Homenagens a Kobe Bryant prosseguem nos EUA
O acidente de helicóptero que matou Kobe Bryant no último domingo (26) segue sob investigação. O Conselho Nacional de Segurança nos Transportes dos Estados Unidos informou nesta quarta-feira (29) que recomendou há 16 anos a instalação de um “sistema de prevenção” que poderia ter evitado o choque da aeronave com o solo.
A Administração Federal de Aviação diz que a obrigatoriedade deste equipamento vale apenas para helicópteros que atuam como ambulâncias. O helicóptero onde Kobe e mais oito voavam no último domingo, na Califórnia, também não possuía caixa preta e gravador de voz de cockpit.
Os restos mortais de Kobe Bryant e de outras três vítimas já foram identificados por meio das impressões digitais.
Kobe será homenageado no Super Bowl, a final do futebol americano, principal evento esportivo dos Estados Unidos. O atleta também será eternizado no Hall da Fama do basquete sem passar pelo processo tradicional de votação.
A mulher do astro, que ainda não tinha se pronunciado, fez a primeira homenagem com um gesto simbólico.
View this post on Instagram
My girls and I want to thank the millions of people who’ve shown support and love during this horrific time. Thank you for all the prayers. We definitely need them. We are completely devastated by the sudden loss of my adoring husband, Kobe — the amazing father of our children; and my beautiful, sweet Gianna — a loving, thoughtful, and wonderful daughter, and amazing sister to Natalia, Bianka, and Capri. We are also devastated for the families who lost their loved ones on Sunday, and we share in their grief intimately. There aren’t enough words to describe our pain right now. I take comfort in knowing that Kobe and Gigi both knew that they were so deeply loved. We were so incredibly blessed to have them in our lives. I wish they were here with us forever. They were our beautiful blessings taken from us too soon. I’m not sure what our lives hold beyond today, and it’s impossible to imagine life without them. But we wake up each day, trying to keep pushing because Kobe, and our baby girl, Gigi, are shining on us to light the way. Our love for them is endless — and that’s to say, immeasurable. I just wish I could hug them, kiss them and bless them. Have them here with us, forever. Thank you for sharing your joy, your grief and your support with us. We ask that you grant us the respect and privacy we will need to navigate this new reality. To honor our Team Mamba family, the Mamba Sports Foundation has set up the MambaOnThree Fund to help support the other families affected by this tragedy. To donate, please go to MambaOnThree.org. To further Kobe and Gianna’s legacy in youth sports, please visit MambaSportsFoundation.org. Thank you so much for lifting us up in your prayers, and for loving Kobe, Gigi, Natalia, Bianka, Capri and me. #Mamba #Mambacita #GirlsDad #DaddysGirls #Family ❤️
Vanessa Bryant trocou a foto do perfil em uma rede social por uma imagem de Kobe e a filha Gianna juntos.
*Com informações da repórter Livia Fernanda