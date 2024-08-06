VMA 2024: confira a lista completa de indicados à premiação

Com três indicações, Anitta representará o Brasil na cerimônia em Nova York, diretamente da UBS Arena, no dia 10 de setembro

Divulgação/MTV A premiação internacional será exibida ao vivo em todo o mundo, em mais de 150 países



A MTV divulgou a lista de indicados ao VMA (Video Music Awards) 2024 nesta terça-feira (6), contando com três indicações de Anitta, representando o Brasil. A premiação reúne artistas cujo trabalho e impacto cultural tenham transformado a indústria da música e criado um diálogo mundial no último ano. A cantora Taylor Swift lidera a premiação com dez indicações, buscando continuar sua sequência de quebra de recordes para “Vídeo do Ano” e quebrar seu próprio recorde para se tornar a única artista a ganhar 5x na cobiçada categoria. A cantora é seguida de perto por Post Malone que possui nove indicações, Ariana Grande, Eminem e Sabrina Carpenter com seis cada, Megan Thee Stallion e SZA com cinco cada e LISA, Olivia Rodrigo e Teddy Swims com quatro indicações cada. Tanto Sabrina Carpenter, quanto Teddy Swims estão entre os 29 artistas que foram indicados pela primeira vez ao VMA, como Benson Boone e Tyla com três indicações cada e Chappell Roan, Jelly Roll, Jessie Murph, Rauw Alejandro, Sexyy Red e Victoria Monét com duas indicações cada.

Siga o canal da Jovem Pan Entretenimento e receba as principais notícias no seu WhatsApp! WhatsApp

Outros indicados pela primeira vez incluem Alexander Stewart, Burna Boy, Coco Jones, Flyana Boss, Gracie Abrams, Gunna, Joyner Lucas, Laufey, LE SSERAFIM, Lojay, Morgan Wallen, Myke Towers, NCT Dream, Pheelz, Playboi Carti, RAYE, Shaboozey, Tyler Childers e The Warning. A partir desta terça, fãs podem votar em seus artistas favoritos em 15 categorias agêneros, incluindo Clipe do Ano, Melhor Feat e Artista do Ano, no site oficial, até 30 de agosto. A votação para Artista Revelação ficará aberta até a data do show, 10 de setembro. O MTV VMA 2024 retornará a Nova York, diretamente da UBS Arena, no dia 10 de setembro, com exibição ao vivo em todo o mundo, em mais de 150 países. Confira a lista completa de indicados ao VMA 2024:

Clipe do Ano

Ariana Grande — “we can’t be friends (wait for your love)” — Republic Records

Billie Eilish — “LUNCH” — Darkroom / Interscope Records

Doja Cat — “Paint The Town Red” — Kemosabe Records / RCA Records

Eminem — “Houdini” — Shady / Aftermath / Interscope Records

SZA — “Snooze” — Top Dawg Entertainment / RCA Records

Taylor Swift ft. Post Malone — “Fortnight” — Republic Records

Artista do Ano

Ariana Grande — Republic Records

Bad Bunny — Rimas Entertainment

Eminem — Shady / Aftermath / Interscope Records

Sabrina Carpenter — Island

SZA — Top Dawg Entertainment / RCA Records

Taylor Swift — Republic Records

Música do ano

Beyoncé — “TEXAS HOLD ‘EM” — Parkwood Entertainment / Columbia Records

Jack Harlow — “Lovin On Me” — Generation Now / Atlantic Records

Kendrick Lamar — “Not Like Us” — pgLang, under exclusive license to Interscope Records

Sabrina Carpenter — “Espresso” — Island

Taylor Swift ft. Post Malone — “Fortnight” — Republic Records

Teddy Swims — “Lose Control” — Warner Records

Artista Revelação

Benson Boone — Night Street Records, Inc. / Warner Records

Chappell Roan — Island

Gracie Abrams — Interscope Records

Shaboozey — American Dogwood / EMPIRE

Teddy Swims — Warner Records

Tyla — Epic Records

Melhor MTV Push

August 2023: Kaliii — “Area Codes” — Atlantic Records

September 2023: GloRilla — “Lick or Sum” — CMG / Interscope Records

October 2023: Benson Boone — “In The Stars” — Night Street Records, Inc. / Warner Records

November 2023: Coco Jones — “ICU” — Def Jam

December 2023: Victoria Monét — “On My Mama” — Lovett Music / RCA Records

January 2024: Jessie Murph — “Wild Ones” — Columbia Records

February 2024: Teddy Swims — “Lose Control” — Warner Records

March 2024: Chappell Roan — “Red Wine Supernova” — Island

April 2024: Flyana Boss — “yeaaa” — vnclm_/ Atlantic Records

May 2024: Laufey — “Goddess” — Laufey / AWAL

June 2024: LE SSERAFIM — “EASY” — SOURCE MUSIC / Geffen Records

July 2024: The Warning — “Automatic Sun” — Lava / Republic Records

Melhor Feat

Drake ft. Sexyy Red & SZA — “Rich Baby Daddy “ — OVO / Republic Records

GloRilla, Megan Thee Stallion — “Wanna Be” — CMG / Interscope Records

Jessie Murph ft. Jelly Roll — “Wild Ones” — Columbia Records

Jung Kook ft. Latto — “Seven” — BIGHIT MUSIC / Geffen Records

Post Malone ft. Morgan Wallen — “I Had Some Help” — Mercury / Republic / Big Loud

Taylor Swift ft. Post Malone — “Fortnight” — Republic Records

Melhor Clipe Pop

Camila Cabello — Geffen / Interscope Records

Dua Lipa — Warner Records

Olivia Rodrigo — Geffen Records

Sabrina Carpenter — Island

Tate McRae — RCA Records

Taylor Swift — Republic Records

Melhor Clipe de Hip-Hop

Drake ft. Sexyy Red & SZA — “Rich Baby Daddy “ — OVO / Republic Records

Eminem — “Houdini” — Shady / Aftermath / Interscope Records

GloRilla — “Yeah Glo!” — CMG / Interscope Records

Gunna — “fukumean” — Young Stoner Life Records / 300 Entertainment

Megan Thee Stallion — “BOA” — Hot Girl Productions

Travis Scott ft. Playboi Carti — “FE!N” — Cactus Jack / Epic Records

Melhor Clipe de R&B

Alicia Keys — “Lifeline” — AK Records, under exclusive license to gamma.

Muni Long — “Made For Me” — Def Jam

SZA — “Snooze” — Top Dawg Entertainment / RCA Records

Tyla — “Water” — FAX Records / Epic Records

USHER, Summer Walker, 21 Savage — “Good Good” — mega / gamma.

Victoria Monét — “On My Mama” — Lovett Music / RCA Records

Melhor Clipe Alternativo

Benson Boone — “Beautiful Things” — Night Street Records, Inc. / Warner Records

Bleachers — “Tiny Moves” — Dirty Hit

Hozier — “Too Sweet” — Columbia Records

Imagine Dragons — “Eyes Closed” — KIDinaKorner / Interscope Records

Linkin Park — “Friendly Fire” — This Compilation / Warner Records

Teddy Swims — “Lose Control (Live)” — Warner Records

Melhor Clipe De Rock

Bon Jovi — “Legendary” — Island

Coldplay — “feelslikeimfallinginlove” — Atlantic Records

Green Day — “Dilemma” — Reprise Records / Warner Records

Kings of Leon — “Mustang” — Capitol Records

Lenny Kravitz — “Human” — ℗© 2024 Roxie Records Inc. under exclusive license to BMG Rights Management GmbH

U2 — “Atomic City” — Interscope Records

Melhor Clipe Latino

Anitta — “Mil Veces” — Floresta Records / Republic Records / Universal Music Latin Entertainment

Bad Bunny — “MONACO” — Rimas Entertainment

KAROL G — “MI EX TENÍA RAZÓN” — Bichota / Interscope Records

Myke Towers — “LALA” — Warner Music Latina

Peso Pluma & Anitta — “BELLAKEO” — Double P Records

Rauw Alejandro — “Touching The Sky” — Sony Music Latin / Duars Entertainment

Shakira & Cardi B — “Puntería” — Sony Music US Latin

Melhor Clipe Afrobeat

Ayra Starr ft. Giveon — “Last Heartbreak Song” — Mavin / Republic

Burna Boy — “City Boys” — Spaceship / Bad Habit / Atlantic Records

Chris Brown ft. Davido & Lojay — “Sensational” — Chris Brown Entertainment / RCA Records

Tems — “Love Me JeJe” — Since ’93 / RCA Records

Tyla — “Water” — FAX Records / Epic Records

USHER, Pheelz — “Ruin” — mega / gamma.

Melhor Clipe de K-POP

Jung Kook ft. Latto — “Seven” — BIGHIT MUSIC / Geffen Records

LISA — “Rockstar” — Lloud Co. / RCA Records

NCT Dream — “Smoothie” — SM Entertainment / Virgin Music Group

NewJeans — “Super Shy” — ADOR / Geffen Records

Stray Kids — “LALALALA” — JYP Entertainment / Imperial / Republic Records

TOMORROW X TOGETHER — “Deja vu” — BIGHIT MUSIC / IMPERIAL / Republic Records

Melhor Clipe de Manifesto

Alexander Stewart — “if only you knew” — FAE grp

Billie Eilish — “What Was I Made For (From The Motion Picture “Barbie”)” — Darkroom / Interscope Records

Coldplay — “feelslikeimfallinginlove” — Atlantic Records

Joyner Lucas & Jelly Roll — “Best For Me” — Twenty Nine Music Group

RAYE — “Genesis.” — Human Re Sources

Tyler Childers — “In Your Love” — Hickman Holler Records / RCA Records

Melhor Direção

Ariana Grande — “we can’t be friends (wait for your love)” — Republic Records — Directed by

Christian Breslauer

Bleachers — “Tiny Moves” — Dirty Hit — Directed by Alex Lockett & Margaret Qualley

Eminem — “Houdini” — Shady / Aftermath / Interscope Records — Directed by Rich Lee

Megan Thee Stallion — “BOA” — Hot Girl Productions — Directed by Daniel Iglesias Jr.

Sabrina Carpenter — “Please Please Please” — Island — Directed by Bardia Zeinali

Taylor Swift ft. Post Malone — “Fortnight” — Republic Records — Directed by Taylor Swift

Melhor Fotografia

Ariana Grande — “we can’t be friends (wait for your love)” — Republic Records – Cinematography by Anatol Trofimov

Charli xcx — “Von dutch” — Atlantic Records – Cinematography by Jeff Bierman

Dua Lipa — “Illusion” — Warner Records – Cinematography by Nikita Kuzmenko

Olivia Rodrigo — “obsessed” — Geffen Records – Cinematography by Marz Miller

Rauw Alejandro — “Touching The Sky” — Sony Music Latin / Duars Entertainment – Cinematography by Camilo Monsalve

Taylor Swift ft. Post Malone — “Fortnight” — Republic Records – Cinematography by Rodrigo Prieto

Melhor Edição

Anitta – “Mil Veces” — Floresta Records / Republic Records / Universal Music Latin Entertainment — Editing by Nick Yumul

Ariana Grande — “we can’t be friends (wait for your love)” — Republic Records — Editing by Luis

Caraza Peimbert

Eminem — “Houdini” — Shady / Aftermath / Interscope Records — Editing by David Checel

LISA — “Rockstar” — Lloud Co. / RCA Records — Editing by Nik Kohler

Sabrina Carpenter — “Espresso” — Island — Editing by Jai Shukla

Taylor Swift ft. Post Malone — “Fortnight” — Republic Records — Editing by Chancler Haynes

Melhor Coreografia

Bleachers — Tiny Moves — Dirty Hit — Choreography by Margaret Qualley

Dua Lipa — “Houdini” — Warner Records — Choreography by Charm La’Donna

LISA — “Rockstar” — Lloud Co. / RCA Records — Choreography by Sean Bankhead

Rauw Alejandro — “Touching The Sky” — Sony Music Latin / Duars Entertainment — Choreography by Felix ‘Fefe’ Burgos

Tate McRae — “Greedy” — RCA Records — Choreography by Sean Bankhead

Troye Sivan — “Rush” — Capitol Records — Choreography by Sergio Reis, Mauro Van De Kerkhof

Melhores Efeitos Visuais

Ariana Grande — “the boy is mine” — Republic Records — Visual Effects by Digital Axis

Eminem — “Houdini” — Shady / Aftermath / Interscope Records — Visual Effects by Synapse Virtual Production, Louise Lee, Rich Lee, Metaphysic, Flawless Post

Justin Timberlake — “Selfish” — RCA Records — “Selfish” — RCA Records — Visual Effects by Candice Dragonas

Megan Thee Stallion — “BOA” — Hot Girl Productions — Visual Effects by Mathematic

Olivia Rodrigo — “get him back!” — Geffen Records — Visual Effects by Cooper Vacheron, Preston Mohr, Karen Arakelian, Justin Johnson

Taylor Swift ft. Post Malone — “Fortnight” — Republic Records — Visual Effects by Parliament

Melhor Direção de Arte