Kate Hudson (“Music”)
- Michelle Pfeiffer (“French Exit”)
- Rosamund Pike (“I Care a Lot”)
- Anya Taylor-Joy (“Emma”)
Melhor filme – Drama
- “The Father” (Sony Pictures Classics)
- “Mank” (Netflix)
- “Nomadland” (Searchlight Pictures)
- “Promising Young Woman” (Focus Features)
- “The Trial of the Chicago 7” (Netflix)
Melhor atriz em filme – Drama
- Viola Davis (“Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom”)
- Andra Day (“The United States vs. Billie Holiday”)
- Vanessa Kirby (“Pieces of a Woman”)
- Frances McDormand (“Nomadland”)
- Carey Mulligan (“Promising Young Woman”)
Melhor ator em filme – Drama
- Riz Ahmed (“Sound of Metal”)
- Chadwick Boseman (“Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom”)
- Anthony Hopkins (“The Father”)
- Gary Oldman (“Mank”)
- Tahar Rahim (“The Mauritanian”)
Melhor ator coadjuvante em filme
- Sacha Baron Cohen (“The Trial of the Chicago 7”)
- Daniel Kaluuya (“Judas and the Black Messiah”)
- Jared Leto (“The Little Things”)
- Bill Murray (“On the Rocks”)
- Leslie Odom, Jr. (“One Night in Miami”)
Melhor atriz coadjuvante em filme
- Glenn Close (“Hillbilly Elegy”)
- Olivia Colman (“The Father”)
- Jodie Foster (“The Mauritanian”)
- Amanda Seyfried (“Mank”)
- Helena Zengel (“News of the World”)
Melhor série ou filme feito para TV
- “Normal People” (Hulu/BBC)
- “The Queen’s Gambit” (Netflix)
- “Small Axe” (Amazon Studios/BBC)
- “The Undoing” (HBO)
- “Unorthodox” (Netflix)
Melhor ator em série de televisão – Musical ou Comédia
- Don Cheadle (“Black Monday”)
- Nicholas Hoult (“The Great”)
- Eugene Levy (“Schitt’s Creek”)
- Jason Sudeikis (“Ted Lasso”)
- Ramy Youssef (“Ramy”)
Melhor atriz em uma série de TV – Musical ou Comédia
- Lily Collins (“Emily in Paris”)
- Kaley Cuoco (“The Flight Attendant”)
- Elle Fanning (“The Great”)
- Jane Levy (“Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist”)
- Catherine O’Hara (“Schitt’s Creek”)
Melhor ator coadjuvante em uma série ou filme feito para TV
- John Boyega (“Small Axe”)
- Brendan Gleeson (“The Comey Rule”)
- Dan Levy (“Schitt’s Creek”)
- Jim Parsons (“Hollywood”)
- Donald Sutherland (“The Undoing”)
Melhor atriz coadjuvante em série ou filme feito para TV
- Gillian Anderson (“The Crown”)
- Helena Bonham Carter (“The Crown”)
- Julia Garner (“Ozark”)
- Annie Murphy (“Schitt’s Creek”)
- Cynthia Nixon (“Ratched”)
Melhor filme de animação
- “Os Croods 2: Uma Nova Era” (Universal Pictures)
- “Dois Irmãos: Uma Jornada Fantástica” (Walt Disney Pictures)
- “A Caminho da Lua” (Netflix)
- “Soul” (Walt Disney Pictures)
- “Wolfwalkers” (Cartoon Saloon)
Melhor filme em língua estrangeira
- “Another Round” (Samuel Goldwyn Films)
- “La Llorona” (Shudder)
- “The Life Ahead” (Netflix)
- “Minari” (A24)
- “Two of Us” (Magnolia Pictures)
Melhor trilha sonora original – Filme
- “The Midnight Sky” (Netflix) – Alexandre Desplat
- “Tenet” (Warner Bros.) – Ludwig Göransson
- “News of the World” (Universal Pictures) – James Newton Howard
- “Mank” (Netflix) – Trent Reznor, Atticus Ross
- “Soul” (Pixar) – Trent Reznor, Atticus Ross, Jon Batiste
Melhor canção original – Filme
- “Fight for You” from “Judas and the Black Messiah” (Warner Bros.) – H.E.R., Dernst Emile II, Tiara Thomas
- “Hear My Voice” from “The Trial of the Chicago 7” (Netflix) – Daniel Pemberton, Celeste
- “Io Si (Seen)” from “The Life Ahead” (Netflix) – Diane Warren, Laura Pausini, Niccolò Agliardi
- “Speak Now” from “One Night in Miami” (Amazon Studios) – Leslie Odom Jr, Sam Ashworth
- “Tigress & Tweed” from “The United States vs. Billie Holliday” (Hulu) – Andra Day, Raphael Saadiq