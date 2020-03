Funeral de rapper Pop Smoke tem cortejo com carruagem em NY

View this post on Instagram

Straight from Dubai to the hood. I had to. As an early ambassador for Brooklyn music and Drill Rap as a whole…. POP not only made me proud to be from NY but even prouder to be from the Floss. So many people said this shit wouldn’t be nothing. Woo Back Pop! You did it big…. and still doing it. 💙💫 @realpopsmoke 💙💫🕊 W.I.P. #popsmoke