VMA 2024: confira a lista completa de indicados à premiação
Com três indicações, Anitta representará o Brasil na cerimônia em Nova York, diretamente da UBS Arena, no dia 10 de setembro
A MTV divulgou a lista de indicados ao VMA (Video Music Awards) 2024 nesta terça-feira (6), contando com três indicações de Anitta, representando o Brasil. A premiação reúne artistas cujo trabalho e impacto cultural tenham transformado a indústria da música e criado um diálogo mundial no último ano. A cantora Taylor Swift lidera a premiação com dez indicações, buscando continuar sua sequência de quebra de recordes para “Vídeo do Ano” e quebrar seu próprio recorde para se tornar a única artista a ganhar 5x na cobiçada categoria. A cantora é seguida de perto por Post Malone que possui nove indicações, Ariana Grande, Eminem e Sabrina Carpenter com seis cada, Megan Thee Stallion e SZA com cinco cada e LISA, Olivia Rodrigo e Teddy Swims com quatro indicações cada. Tanto Sabrina Carpenter, quanto Teddy Swims estão entre os 29 artistas que foram indicados pela primeira vez ao VMA, como Benson Boone e Tyla com três indicações cada e Chappell Roan, Jelly Roll, Jessie Murph, Rauw Alejandro, Sexyy Red e Victoria Monét com duas indicações cada.
Outros indicados pela primeira vez incluem Alexander Stewart, Burna Boy, Coco Jones, Flyana Boss, Gracie Abrams, Gunna, Joyner Lucas, Laufey, LE SSERAFIM, Lojay, Morgan Wallen, Myke Towers, NCT Dream, Pheelz, Playboi Carti, RAYE, Shaboozey, Tyler Childers e The Warning. A partir desta terça, fãs podem votar em seus artistas favoritos em 15 categorias agêneros, incluindo Clipe do Ano, Melhor Feat e Artista do Ano, no site oficial, até 30 de agosto. A votação para Artista Revelação ficará aberta até a data do show, 10 de setembro. O MTV VMA 2024 retornará a Nova York, diretamente da UBS Arena, no dia 10 de setembro, com exibição ao vivo em todo o mundo, em mais de 150 países. Confira a lista completa de indicados ao VMA 2024:
Clipe do Ano
- Ariana Grande — “we can’t be friends (wait for your love)” — Republic Records
- Billie Eilish — “LUNCH” — Darkroom / Interscope Records
- Doja Cat — “Paint The Town Red” — Kemosabe Records / RCA Records
- Eminem — “Houdini” — Shady / Aftermath / Interscope Records
- SZA — “Snooze” — Top Dawg Entertainment / RCA Records
- Taylor Swift ft. Post Malone — “Fortnight” — Republic Records
Artista do Ano
- Ariana Grande — Republic Records
- Bad Bunny — Rimas Entertainment
- Eminem — Shady / Aftermath / Interscope Records
- Sabrina Carpenter — Island
- SZA — Top Dawg Entertainment / RCA Records
- Taylor Swift — Republic Records
Música do ano
- Beyoncé — “TEXAS HOLD ‘EM” — Parkwood Entertainment / Columbia Records
- Jack Harlow — “Lovin On Me” — Generation Now / Atlantic Records
- Kendrick Lamar — “Not Like Us” — pgLang, under exclusive license to Interscope Records
- Sabrina Carpenter — “Espresso” — Island
- Taylor Swift ft. Post Malone — “Fortnight” — Republic Records
- Teddy Swims — “Lose Control” — Warner Records
Artista Revelação
- Benson Boone — Night Street Records, Inc. / Warner Records
- Chappell Roan — Island
- Gracie Abrams — Interscope Records
- Shaboozey — American Dogwood / EMPIRE
- Teddy Swims — Warner Records
- Tyla — Epic Records
Melhor MTV Push
- August 2023: Kaliii — “Area Codes” — Atlantic Records
- September 2023: GloRilla — “Lick or Sum” — CMG / Interscope Records
- October 2023: Benson Boone — “In The Stars” — Night Street Records, Inc. / Warner Records
- November 2023: Coco Jones — “ICU” — Def Jam
- December 2023: Victoria Monét — “On My Mama” — Lovett Music / RCA Records
- January 2024: Jessie Murph — “Wild Ones” — Columbia Records
- February 2024: Teddy Swims — “Lose Control” — Warner Records
- March 2024: Chappell Roan — “Red Wine Supernova” — Island
- April 2024: Flyana Boss — “yeaaa” — vnclm_/ Atlantic Records
- May 2024: Laufey — “Goddess” — Laufey / AWAL
- June 2024: LE SSERAFIM — “EASY” — SOURCE MUSIC / Geffen Records
- July 2024: The Warning — “Automatic Sun” — Lava / Republic Records
Melhor Feat
- Drake ft. Sexyy Red & SZA — “Rich Baby Daddy “ — OVO / Republic Records
- GloRilla, Megan Thee Stallion — “Wanna Be” — CMG / Interscope Records
- Jessie Murph ft. Jelly Roll — “Wild Ones” — Columbia Records
- Jung Kook ft. Latto — “Seven” — BIGHIT MUSIC / Geffen Records
- Post Malone ft. Morgan Wallen — “I Had Some Help” — Mercury / Republic / Big Loud
- Taylor Swift ft. Post Malone — “Fortnight” — Republic Records
Melhor Clipe Pop
- Camila Cabello — Geffen / Interscope Records
- Dua Lipa — Warner Records
- Olivia Rodrigo — Geffen Records
- Sabrina Carpenter — Island
- Tate McRae — RCA Records
- Taylor Swift — Republic Records
Melhor Clipe de Hip-Hop
- Drake ft. Sexyy Red & SZA — “Rich Baby Daddy “ — OVO / Republic Records
- Eminem — “Houdini” — Shady / Aftermath / Interscope Records
- GloRilla — “Yeah Glo!” — CMG / Interscope Records
- Gunna — “fukumean” — Young Stoner Life Records / 300 Entertainment
- Megan Thee Stallion — “BOA” — Hot Girl Productions
- Travis Scott ft. Playboi Carti — “FE!N” — Cactus Jack / Epic Records
Melhor Clipe de R&B
- Alicia Keys — “Lifeline” — AK Records, under exclusive license to gamma.
- Muni Long — “Made For Me” — Def Jam
- SZA — “Snooze” — Top Dawg Entertainment / RCA Records
- Tyla — “Water” — FAX Records / Epic Records
- USHER, Summer Walker, 21 Savage — “Good Good” — mega / gamma.
- Victoria Monét — “On My Mama” — Lovett Music / RCA Records
Melhor Clipe Alternativo
- Benson Boone — “Beautiful Things” — Night Street Records, Inc. / Warner Records
- Bleachers — “Tiny Moves” — Dirty Hit
- Hozier — “Too Sweet” — Columbia Records
- Imagine Dragons — “Eyes Closed” — KIDinaKorner / Interscope Records
- Linkin Park — “Friendly Fire” — This Compilation / Warner Records
- Teddy Swims — “Lose Control (Live)” — Warner Records
Melhor Clipe De Rock
- Bon Jovi — “Legendary” — Island
- Coldplay — “feelslikeimfallinginlove” — Atlantic Records
- Green Day — “Dilemma” — Reprise Records / Warner Records
- Kings of Leon — “Mustang” — Capitol Records
- Lenny Kravitz — “Human” — ℗© 2024 Roxie Records Inc. under exclusive license to BMG Rights Management GmbH
- U2 — “Atomic City” — Interscope Records
Melhor Clipe Latino
- Anitta — “Mil Veces” — Floresta Records / Republic Records / Universal Music Latin Entertainment
- Bad Bunny — “MONACO” — Rimas Entertainment
- KAROL G — “MI EX TENÍA RAZÓN” — Bichota / Interscope Records
- Myke Towers — “LALA” — Warner Music Latina
- Peso Pluma & Anitta — “BELLAKEO” — Double P Records
- Rauw Alejandro — “Touching The Sky” — Sony Music Latin / Duars Entertainment
- Shakira & Cardi B — “Puntería” — Sony Music US Latin
Melhor Clipe Afrobeat
- Ayra Starr ft. Giveon — “Last Heartbreak Song” — Mavin / Republic
- Burna Boy — “City Boys” — Spaceship / Bad Habit / Atlantic Records
- Chris Brown ft. Davido & Lojay — “Sensational” — Chris Brown Entertainment / RCA Records
- Tems — “Love Me JeJe” — Since ’93 / RCA Records
- Tyla — “Water” — FAX Records / Epic Records
- USHER, Pheelz — “Ruin” — mega / gamma.
Melhor Clipe de K-POP
- Jung Kook ft. Latto — “Seven” — BIGHIT MUSIC / Geffen Records
- LISA — “Rockstar” — Lloud Co. / RCA Records
- NCT Dream — “Smoothie” — SM Entertainment / Virgin Music Group
- NewJeans — “Super Shy” — ADOR / Geffen Records
- Stray Kids — “LALALALA” — JYP Entertainment / Imperial / Republic Records
- TOMORROW X TOGETHER — “Deja vu” — BIGHIT MUSIC / IMPERIAL / Republic Records
Melhor Clipe de Manifesto
- Alexander Stewart — “if only you knew” — FAE grp
- Billie Eilish — “What Was I Made For (From The Motion Picture “Barbie”)” — Darkroom / Interscope Records
- Coldplay — “feelslikeimfallinginlove” — Atlantic Records
- Joyner Lucas & Jelly Roll — “Best For Me” — Twenty Nine Music Group
- RAYE — “Genesis.” — Human Re Sources
- Tyler Childers — “In Your Love” — Hickman Holler Records / RCA Records
Melhor Direção
- Ariana Grande — “we can’t be friends (wait for your love)” — Republic Records — Directed by
- Christian Breslauer
- Bleachers — “Tiny Moves” — Dirty Hit — Directed by Alex Lockett & Margaret Qualley
- Eminem — “Houdini” — Shady / Aftermath / Interscope Records — Directed by Rich Lee
- Megan Thee Stallion — “BOA” — Hot Girl Productions — Directed by Daniel Iglesias Jr.
- Sabrina Carpenter — “Please Please Please” — Island — Directed by Bardia Zeinali
- Taylor Swift ft. Post Malone — “Fortnight” — Republic Records — Directed by Taylor Swift
Melhor Fotografia
- Ariana Grande — “we can’t be friends (wait for your love)” — Republic Records – Cinematography by Anatol Trofimov
- Charli xcx — “Von dutch” — Atlantic Records – Cinematography by Jeff Bierman
- Dua Lipa — “Illusion” — Warner Records – Cinematography by Nikita Kuzmenko
- Olivia Rodrigo — “obsessed” — Geffen Records – Cinematography by Marz Miller
- Rauw Alejandro — “Touching The Sky” — Sony Music Latin / Duars Entertainment – Cinematography by Camilo Monsalve
- Taylor Swift ft. Post Malone — “Fortnight” — Republic Records – Cinematography by Rodrigo Prieto
Melhor Edição
- Anitta – “Mil Veces” — Floresta Records / Republic Records / Universal Music Latin Entertainment — Editing by Nick Yumul
- Ariana Grande — “we can’t be friends (wait for your love)” — Republic Records — Editing by Luis
- Caraza Peimbert
- Eminem — “Houdini” — Shady / Aftermath / Interscope Records — Editing by David Checel
- LISA — “Rockstar” — Lloud Co. / RCA Records — Editing by Nik Kohler
- Sabrina Carpenter — “Espresso” — Island — Editing by Jai Shukla
- Taylor Swift ft. Post Malone — “Fortnight” — Republic Records — Editing by Chancler Haynes
Melhor Coreografia
- Bleachers — Tiny Moves — Dirty Hit — Choreography by Margaret Qualley
- Dua Lipa — “Houdini” — Warner Records — Choreography by Charm La’Donna
- LISA — “Rockstar” — Lloud Co. / RCA Records — Choreography by Sean Bankhead
- Rauw Alejandro — “Touching The Sky” — Sony Music Latin / Duars Entertainment — Choreography by Felix ‘Fefe’ Burgos
- Tate McRae — “Greedy” — RCA Records — Choreography by Sean Bankhead
- Troye Sivan — “Rush” — Capitol Records — Choreography by Sergio Reis, Mauro Van De Kerkhof
Melhores Efeitos Visuais
- Ariana Grande — “the boy is mine” — Republic Records — Visual Effects by Digital Axis
- Eminem — “Houdini” — Shady / Aftermath / Interscope Records — Visual Effects by Synapse Virtual Production, Louise Lee, Rich Lee, Metaphysic, Flawless Post
- Justin Timberlake — “Selfish” — RCA Records — “Selfish” — RCA Records — Visual Effects by Candice Dragonas
- Megan Thee Stallion — “BOA” — Hot Girl Productions — Visual Effects by Mathematic
- Olivia Rodrigo — “get him back!” — Geffen Records — Visual Effects by Cooper Vacheron, Preston Mohr, Karen Arakelian, Justin Johnson
- Taylor Swift ft. Post Malone — “Fortnight” — Republic Records — Visual Effects by Parliament
Melhor Direção de Arte
- Charli xcx — “360” — Atlantic Records — Art Direction by Grace Surnow
- LISA – “Rockstar” – Lloyd Co. / RCA Records — Art Direction by Pongsan Thawatwichian
- Megan Thee Stallion – “BOA” – Hot Girl Productions — Art Direction by Brittany Porter
- Olivia Rodrigo — “bad idea right?” — Geffen Records — Art Direction by Nicholas des Jardins
- Sabrina Carpenter — “Please Please Please” — Island — Art Direction by Nicholas des Jardins
- Taylor Swift ft. Post Malone — “Fortnight” — Republic Records — Art Direction by Ethan Tobman
