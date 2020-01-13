Jovem Pan > Entretenimento > TV e Cinema > Oscar 2020: ‘O Irlandês’, ‘Coringa’, ‘1917’ e doc brasileiro são indicados; veja lista completa

Oscar 2020: ‘O Irlandês’, ‘Coringa’, ‘1917’ e doc brasileiro são indicados; veja lista completa

  • Por Jovem Pan
  • 13/01/2020 11h01
Divulgação/Netflix'O Irlandês', de Martin Scorsese, angaria grande número de indicações ao Oscar 2020

Os indicados ao Oscar 2020 foram anunciados nesta segunda-feira (13) pela Academia de Artes e Ciências Cinematográficas. “Coringa”, “1917”, “Era Uma Vez… em Hollywood” e “O Irlandês” receberam o maior número de indicações.

“Democracia Em Vertigem”, documentário de Petra Costa sobre o processo de impeachment de Dilma Roussef, foi indicado a Melhor Documentário. “Vingadores: Ultimato” recebeu uma única indicação para Melhores Efeitos Visuais.

Já “Parasita”, longa sul-coreano de Bong Joon-ho, foi nomeado tanto para Melhor Filme como para Melhor Filme Estrangeiro, além de Melhor Diretor.

Novamente sem apresentador, a 92ª cerimônia do Oscar acontece em 9 de fevereiro.

Veja os indicados ao Oscar 2020:

MELHOR FILME

Ford vs Ferrari
O Irlandês
JoJo Rabbit
Coringa
Adoráveis Mulheres
História de um Casamento
1917
Era Uma Vez em… Hollywood
Parasita

MELHOR ATOR

Antonio Banderas – Dor e Glória
Leoardo DiCaprio – Era Uma Vez em… Hollywood
Adam Driver – História de um Casamento
Joaquin Phoenix – Coringa
Jonathan Price – Dois Papas

MELHOR ATRIZ

Cythia Erivo – Harrie
Scarlett Johansson – História de um Casamento
Saoirse Ronan – Adoráveis Mulheres
Charlize Theron – O Escândalo
Renée Zellweger – Judy: Muito Além do Arco-Íris

MELHOR ATRIZ COADJUVANTE

Laura Dern – História de um casamento
Kathy Bates – Richard Jewel
Scarlett Johansson – Jojo Rabit
Florence Pugh – Adoráveis Mulheres
Margot Robie – O Escândalo

MELHOR ATOR COADJUVANTE

Tom Hanks – Um Lindo Dia na Vizinhança
Anthony Hopkins – Dois Papas
Al Pacino – O Irlandês
Joe Pesci – O Irlandês
Brad Pitt – Era Uma Vez em… Hollywood

MELHOR DIREÇÃO

Martin Scorsese – O Irlandês
Todd Phillips – Coringa
Sam Mendes – 1917
Quentin Tarantino – Era Uma Vez em… Hollywood
Bong Joon Ho – Parasita

MELHOR ANIMAÇÃO

Como Treinar Seu Dragão 3
Perdi Meu Corpo
Klaus
Elo Perdido
Toy Story 4

MELHOR TRILHA SONORA ORIGINAL

Coringa
Adoráveis Mulheres
História de um Casamento
1917
Star Wars: A Ascensão Skywalker

MELHOR CANÇÃO ORIGINAL

Toy Story 4 – “I Can’t Let You Throw Yourself Away”
Rocketman – “(I’m Gonna) Love Me Again”
Superação: O Milagre da Fé – “I’m Standing With You”
Frozen II – “Into The Unknown”
Harriet – “Stand Up”

MELHOR FOTOGRAFIA

O Irlandês
Coringa
O Farol
1917
Era Uma Vez em… Hollywood

MELHOR FIGURINO

O Irlandês
JoJo Rabbit
Coringa
Adoráveis Mulheres
Era Uma Vez em… Hollywood

MELHOR DOCUMENTÁRIO

American Factory
Learning to Skateboard In a Warzone (If You’re A Girl)
The Cave
Democracia em Vertigem
For Sama
Honeyland

MELHOR DOCUMENTÁRIO EM CURTA METRAGEM

In The Absense
Life Overtakes Me
St. Louis Superman
Walk Run Cha-Cha

MELHOR EDIÇÃO

Ford vs Ferrari
O Irlandês
JoJo Rabbit
Coringa
Parasita

MELHOR FILME EM LÍNGUA ESTRANGEIRA

Corpus Christi
Honeyland
Os Miseráveis
Dor e Glória
Parasita

MELHORES EFEITOS VISUAIS

Vingadores: Ultimato
O Irlandês
O Rei Leão
1917
Star Wars: A Ascensão Skywalker

MELHOR ROTEIRO ADAPTADO

O Irlandês
JoJo Rabbit
Coringa
Adoráveis Mulheres
Dois Papas

MELHOR ROTEIRO ORIGINAL

Entre Facas e Segredos
História de um Casamento
1917
Era Uma Vez em… Hollywood
Parasita

MELHOR CABELO E MAQUIAGEM

O Escândalo
Coringa
Judy
Malévola – Dona do Mal
1917

MELHOR DESIGN DE PRODUÇÃO

O Irlandês
JoJo Rabbit
Coringa
Adoráveis Mulheres
Era um Vez em… Hollywood

MELHOR CURTA ANIMADO

DCERA (Daughter)
Hair Love
Kitbull
Memorable
Sister

MELHOR CURTA METRAGEM

Brotherhood
Nefta Football Club
The Neighbors’ Window
Saria
A Sister

MELHOR EDIÇÃO DE SOM

Ford vs Ferrari
Coringa
1917
Era uma Vez em… Hollywood
Star Wars: A Ascensão Skywalker

MELHOR MIXAGEM DE SOM

Ad Astra
Ford Vs Ferrari
Coringa
1917
Era uma Vez em… Hollywood