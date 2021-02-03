Globo de Ouro 2021: confira todos os indicados ao prêmio

‘The Crown’ foi um dos detalhes na quantidade de indicações, ‘Soul’ concorre a duas categorias e Viola Davis pode levar prêmio de Melhor Atriz

Indicados ao Globo de Ouro foram divulgados e premiação acontece em fevereiro



Os indicados ao Globo de Ouro foram anunciados na manhã desta quarta-feira, 3, em uma atração comandada pelas atrizes Sarah Jessica Parker e Taraji P. Henson. A premiação, que é focada no cinema e na televisão, chega a sua 78ª edição dando foco para grandes produções de streamings como Netflix e Amazon Prime. A cerimônia deste ano será transmitida ao vivo no dia 28 de fevereiro e Tina Fey e Amy Poehler retornarão ao papel de mestres de cerimônia, assim como foi de 2013 a 2015. A série com mais indicações, sendo ao todo seis, é o sucesso da Netflix “The Crown”, que coloca em destaque os bastidores da família real britânica. Entre os filmes, os que disputam em mais categorias são “Mank”, em seis, e “Os 7 de Chigago”, em cinco. O streaming que mais se destacou foi a Netflix, seguida da Amazon e da HBO. A animação “Soul” concorre em duas categorias e Viola Davis pode garantir o prêmio de Melhor Atriz por sua atuação em “Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom”. Já na categoria Melhor Filme de Comédia ou Musical, um dos destaques é “Hamilton”, gravação do espetáculo da Broadway disponível no Disney+. O protagonista e criador do musical, Lin-Manuel Miranda, também concorre a Melhor Ator.

Confira a lista completa de indicados:

Melhor série de televisão – Drama

“The Crown” (Netflix)

“Lovecraft Country” (HBO Max)

“The Mandalorian” (Disney Plus)

“Ozark” (Netflix)

“Ratched” (Netflix)

Melhor série de televisão – Musical ou Comédia

“Emily in Paris” (Netflix)

“The Flight Attendant” (HBO Max)

“The Great” (Hulu)

“Schitt’s Creek” (CBC)

“Ted Lasso” (Apple TV Plus)

Melhor ator em série de TV – Drama

Jason Bateman (“Ozark”)

Josh O’Connor (“The Crown”)

Bob Odenkirk (“Better Call Saul”)

Al Pacino (“Hunters”)

Matthew Rhys (“Perry Mason”)

Melhor atriz em série de TV – Drama

Olivia Colman (“The Crown”)

Jodie Comer (“Killing Eve”)

Emma Corrin (“The Crown”)

Laura Linney (“Ozark”)

Sarah Paulson (“Ratched”)

Melhor ator em série limitada ou filme para TV

Bryan Cranston (“Your Honor”)

Jeff Daniels (“The Comey Rule”)

Hugh Grant (“The Undoing”)

Ethan Hawke (“The Good Lord Bird”)

Mark Ruffalo (“I Know This Much Is True”)

Melhor atriz em série limitada ou filme para TV

Cate Blanchett (“Mrs. America”)

Daisy Edgar-Jones (“Normal People”)

Shira Haas (“Unorthodox”)

Nicole Kidman (“The Undoing”)

Anya Taylor-Joy (“The Queen’s Gambit”)

Melhor Diretor – Filme

Emerald Fennell, “Promising Young Woman” (Focus Features)

David Fincher, “Mank” (Netflix)

Regina King, “One Night in Miami” (Amazon Studios)

Aaron Sorkin, “The Trial of the Chicago 7” (Netflix)

Chloé Zhao, “Nomadland” (Searchlight Pictures)

Melhor roteiro – Filme

“Promising Young Woman” (Focus Features)

“Mank” (Netflix)

“The Trial of the Chicago 7” (Netflix)

“The Father” (Sony Pictures Classics)

“Nomadland” (Searchlight Pictures)

Melhor filme – Musical ou Comédia

“Borat Subsequent Moviefilm” (Amazon Studios)

“Hamilton” (Walt Disney Pictures)

“Palm Springs” (Neon)

“Music” (Vertical Entertainment)

“The Prom” (Netflix)

Melhor ator em filme – Musical ou Comédia

Sacha Baron Cohen (“Borat Subsequent Moviefilm”)

James Corden (“The Prom”)

Lin-Manuel Miranda (“Hamilton”)

Dev Patel (“The Personal History of David Copperfield”)

Andy Samberg (“Palm Springs”)

Melhor atriz em filme – Musical ou Comédia

Maria Bakalova (“Borat Subsequent Moviefilm”)

Kate Hudson (“Music”)

Michelle Pfeiffer (“French Exit”)

Rosamund Pike (“I Care a Lot”)

Anya Taylor-Joy (“Emma”)

Melhor filme – Drama

“The Father” (Sony Pictures Classics)

“Mank” (Netflix)

“Nomadland” (Searchlight Pictures)

“Promising Young Woman” (Focus Features)

“The Trial of the Chicago 7” (Netflix)

Melhor atriz em filme – Drama

Viola Davis (“Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom”)

Andra Day (“The United States vs. Billie Holiday”)

Vanessa Kirby (“Pieces of a Woman”)

Frances McDormand (“Nomadland”)

Carey Mulligan (“Promising Young Woman”)

Melhor ator em filme – Drama

Riz Ahmed (“Sound of Metal”)

Chadwick Boseman (“Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom”)

Anthony Hopkins (“The Father”)

Gary Oldman (“Mank”)

Tahar Rahim (“The Mauritanian”)

Melhor ator coadjuvante em filme

Sacha Baron Cohen (“The Trial of the Chicago 7”)

Daniel Kaluuya (“Judas and the Black Messiah”)

Jared Leto (“The Little Things”)

Bill Murray (“On the Rocks”)

Leslie Odom, Jr. (“One Night in Miami”)

Melhor atriz coadjuvante em filme

Glenn Close (“Hillbilly Elegy”)

Olivia Colman (“The Father”)

Jodie Foster (“The Mauritanian”)

Amanda Seyfried (“Mank”)

Helena Zengel (“News of the World”)

Melhor série ou filme feito para TV

“Normal People” (Hulu/BBC)

“The Queen’s Gambit” (Netflix)

“Small Axe” (Amazon Studios/BBC)

“The Undoing” (HBO)

“Unorthodox” (Netflix)

Melhor ator em série de televisão – Musical ou Comédia

Don Cheadle (“Black Monday”)

Nicholas Hoult (“The Great”)

Eugene Levy (“Schitt’s Creek”)

Jason Sudeikis (“Ted Lasso”)

Ramy Youssef (“Ramy”)

Melhor atriz em uma série de TV – Musical ou Comédia

Lily Collins (“Emily in Paris”)

Kaley Cuoco (“The Flight Attendant”)

Elle Fanning (“The Great”)

Jane Levy (“Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist”)

Catherine O’Hara (“Schitt’s Creek”)

Melhor ator coadjuvante em uma série ou filme feito para TV

John Boyega (“Small Axe”)

Brendan Gleeson (“The Comey Rule”)

Dan Levy (“Schitt’s Creek”)

Jim Parsons (“Hollywood”)

Donald Sutherland (“The Undoing”)

Melhor atriz coadjuvante em série ou filme feito para TV

Gillian Anderson (“The Crown”)

Helena Bonham Carter (“The Crown”)

Julia Garner (“Ozark”)

Annie Murphy (“Schitt’s Creek”)

Cynthia Nixon (“Ratched”)

Melhor filme de animação

“Os Croods 2: Uma Nova Era” (Universal Pictures)

“Dois Irmãos: Uma Jornada Fantástica” (Walt Disney Pictures)

“A Caminho da Lua” (Netflix)

“Soul” (Walt Disney Pictures)

“Wolfwalkers” (Cartoon Saloon)

Melhor filme em língua estrangeira

“Another Round” (Samuel Goldwyn Films)

“La Llorona” (Shudder)

“The Life Ahead” (Netflix)

“Minari” (A24)

“Two of Us” (Magnolia Pictures)

Melhor trilha sonora original – Filme

“The Midnight Sky” (Netflix) – Alexandre Desplat

“Tenet” (Warner Bros.) – Ludwig Göransson

“News of the World” (Universal Pictures) – James Newton Howard

“Mank” (Netflix) – Trent Reznor, Atticus Ross

“Soul” (Pixar) – Trent Reznor, Atticus Ross, Jon Batiste

Melhor canção original – Filme