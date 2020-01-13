Oscar 2020: ‘O Irlandês’, ‘Coringa’, ‘1917’ e doc brasileiro são indicados; veja lista completa

Divulgação/Netflix 'O Irlandês', de Martin Scorsese, angaria grande número de indicações ao Oscar 2020



Os indicados ao Oscar 2020 foram anunciados nesta segunda-feira (13) pela Academia de Artes e Ciências Cinematográficas. “Coringa”, “1917”, “Era Uma Vez… em Hollywood” e “O Irlandês” receberam o maior número de indicações.

“Democracia Em Vertigem”, documentário de Petra Costa sobre o processo de impeachment de Dilma Roussef, foi indicado a Melhor Documentário. “Vingadores: Ultimato” recebeu uma única indicação para Melhores Efeitos Visuais.

Já “Parasita”, longa sul-coreano de Bong Joon-ho, foi nomeado tanto para Melhor Filme como para Melhor Filme Estrangeiro, além de Melhor Diretor.

Novamente sem apresentador, a 92ª cerimônia do Oscar acontece em 9 de fevereiro.

Veja os indicados ao Oscar 2020:

MELHOR FILME

Ford vs Ferrari

O Irlandês

JoJo Rabbit

Coringa

Adoráveis Mulheres

História de um Casamento

1917

Era Uma Vez em… Hollywood

Parasita

MELHOR ATOR

Antonio Banderas – Dor e Glória

Leoardo DiCaprio – Era Uma Vez em… Hollywood

Adam Driver – História de um Casamento

Joaquin Phoenix – Coringa

Jonathan Price – Dois Papas

MELHOR ATRIZ

Cythia Erivo – Harrie

Scarlett Johansson – História de um Casamento

Saoirse Ronan – Adoráveis Mulheres

Charlize Theron – O Escândalo

Renée Zellweger – Judy: Muito Além do Arco-Íris

MELHOR ATRIZ COADJUVANTE

Laura Dern – História de um casamento

Kathy Bates – Richard Jewel

Scarlett Johansson – Jojo Rabit

Florence Pugh – Adoráveis Mulheres

Margot Robie – O Escândalo

MELHOR ATOR COADJUVANTE

Tom Hanks – Um Lindo Dia na Vizinhança

Anthony Hopkins – Dois Papas

Al Pacino – O Irlandês

Joe Pesci – O Irlandês

Brad Pitt – Era Uma Vez em… Hollywood

MELHOR DIREÇÃO

Martin Scorsese – O Irlandês

Todd Phillips – Coringa

Sam Mendes – 1917

Quentin Tarantino – Era Uma Vez em… Hollywood

Bong Joon Ho – Parasita

MELHOR ANIMAÇÃO

Como Treinar Seu Dragão 3

Perdi Meu Corpo

Klaus

Elo Perdido

Toy Story 4

MELHOR TRILHA SONORA ORIGINAL

Coringa

Adoráveis Mulheres

História de um Casamento

1917

Star Wars: A Ascensão Skywalker

MELHOR CANÇÃO ORIGINAL

Toy Story 4 – “I Can’t Let You Throw Yourself Away”

Rocketman – “(I’m Gonna) Love Me Again”

Superação: O Milagre da Fé – “I’m Standing With You”

Frozen II – “Into The Unknown”

Harriet – “Stand Up”

MELHOR FOTOGRAFIA

O Irlandês

Coringa

O Farol

1917

Era Uma Vez em… Hollywood

MELHOR FIGURINO

O Irlandês

JoJo Rabbit

Coringa

Adoráveis Mulheres

Era Uma Vez em… Hollywood

MELHOR DOCUMENTÁRIO

American Factory

Learning to Skateboard In a Warzone (If You’re A Girl)

The Cave

Democracia em Vertigem

For Sama

Honeyland

MELHOR DOCUMENTÁRIO EM CURTA METRAGEM

In The Absense

Life Overtakes Me

St. Louis Superman

Walk Run Cha-Cha

MELHOR EDIÇÃO

Ford vs Ferrari

O Irlandês

JoJo Rabbit

Coringa

Parasita

MELHOR FILME EM LÍNGUA ESTRANGEIRA

Corpus Christi

Honeyland

Os Miseráveis

Dor e Glória

Parasita

MELHORES EFEITOS VISUAIS

Vingadores: Ultimato

O Irlandês

O Rei Leão

1917

Star Wars: A Ascensão Skywalker

MELHOR ROTEIRO ADAPTADO

O Irlandês

JoJo Rabbit

Coringa

Adoráveis Mulheres

Dois Papas

MELHOR ROTEIRO ORIGINAL

Entre Facas e Segredos

História de um Casamento

1917

Era Uma Vez em… Hollywood

Parasita

MELHOR CABELO E MAQUIAGEM

O Escândalo

Coringa

Judy

Malévola – Dona do Mal

1917

MELHOR DESIGN DE PRODUÇÃO

O Irlandês

JoJo Rabbit

Coringa

Adoráveis Mulheres

Era um Vez em… Hollywood

MELHOR CURTA ANIMADO

DCERA (Daughter)

Hair Love

Kitbull

Memorable

Sister

MELHOR CURTA METRAGEM

Brotherhood

Nefta Football Club

The Neighbors’ Window

Saria

A Sister

MELHOR EDIÇÃO DE SOM

Ford vs Ferrari

Coringa

1917

Era uma Vez em… Hollywood

Star Wars: A Ascensão Skywalker

MELHOR MIXAGEM DE SOM

Ad Astra

Ford Vs Ferrari

Coringa

1917

Era uma Vez em… Hollywood