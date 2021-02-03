Jovem Pan > Entretenimento > TV e Cinema > Globo de Ouro 2021: confira todos os indicados ao prêmio

Globo de Ouro 2021: confira todos os indicados ao prêmio

‘The Crown’ foi um dos detalhes na quantidade de indicações, ‘Soul’ concorre a duas categorias e Viola Davis pode levar prêmio de Melhor Atriz

  • 03/02/2021 12h21 - Atualizado em 03/02/2021 12h58
Indicados ao Globo de Ouro foram divulgados e premiação acontece em fevereiro

Os indicados ao Globo de Ouro foram anunciados na manhã desta quarta-feira, 3, em uma atração comandada pelas atrizes Sarah Jessica Parker e Taraji P. Henson. A premiação, que é focada no cinema e na televisão, chega a sua 78ª edição dando foco para grandes produções de streamings como Netflix e Amazon Prime. A cerimônia deste ano será transmitida ao vivo no dia 28 de fevereiro e Tina Fey e Amy Poehler retornarão ao papel de mestres de cerimônia, assim como foi de 2013 a 2015. A série com mais indicações, sendo ao todo seis, é o sucesso da Netflix “The Crown”, que coloca em destaque os bastidores da família real britânica. Entre os filmes, os que disputam em mais categorias são “Mank”, em seis, e “Os 7 de Chigago”, em cinco. O streaming que mais se destacou foi a Netflix, seguida da Amazon e da HBO. A animação “Soul” concorre em duas categorias e Viola Davis pode garantir o prêmio de Melhor Atriz por sua atuação em “Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom”. Já na categoria Melhor Filme de Comédia ou Musical, um dos destaques é “Hamilton”, gravação do espetáculo da Broadway disponível no Disney+. O protagonista e criador do musical, Lin-Manuel Miranda, também concorre a Melhor Ator.

Confira a lista completa de indicados: 

Melhor série de televisão – Drama

  • “The Crown” (Netflix)
  • “Lovecraft Country” (HBO Max)
  • “The Mandalorian” (Disney Plus)
  • “Ozark” (Netflix)
  • “Ratched” (Netflix)

Melhor série de televisão – Musical ou Comédia

  • “Emily in Paris” (Netflix)
  • “The Flight Attendant” (HBO Max)
  • “The Great” (Hulu)
  • “Schitt’s Creek” (CBC)
  • “Ted Lasso” (Apple TV Plus)

Melhor ator em série de TV – Drama

  • Jason Bateman (“Ozark”)
  • Josh O’Connor (“The Crown”)
  • Bob Odenkirk (“Better Call Saul”)
  • Al Pacino (“Hunters”)
  • Matthew Rhys (“Perry Mason”)

Melhor atriz em série de TV – Drama

  • Olivia Colman (“The Crown”)
  • Jodie Comer (“Killing Eve”)
  • Emma Corrin (“The Crown”)
  • Laura Linney (“Ozark”)
  • Sarah Paulson (“Ratched”)

Melhor ator em série limitada ou filme para TV

  • Bryan Cranston (“Your Honor”)
  • Jeff Daniels (“The Comey Rule”)
  • Hugh Grant (“The Undoing”)
  • Ethan Hawke (“The Good Lord Bird”)
  • Mark Ruffalo (“I Know This Much Is True”)

Melhor atriz em série limitada ou filme para TV

  • Cate Blanchett (“Mrs. America”)
  • Daisy Edgar-Jones (“Normal People”)
  • Shira Haas (“Unorthodox”)
  • Nicole Kidman (“The Undoing”)
  • Anya Taylor-Joy (“The Queen’s Gambit”)

Melhor Diretor – Filme

  • Emerald Fennell, “Promising Young Woman” (Focus Features)
  • David Fincher, “Mank” (Netflix)
  • Regina King, “One Night in Miami” (Amazon Studios)
  • Aaron Sorkin, “The Trial of the Chicago 7” (Netflix)
  • Chloé Zhao, “Nomadland” (Searchlight Pictures)

Melhor roteiro – Filme

  • “Promising Young Woman” (Focus Features)
  • “Mank” (Netflix)
  • “The Trial of the Chicago 7” (Netflix)
  • “The Father” (Sony Pictures Classics)
  • “Nomadland” (Searchlight Pictures)

Melhor filme – Musical ou Comédia 

  • “Borat Subsequent Moviefilm” (Amazon Studios)
  • “Hamilton” (Walt Disney Pictures)
  • “Palm Springs” (Neon)
  • “Music” (Vertical Entertainment)
  • “The Prom” (Netflix)

Melhor ator em filme – Musical ou Comédia

  • Sacha Baron Cohen (“Borat Subsequent Moviefilm”)
  • James Corden (“The Prom”)
  • Lin-Manuel Miranda (“Hamilton”)
  • Dev Patel (“The Personal History of David Copperfield”)
  • Andy Samberg (“Palm Springs”)

Melhor atriz em filme – Musical ou Comédia

  • Maria Bakalova (“Borat Subsequent Moviefilm”)
  • Kate Hudson (“Music”)
  • Michelle Pfeiffer (“French Exit”)
  • Rosamund Pike (“I Care a Lot”)
  • Anya Taylor-Joy (“Emma”)

Melhor filme – Drama

  • “The Father” (Sony Pictures Classics)
  • “Mank” (Netflix)
  • “Nomadland” (Searchlight Pictures)
  • “Promising Young Woman” (Focus Features)
  • “The Trial of the Chicago 7” (Netflix)

Melhor atriz em filme – Drama

  • Viola Davis (“Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom”)
  • Andra Day (“The United States vs. Billie Holiday”)
  • Vanessa Kirby (“Pieces of a Woman”)
  • Frances McDormand (“Nomadland”)
  • Carey Mulligan (“Promising Young Woman”)

Melhor ator em filme – Drama

  • Riz Ahmed (“Sound of Metal”)
  • Chadwick Boseman (“Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom”)
  • Anthony Hopkins (“The Father”)
  • Gary Oldman (“Mank”)
  • Tahar Rahim (“The Mauritanian”)

Melhor ator coadjuvante em filme

  • Sacha Baron Cohen (“The Trial of the Chicago 7”)
  • Daniel Kaluuya (“Judas and the Black Messiah”)
  • Jared Leto (“The Little Things”)
  • Bill Murray (“On the Rocks”)
  • Leslie Odom, Jr. (“One Night in Miami”)

Melhor atriz coadjuvante em filme

  • Glenn Close (“Hillbilly Elegy”)
  • Olivia Colman (“The Father”)
  • Jodie Foster (“The Mauritanian”)
  • Amanda Seyfried (“Mank”)
  • Helena Zengel (“News of the World”)

Melhor série ou filme feito para TV

  • “Normal People” (Hulu/BBC)
  • “The Queen’s Gambit” (Netflix)
  • “Small Axe” (Amazon Studios/BBC)
  • “The Undoing” (HBO)
  • “Unorthodox” (Netflix)

Melhor ator em série de televisão – Musical ou Comédia 

  • Don Cheadle (“Black Monday”)
  • Nicholas Hoult (“The Great”)
  • Eugene Levy (“Schitt’s Creek”)
  • Jason Sudeikis (“Ted Lasso”)
  • Ramy Youssef (“Ramy”)

Melhor atriz em uma série de TV – Musical ou Comédia 

  • Lily Collins (“Emily in Paris”)
  • Kaley Cuoco (“The Flight Attendant”)
  • Elle Fanning (“The Great”)
  • Jane Levy (“Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist”)
  • Catherine O’Hara (“Schitt’s Creek”)

Melhor ator coadjuvante em uma série ou filme feito para TV

  • John Boyega (“Small Axe”)
  • Brendan Gleeson (“The Comey Rule”)
  • Dan Levy (“Schitt’s Creek”)
  • Jim Parsons (“Hollywood”)
  • Donald Sutherland (“The Undoing”)

Melhor atriz coadjuvante em série ou filme feito para TV

  • Gillian Anderson (“The Crown”)
  • Helena Bonham Carter (“The Crown”)
  • Julia Garner (“Ozark”)
  • Annie Murphy (“Schitt’s Creek”)
  • Cynthia Nixon (“Ratched”)

Melhor filme de animação

  • “Os Croods 2: Uma Nova Era” (Universal Pictures)
  • “Dois Irmãos: Uma Jornada Fantástica” (Walt Disney Pictures)
  • “A Caminho da Lua” (Netflix)
  • “Soul” (Walt Disney Pictures)
  • “Wolfwalkers” (Cartoon Saloon)

Melhor filme em língua estrangeira 

  • “Another Round” (Samuel Goldwyn Films)
  • “La Llorona” (Shudder)
  • “The Life Ahead” (Netflix)
  • “Minari” (A24)
  • “Two of Us” (Magnolia Pictures)

Melhor trilha sonora original – Filme 

  • “The Midnight Sky” (Netflix) – Alexandre Desplat
  • “Tenet” (Warner Bros.) – Ludwig Göransson
  • “News of the World” (Universal Pictures) – James Newton Howard
  • “Mank” (Netflix) – Trent Reznor, Atticus Ross
  • “Soul” (Pixar) – Trent Reznor, Atticus Ross, Jon Batiste

Melhor canção original – Filme

  • “Fight for You” from “Judas and the Black Messiah” (Warner Bros.) – H.E.R., Dernst Emile II, Tiara Thomas
  • “Hear My Voice” from “The Trial of the Chicago 7” (Netflix) – Daniel Pemberton, Celeste
  • “Io Si (Seen)” from “The Life Ahead” (Netflix) – Diane Warren, Laura Pausini, Niccolò Agliardi
  • “Speak Now” from “One Night in Miami” (Amazon Studios) – Leslie Odom Jr, Sam Ashworth
  • “Tigress & Tweed” from “The United States vs. Billie Holliday” (Hulu) – Andra Day, Raphael Saadiq

 