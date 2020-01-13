Oscar 2020: ‘O Irlandês’, ‘Coringa’, ‘1917’ e doc brasileiro são indicados; veja lista completa
Os indicados ao Oscar 2020 foram anunciados nesta segunda-feira (13) pela Academia de Artes e Ciências Cinematográficas. “Coringa”, “1917”, “Era Uma Vez… em Hollywood” e “O Irlandês” receberam o maior número de indicações.
“Democracia Em Vertigem”, documentário de Petra Costa sobre o processo de impeachment de Dilma Roussef, foi indicado a Melhor Documentário. “Vingadores: Ultimato” recebeu uma única indicação para Melhores Efeitos Visuais.
Já “Parasita”, longa sul-coreano de Bong Joon-ho, foi nomeado tanto para Melhor Filme como para Melhor Filme Estrangeiro, além de Melhor Diretor.
Novamente sem apresentador, a 92ª cerimônia do Oscar acontece em 9 de fevereiro.
Veja os indicados ao Oscar 2020:
MELHOR FILME
Ford vs Ferrari
O Irlandês
JoJo Rabbit
Coringa
Adoráveis Mulheres
História de um Casamento
1917
Era Uma Vez em… Hollywood
Parasita
MELHOR ATOR
Antonio Banderas – Dor e Glória
Leoardo DiCaprio – Era Uma Vez em… Hollywood
Adam Driver – História de um Casamento
Joaquin Phoenix – Coringa
Jonathan Price – Dois Papas
MELHOR ATRIZ
Cythia Erivo – Harrie
Scarlett Johansson – História de um Casamento
Saoirse Ronan – Adoráveis Mulheres
Charlize Theron – O Escândalo
Renée Zellweger – Judy: Muito Além do Arco-Íris
MELHOR ATRIZ COADJUVANTE
Laura Dern – História de um casamento
Kathy Bates – Richard Jewel
Scarlett Johansson – Jojo Rabit
Florence Pugh – Adoráveis Mulheres
Margot Robie – O Escândalo
MELHOR ATOR COADJUVANTE
Tom Hanks – Um Lindo Dia na Vizinhança
Anthony Hopkins – Dois Papas
Al Pacino – O Irlandês
Joe Pesci – O Irlandês
Brad Pitt – Era Uma Vez em… Hollywood
MELHOR DIREÇÃO
Martin Scorsese – O Irlandês
Todd Phillips – Coringa
Sam Mendes – 1917
Quentin Tarantino – Era Uma Vez em… Hollywood
Bong Joon Ho – Parasita
MELHOR ANIMAÇÃO
Como Treinar Seu Dragão 3
Perdi Meu Corpo
Klaus
Elo Perdido
Toy Story 4
MELHOR TRILHA SONORA ORIGINAL
Coringa
Adoráveis Mulheres
História de um Casamento
1917
Star Wars: A Ascensão Skywalker
MELHOR CANÇÃO ORIGINAL
Toy Story 4 – “I Can’t Let You Throw Yourself Away”
Rocketman – “(I’m Gonna) Love Me Again”
Superação: O Milagre da Fé – “I’m Standing With You”
Frozen II – “Into The Unknown”
Harriet – “Stand Up”
MELHOR FOTOGRAFIA
O Irlandês
Coringa
O Farol
1917
Era Uma Vez em… Hollywood
MELHOR FIGURINO
O Irlandês
JoJo Rabbit
Coringa
Adoráveis Mulheres
Era Uma Vez em… Hollywood
MELHOR DOCUMENTÁRIO
American Factory
Learning to Skateboard In a Warzone (If You’re A Girl)
The Cave
Democracia em Vertigem
For Sama
Honeyland
MELHOR DOCUMENTÁRIO EM CURTA METRAGEM
In The Absense
Life Overtakes Me
St. Louis Superman
Walk Run Cha-Cha
MELHOR EDIÇÃO
Ford vs Ferrari
O Irlandês
JoJo Rabbit
Coringa
Parasita
MELHOR FILME EM LÍNGUA ESTRANGEIRA
Corpus Christi
Honeyland
Os Miseráveis
Dor e Glória
Parasita
MELHORES EFEITOS VISUAIS
Vingadores: Ultimato
O Irlandês
O Rei Leão
1917
Star Wars: A Ascensão Skywalker
MELHOR ROTEIRO ADAPTADO
O Irlandês
JoJo Rabbit
Coringa
Adoráveis Mulheres
Dois Papas
MELHOR ROTEIRO ORIGINAL
Entre Facas e Segredos
História de um Casamento
1917
Era Uma Vez em… Hollywood
Parasita
MELHOR CABELO E MAQUIAGEM
O Escândalo
Coringa
Judy
Malévola – Dona do Mal
1917
MELHOR DESIGN DE PRODUÇÃO
O Irlandês
JoJo Rabbit
Coringa
Adoráveis Mulheres
Era um Vez em… Hollywood
MELHOR CURTA ANIMADO
DCERA (Daughter)
Hair Love
Kitbull
Memorable
Sister
MELHOR CURTA METRAGEM
Brotherhood
Nefta Football Club
The Neighbors’ Window
Saria
A Sister
MELHOR EDIÇÃO DE SOM
Ford vs Ferrari
Coringa
1917
Era uma Vez em… Hollywood
Star Wars: A Ascensão Skywalker
MELHOR MIXAGEM DE SOM
Ad Astra
Ford Vs Ferrari
Coringa
1917
Era uma Vez em… Hollywood