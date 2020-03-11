Tom Hanks e sua esposa, Rita Wilson, estão com coronavírus
O ator norte-americano Tom Hanks utilizou sua conta no Instagram para anunciar que ele e sua esposa, Rita Wilson, estão com coronavírus. No post, ele conta que estão se sentindo cansados, apresentando febre e dores no corpo.
Ambos foram testados para o coronavírus e tiveram o diagnóstico positivo. Segundo o ator, o casal agora será submetido a alguns protocolos adotados pelo sistema de saúde da Austrália, onde estão em viagem.
Hello, folks. Rita and I are down here in Australia. We felt a bit tired, like we had colds, and some body aches. Rita had some chills that came and went. Slight fevers too. To play things right, as is needed in the world right now, we were tested for the Coronavirus, and were found to be positive. Well, now. What to do next? The Medical Officials have protocols that must be followed. We Hanks’ will be tested, observed, and isolated for as long as public health and safety requires. Not much more to it than a one-day-at-a-time approach, no? We’ll keep the world posted and updated. Take care of yourselves! Hanx!