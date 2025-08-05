VMA 2025 divulga a lista de indicados da premiação com Lady Gaga na liderança
Ariana Grande, Billie Eilish, Bruno Mars, Kendrick Lamar, Sabrina Carpenter e The Weeknd também estão entre os que receberam mais nomeações ao prêmio da MTV que ocorre no dia 7 de setembro nos EUA
A MTV divulgou nesta terça-feira (5) a aguardada lista de indicados ao VMA 2025, premiação que reúne artistas cujo trabalho e impacto cultural tenham transformado a indústria da música e criado um diálogo mundial no último ano. A premiação será transmitida mundialmente, ao vivo, diretamente da UBS Arena em Nova York, no dia 7 de setembro, domingo. Lady Gaga lidera as indicações deste ano, buscando somar às suas 18 vitórias no VMA com indicações em Vídeo do Ano, Artista do Ano, Melhor Álbum e mais. Esta é a terceira vez que Gaga lidera as indicações. Em 2010, recebeu 13, e em 2020, empatou com 9.
Outros principais concorrentes são Bruno Mars com 11 indicações, Kendrick Lamar com 10 indicações, ROSÉ e Sabrina Carpenter com 8 indicações cada. Ariana Grande e The Weeknd vem logo atrás com 7 indicações cada. Billie Eilish segue com 6 indicações, Charli xcx com 5, Bad Bunny, Doechii, Ed Sheeran, Jelly Roll, Miley Cyrus e Tate McRae com 4 indicações cada. A disputa pelo maior número de vitórias no VMA continua entre Beyoncé e Taylor Swift, ambos indicados para Artista do Ano.
ROSÉ é nomeada pela primeira vez na premiação em múltiplas categorias (8 indicações), assim como Alex Warren e Gigi Perez (3 cada), Damiano David (primeira indicação solo), Leon Thomas, Lola Young, sombr e The Marías (2 cada), JENNIE, Jimin e JISOO também receberam suas primeiras indicações solo.
Outros estreantes incluem Bailey Zimmerman, Blake Shelton, Brent Faiyaz, Cody Johnson, Dasha, Ella Langley, Freddie Gibbs, Jordan Adetunji, KATSEYE, Lainey Wilson, Lay Bankz, Livingston, Mac Miller, Mark Ambor, Megan Moroney, MOLIY, PARTYNEXTDOOR, ROLE MODEL, Sasha Alex Sloan, Silent Addy, Skillibeng e Zach Hood.
Neste ano, as categorias Melhor Clipe Country e Melhor Artista Pop foram adicionadas na disputa, sendo 25 no total. A votação já está aberta para 19 delas. A categoria Música do Ano terá apenas seis artistas indicados, e sua votação começa a partir do dia 18 de agosto, segunda-feira, com a apuração até o dia 05 de setembro, através do site oficial. A categoria Artista Revelação permanecerá aberta até o dia da premiação.
Os fãs têm ainda mais força com votos adicionais nas categorias Vídeo do Ano, Artista do Ano e Artista Revelação, comentando nas postagens fixadas no perfil oficial do VMA no Instagram, usando as hashtags específicas do artista. Esses votos serão apurados até o dia 08 de agosto, sexta-feira.
Do dia 07 de agosto, ao dia 04 de setembro, diariamente haverá o “Power Hour”, onde das 13h às 14h os votos por categoria serão em dobro. Mais detalhes do show, incluindo artistas, homenageados, categorias sociais e muito mais, serão anunciados em breve.
Confira a lista completa de indicados ao VMA 2025:
VÍDEO DO ANO
- Ariana Grande – “brighter days ahead” – Republic Records
- Billie Eilish – “BIRDS OF A FEATHER” – Darkroom/Interscope Records
- Kendrick Lamar – “Not Like Us” – pgLang/Interscope Records
- Lady Gaga ft. Bruno Mars – “Die With A Smile” – Interscope Records
- ROSÉ ft. Bruno Mars – “APT.” – Atlantic Records
- Sabrina Carpenter – “Manchild” – Island
- The Weeknd, Playboi Carti – “Timeless” – XO/Republic Records
ARTISTA DO ANO
- Bad Bunny – Rimas Entertainment
- Beyoncé – Parkwood Entertainment/Columbia Records
- Kendrick Lamar – pgLang/Interscope Records
- Lady Gaga – Interscope Records
- Morgan Wallen – Big Loud Records/Mercury Records
- Taylor Swift – Republic Records
- The Weeknd – XO/Republic Records
MÚSICA DO ANO
- Alex Warren – “Ordinary” – Atlantic Records
- Billie Eilish – “BIRDS OF A FEATHER” – Darkroom/Interscope Records
- Doechii – “Anxiety” – Top Dawg Entertainment/Capitol Records
- Ed Sheeran – “Sapphire” – Gingerbread Man Records/Atlantic Records
- Gracie Abrams – “I Love You, I’m Sorry” – Interscope Records
- Lady Gaga ft. Bruno Mars – “Die With A Smile” – Interscope Records
- Lorde – “What Was That” – Republic Records
- ROSÉ ft. Bruno Mars – “APT.” – Atlantic Records
- Tate McRae – “Sports Car” – RCA Records
- The Weeknd, Playboi Carti – “Timeless” – XO/Republic Records
ARTISTA REVELAÇÃO
- Alex Warren – Atlantic Records
- Ella Langley – SAWGOD/Columbia Records
- Gigi Perez – Island
- Lola Young – Island
- sombr – SMB Music/Warner Records
- The Marías – Nice Life/Atlantic Records
MELHOR ARTISTA POP
- Ariana Grande – Republic Records
- Charli xcx – Atlantic Records
- Justin Bieber – Def Jam Recordings
- Lorde – Republic Records
- Miley Cyrus – Columbia Records
- Sabrina Carpenter – Island
- Tate McRae – RCA Records
PERFORMANCE MTV PUSH DO ANO
- August 2024 – Shaboozey – “A Bar Song (Tipsy)” – American Dogwood/EMPIRE
- September 2024 – Ayra Starr – “Last Heartbreak Song” – Mavin Records/Republic Records
- October 2024 – Mark Ambor – “Belong Together” – Hundred Days Records/Virgin Music
- November 2024 – Lay Bankz – “Graveyard” – Artist Partner Group Inc.
- December 2024 – Dasha – “Bye Bye Bye” – Warner Records
- January 2025 – KATSEYE – “Touch” – HYBE/Geffen Records
- February 2025 – Jordan Adetunji – “KEHLANI” – 300 Entertainment
- March 2025 – Leon Thomas – “YES IT IS” – EZMNY Records/Motown Records
- April 2025 – Livingston – “Shadow” – Republic Records
- May 2025 – Damiano David – “Next Summer” – Sony Italy/Arista Records
- June 2025 – Gigi Perez – “Sailor Song” – Island
- July 2025 – ROLE MODEL – “Sally, When The Wine Runs Out” – Interscope Records
MELHOR FEAT
- Bailey Zimmerman with Luke Combs – “Backup Plan (Stagecoach Official Music Video)” – Atlantic Records/Warner Music Nashville
- Kendrick Lamar & SZA – “luther” – pgLang/Interscope Records
- Lady Gaga & Bruno Mars – “Die With A Smile” – Interscope Records
- Post Malone ft. Blake Shelton – “Pour Me A Drink” – Mercury Records
- ROSÉ & Bruno Mars – “APT.” – Atlantic Records
- Selena Gomez, benny blanco – “Sunset Blvd” – SMG Music/Friends Keep Secrets/Interscope Records
MELHOR CLIPE POP
- Alex Warren – “Ordinary” – Atlantic Records
- Ariana Grande – “brighter days ahead” – Republic Record
- Ed Sheeran – “Sapphire” – Gingerbread Man Records/Atlantic Records
- Lady Gaga ft. Bruno Mars – “Die With A Smile” – Interscope Records
- ROSÉ ft. Bruno Mars – “APT.” – Atlantic Records
- Sabrina Carpenter – “Manchild” – Island
MELHOR CLIPE HIP-HOP
- Doechii – “Anxiety” – Top Dawg Entertainment/Capitol Records
- Drake – “NOKIA” – OVO/Santa Anna/Republic
- Eminem ft. Jelly Roll – “Somebody Save Me” – Shady/Aftermath/Interscope Records
- GloRilla ft. Sexyy Red – “WHATCHU KNO ABOUT ME” – CMG/Interscope Records
- Kendrick Lamar – “Not Like Us” – pgLang/Interscope Records
- LL COOL J ft. Eminem – “Murdergram Deux” – Def Jam Recordings
- Travis Scott – “4X4” – Cactus Jack/Epic Records
MELHOR CLIPE DE R&B
- Chris Brown – “Residuals” – Chris Brown Entertainment/RCA Records
- Leon Thomas & Freddie Gibbs – “MUTT (REMIX)” – EZMNY Records/Motown Records
- Mariah Carey – “Type Dangerous” – gamma
- PARTYNEXTDOOR – “N o C h i l l” – OVO Sound
- Summer Walker – “Heart Of A Woman” – LVRN/Interscope Records
- SZA – “Drive” – Top Dawg Entertainment/RCA Records
- The Weeknd, Playboi Carti – “Timeless” – XO/Republic Records
MELHOR CLIPE ALTERNATIVO
- Gigi Perez – “Sailor Song” – Island
- Imagine Dragons – “Wake Up” – KIDinaKorner/Interscope Records
- Lola Young – “Messy” – Island
- mgk & Jelly Roll – “Lonely Road” – EST 19XX/Interscope Records
- sombr – “back to friends” – SMB Music/Warner Records
- The Marías – “Back To Me” – Nice Life/Atlantic Records
MELHOR CLIPE DE ROCK
- Coldplay – “ALL MY LOVE” – Atlantic Records
- Evanescence – “Afterlife (From the Netflix Series “Devil May Cry”)” – Netflix Music
- Green Day – “One Eyed Bastard” – Reprise Records/Warner Records
- Lenny Kravitz – “Honey” – ℗© 2024 Roxie Records Inc. under exclusive license to BMG Rights Management GmbH
- Linkin Park – “The Emptiness Machine” – Warner Records
- twenty one pilots – “The Contract” – Fueled By Ramen
MELHOR CLIPE LATINO
- Bad Bunny – “BAILE INoLVIDABLE” – Rimas Entertainment
- J Balvin – “Rio” – Capitol Records
- KAROL G – “Si Antes Te Hubiera Conocido” – Bichota Records/Interscope Records
- Peso Pluma – “LA PATRULLA” – Double P Records
- Rauw Alejandro & Romeo Santos – “Khé?” – Sony Music US Latin
- Shakira – “Soltera“ – Sony Music US Latin
MELHOR CLIPE DE K-POP
- aespa – “Whiplash” – SM Entertainment/Virgin Music Group
- JENNIE – “like JENNIE” – OA Entertainment/Columbia Records
- Jimin – “Who” – BIGHIT MUSIC
- JISOO – “earthquake” – Warner Records
- LISA ft. Doja Cat & RAYE – “Born Again” – Lloud Co./RCA Records
- Stray Kids – “Chk Chk Boom” – JYP/IMPERIAL/Republic
- ROSÉ – “toxic till the end” – Atlantic Records
MELHOR CLIPE AFROBEAT
- Asake & Travis Scott – “Active” – YBNL Nation/EMPIRE
- Burna Boy ft. Travis Scott – “TaTaTa” – Spaceship/Bad Habit/Atlantic Records
- MOLIY, Silent Addy, Skillibeng & Shenseea – “Shake It To The Max (FLY) (Remix)” – gamma.
- Rema – “Baby (Is It A Crime)” – Mavin Global Holdings Ltd / Jonzing World Entertainment / Interscope Records
- Tems ft. Asake – “Get It Right” – RCA Records/Since ’93
- Tyla – “PUSH 2 START” – FAX Records/Epic Records
- Wizkid ft. Brent Faiyaz – “Piece Of My Heart” – Starboy/RCA Records
MELHOR CLIPE COUNTRY
- Chris Stapleton – “Think I’m In Love With You” – Mercury Nashville
- Cody Johnson with Carrie Underwood – “I’m Gonna Love You” – CoJo Music / Warner Music Nashville
- Jelly Roll – “Liar” – BBR Music Group/BMG/Republic Records
- Lainey Wilson – “4x4xU” – Broken Bow Records
- Megan Moroney – “Am I Okay?” – Columbia Records
- Morgan Wallen – “Smile” – Big Loud Records/Mercury Records
MELHOR ÁLBUM
- Bad Bunny – DeBÍ TiRAR MáS FOToS – Rimas Entertainment
- Kendrick Lamar – GNX – pgLang/Interscope Records
- Lady Gaga – Mayhem – Interscope Records
- Morgan Wallen – I’m The Problem – Big Loud Records/Mercury Records
- Sabrina Carpenter – Short n’ Sweet – Island
- The Weeknd – Hurry Up Tomorrow – XO/Republic Records
MELHOR CLIPE EM FORMATO LONGO
- Ariana Grande – “brighter days ahead” – Republic Records
- Bad Bunny – “DeBÍ TiRAR MáS FOToS (Short Film)” – Rimas Entertainment
- Damiano David – “FUNNY little STORIES” – Sony Italy/Arista Records
- Mac Miller – “Balloonerism” – Warner Records
- Miley Cyrus – “Something Beautiful” – Columbia Records
- The Weeknd – “Hurry Up Tomorrow” – XO/Republic Records
MELHOR CLIPE DE MANIFESTO
- Burna Boy – “Higher” – Spaceship/Bad Habit/Atlantic Records
- Charli xcx – “Guess featuring Billie Eilish” – Atlantic Records
- Doechii – “Anxiety” – Top Dawg Entertainment/Capitol Records
- Eminem ft. Jelly Roll – “Somebody Save Me” – Shady/Aftermath/Interscope Records
- Selena Gomez, benny blanco – “Younger And Hotter Than Me” – SMG Music/Friends Keep Secrets/Interscope Records
- Zach Hood ft. Sasha Alex Sloan – “Sleepwalking” – Arista Records
MELHOR DIREÇÃO
- Ariana Grande – “brighter days ahead” – Republic Records
- Charli xcx – “Guess featuring Billie Eilish” – Atlantic Records
- Kendrick Lamar – “Not Like Us” – pgLang/Interscope Records
- Lady Gaga – “Abracadabra” – Interscope Records
- ROSÉ & Bruno Mars – “APT.” – Atlantic Records
- Sabrina Carpenter – “Manchild” – Island
MELHOR DIREÇÃO DE ARTE
- Charli xcx – “Guess featuring Billie Eilish” – Atlantic Records
- Kendrick Lamar – “Not Like Us” – pgLang/Interscope Records
- Lady Gaga – “Abracadabra” – Interscope Records
- Lorde – “Man Of The Year” – Republic Records
- Miley Cyrus – “End of the World” – Columbia Records
- ROSÉ & Bruno Mars – “APT.” – Atlantic Records
MELHOR FOTOGRAFIA
- Ariana Grande – “brighter days ahead” – Republic Records
- Ed Sheeran – “Sapphire” – Gingerbread Man Records/Atlantic Records
- Kendrick Lamar – “Not Like Us” – pgLang/Interscope Records
- Lady Gaga – “Abracadabra” – Interscope Records
- Miley Cyrus – “Easy Lover” – Columbia Records
- Sabrina Carpenter – “Manchild” – Island
MELHOR EDIÇÃO
- Charli xcx – “Guess featuring Billie Eilish” – Atlantic Records
- Ed Sheeran – “Sapphire” – Gingerbread Man Records/Atlantic Records
- Kendrick Lamar – “Not Like Us” – pgLang/Interscope Records
- Lady Gaga – “Abracadabra” – Interscope Records
- Sabrina Carpenter – “Manchild” – Island
- Tate McRae – “Just Keep Watching (From F1® The Movie)” – Atlantic Records
MELHOR COREOGRAFIA
- Doechii – “Anxiety” – Top Dawg Entertainment/Capitol Records
- FKA twigs – “Eusexua” – Atlantic Records
- Kendrick Lamar – “Not Like Us” – pgLang/Interscope Records
- Lady Gaga – “Abracadabra” – Interscope Records
- Tyla – “PUSH 2 START” – FAX Records/Epic Records
- Zara Larsson – “Pretty Ugly” – Epic Records
MELHOR EFEITOS VISUAIS
- Ariana Grande – “brighter days ahead” – Republic Records
- Lady Gaga – “Abracadabra” – Interscope Records
- ROSÉ & Bruno Mars – “APT.” – Atlantic Records
- Sabrina Carpenter – “Manchild” – Island
- Tate McRae – “Just Keep Watching (From F1® The Movie)” – Atlantic Records
- The Weeknd – “Hurry Up Tomorrow” – XO/Republic Records
Sobre o VMA
O VMA é referência da cultura pop há mais de quatro décadas, celebrando os melhores videoclipes do ano com performances históricas, homenagens icônicas e momentos inesquecíveis ao lado das maiores estrelas do mundo.
A premiação têm produção executiva de Bruce Gillmer e Jesse Ignjatovic, cofundador do Den of Thieves, e Barb Bialkowski. Van Toffler, CEO da Gunpowder & Sky, é o produtor, ao lado de Alicia Portugal, co-produtora executiva. Jackie Barba é a executiva responsável pela produção, enquanto Wendy Plaut é a executiva responsável pelos talentos das celebridades e Lisa Lauricella a executiva responsável pelos talentos musicais.
Serviço
- 7 de setembro (domingo), a partir das 21h no Paramount+ e simultaneamente na Pluto TV, através do canal MTV Pluto TV, com tradução simultânea, e no canal MTV Biggest Pop, com áudio original;
- No Brasil, este ano o pré-show do VMA 2025 será transmitido ao vivo, às 20h no Paramount+ e na Pluto TV, através do canal MTV Pluto TV, com tradução simultânea, e no canal MTV Biggest Pop, com áudio original.
