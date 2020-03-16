Ator de ‘Game of Thrones’ testa positivo para coronavírus
Kristofer Hivju estava na produção da segunda temporada de ‘The Witcher’, da Netflix
O ator Kristofer Hivju, o Tormund de “Game of Thrones“, revelou nesta segunda-feira (16) que testou positivo para coronavírus.
Em um post no Instagram, Hivju relatou que está em quarentena com a família na Noruega e está sentindo sintomas leves de um resfriado.
Veja o post abaixo, em inglês:
Greetings from Norway! Sorry to say that I, today, have tested positive for COVID19, Corona virus. My familiy and I are self-isolating at home for as long as it takes. We are in good health – I only have mild symptoms of a cold. There are people at higher risk for who this virus might be a devastating diagnosis, so I urge all of you to be extremely careful; wash your hands, keep 1,5 meters distance from others, go in quarantine; just do everything you can to stop the virus from spreading. Together we can fight this virus and avert a crisis at our hospitals. Please take care of each other, keep your distance, and stay healthy! Please visit your country's Center for Disease Control's website, and follow the regulations for staying safe and protecting not just yourselves, but our entire community, and especially those at risk like the elderly and people with pre-existing conditions. @grymolvaerhivju #fightcorona #solidarity #takecare #folkehelseinstituttet Thanks to @panoramaagency
Há três semanas, o ator foi contratado para a segunda temporada da série “The Witcher“, da Netflix. A empresa paralisou a produção dos novos episódios, mas afirmou que vai conduzir uma grande limpeza no set de gravações e pediu para que todos os funcionários da produção ficassem em quarentena.