Anderson Silva revela ter sofrido racismo nos EUA: ‘Policiais me seguiam até minha casa’

✊🏿❤️✊🏿✊🏿❤️✊🏿✊🏿❤️✊🏿✊🏿❤️✊🏿 Some wanted a better job, others, just a job. Some wanted a more meal; others, just a meal. Some wanted a more peaceful life, others, just to live. Some wanted more enlightened parents, others, just have parents. Some wanted to have clear eyes, others, just see. Some wanted to have a beautiful voice, others, just talk. Some wanted silence, others, just listen. Some wanted new shoes, others, just have feet. Some wanted a car, others, just walk. Some wanted superfluous, others, just what it takes Some just wanted to be treated with equality and respect, others only wish individuality hate and indifference The question that remains is because if before God we are all the same and nothing will take from this carnal world, and if we will take away wealth power and material goods… Then why so much hate for such a struggle for power, so much destruction and killing. That puzzles me, because that's a question we should ask looking in the mirror… How can so much hate hate and so much greed from a world that can't be carried away?