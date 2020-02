‘The Witcher’: Henry Cavill publica foto no set da 2ª temporada

View this post on Instagram

Look who I found! And for those asking. This is Zeus pronounced Zey-oos, but most may know this particular horse as Roach! And yes, Roach is a traditionally a mare (lady horse) and if the name is anything to go by, Zeus, is not….but that shouldn't limit his performance options. Why don't we have an Oscar for best supporting horse? #HorseOscar #Zeus #Roach #Witcher2