Buddy Valastro passa por terceira cirurgia após acidente com boliche

Hey guys, just had my third hand surgery. It’s been a rough road to recovery but I’m hanging in there. Just wanted to check in and let you all know how much I appreciate all the love, we’ll wishes, and positive vibes! Keep em coming! Special shout out to Dr. Michelle Carson over at HSS @hspecialsurgery and her amazing team, for taking the BEST care of me! #roadtorecovery #southpaw #cakeboss #positivevibes #buddyvalastro