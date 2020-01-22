Jovem Pan > Entretenimento > TV e Cinema > Netflix está produzindo nova série anime de ‘The Witcher’

Netflix está produzindo nova série anime de ‘The Witcher’

  • Por Jovem Pan
  • 22/01/2020 16h17
Divulgação'The Witcher: Nightmare of the Wolf' terá participação de criadora e roteirista da série live-action

Na mesma semana em que a Netflix confirmou o sucesso da série “The Witcher”, com Henry Cavill, a plataforma de streaming anunciou nesta quarta-feira (22) a produção de um anime baseado no mesmo universo.

“The Witcher: Nightmare of the Wolf” (“The Witcher: Pesadelo do Lobo” em tradução livre) será uma co-produção da Netflix com o Studio Mir, responsável por “Avatar: A Lenda de Korra”.

“Os rumores são verdadeiros, uma nova história de ‘The Witcher’ está em desenvolvimento! O filme em anime ‘The Witcher: Pesadelo do Lobo’, vai nos levar de volta para uma nova ameaça ao Continente”, disse o perfil oficial do streaming.

A criadora da série live-action Lauren S. Hissrich e o roteirista Beau DeMayo também fazem parte do novo projeto. O elenco de vozes ainda não foi anunciado, assim como não há previsão de estreia.