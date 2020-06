Kobe Bryant receberá homenagem póstuma no Emmy 2020

View this post on Instagram

The Television Academy is pleased to announce that basketball legend and philanthropist Kobe Bryant is the recipient of the 72nd Los Angeles Area Emmy® Governors Award, selected by the Los Angeles Area Governors Award committee and recognizing his legacy of philanthropy, community building and inspiration that extended beyond the basketball court. To see all of the nominees for the 72nd Los Angeles Area Emmys visit the link in bio. Photo by Andrew D. Bernstein/Bernstein Associates, Inc. #kobebryant #kobe #laemmys