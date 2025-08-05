VMA 2025 divulga a lista de indicados da premiação com Lady Gaga na liderança

Ariana Grande, Billie Eilish, Bruno Mars, Kendrick Lamar, Sabrina Carpenter e The Weeknd também estão entre os que receberam mais nomeações ao prêmio da MTV que ocorre no dia 7 de setembro nos EUA

EDUARDO VALENTE/ISHOOT/ESTADÃO CONTEÚDO Esta é a terceira vez que Gaga lidera as indicações (em 2010, recebeu 13, e em 2020, empatou com 9)



A MTV divulgou nesta terça-feira (5) a aguardada lista de indicados ao VMA 2025, premiação que reúne artistas cujo trabalho e impacto cultural tenham transformado a indústria da música e criado um diálogo mundial no último ano. A premiação será transmitida mundialmente, ao vivo, diretamente da UBS Arena em Nova York, no dia 7 de setembro, domingo. Lady Gaga lidera as indicações deste ano, buscando somar às suas 18 vitórias no VMA com indicações em Vídeo do Ano, Artista do Ano, Melhor Álbum e mais. Esta é a terceira vez que Gaga lidera as indicações. Em 2010, recebeu 13, e em 2020, empatou com 9.

Outros principais concorrentes são Bruno Mars com 11 indicações, Kendrick Lamar com 10 indicações, ROSÉ e Sabrina Carpenter com 8 indicações cada. Ariana Grande e The Weeknd vem logo atrás com 7 indicações cada. Billie Eilish segue com 6 indicações, Charli xcx com 5, Bad Bunny, Doechii, Ed Sheeran, Jelly Roll, Miley Cyrus e Tate McRae com 4 indicações cada. A disputa pelo maior número de vitórias no VMA continua entre Beyoncé e Taylor Swift, ambos indicados para Artista do Ano.

ROSÉ é nomeada pela primeira vez na premiação em múltiplas categorias (8 indicações), assim como Alex Warren e Gigi Perez (3 cada), Damiano David (primeira indicação solo), Leon Thomas, Lola Young, sombr e The Marías (2 cada), JENNIE, Jimin e JISOO também receberam suas primeiras indicações solo.

Outros estreantes incluem Bailey Zimmerman, Blake Shelton, Brent Faiyaz, Cody Johnson, Dasha, Ella Langley, Freddie Gibbs, Jordan Adetunji, KATSEYE, Lainey Wilson, Lay Bankz, Livingston, Mac Miller, Mark Ambor, Megan Moroney, MOLIY, PARTYNEXTDOOR, ROLE MODEL, Sasha Alex Sloan, Silent Addy, Skillibeng e Zach Hood.

Neste ano, as categorias Melhor Clipe Country e Melhor Artista Pop foram adicionadas na disputa, sendo 25 no total. A votação já está aberta para 19 delas. A categoria Música do Ano terá apenas seis artistas indicados, e sua votação começa a partir do dia 18 de agosto, segunda-feira, com a apuração até o dia 05 de setembro, através do site oficial. A categoria Artista Revelação permanecerá aberta até o dia da premiação.

Os fãs têm ainda mais força com votos adicionais nas categorias Vídeo do Ano, Artista do Ano e Artista Revelação, comentando nas postagens fixadas no perfil oficial do VMA no Instagram, usando as hashtags específicas do artista. Esses votos serão apurados até o dia 08 de agosto, sexta-feira.

Do dia 07 de agosto, ao dia 04 de setembro, diariamente haverá o “Power Hour”, onde das 13h às 14h os votos por categoria serão em dobro. Mais detalhes do show, incluindo artistas, homenageados, categorias sociais e muito mais, serão anunciados em breve.

Confira a lista completa de indicados ao VMA 2025:

VÍDEO DO ANO

Ariana Grande – “brighter days ahead” – Republic Records

Billie Eilish – “BIRDS OF A FEATHER” – Darkroom/Interscope Records

Kendrick Lamar – “Not Like Us” – pgLang/Interscope Records

Lady Gaga ft. Bruno Mars – “Die With A Smile” – Interscope Records

ROSÉ ft. Bruno Mars – “APT.” – Atlantic Records

Sabrina Carpenter – “Manchild” – Island

The Weeknd, Playboi Carti – “Timeless” – XO/Republic Records

ARTISTA DO ANO

Bad Bunny – Rimas Entertainment

Beyoncé – Parkwood Entertainment/Columbia Records

Kendrick Lamar – pgLang/Interscope Records

Lady Gaga – Interscope Records

Morgan Wallen – Big Loud Records/Mercury Records

Taylor Swift – Republic Records

The Weeknd – XO/Republic Records

MÚSICA DO ANO

Alex Warren – “Ordinary” – Atlantic Records

Billie Eilish – “BIRDS OF A FEATHER” – Darkroom/Interscope Records

Doechii – “Anxiety” – Top Dawg Entertainment/Capitol Records

Ed Sheeran – “Sapphire” – Gingerbread Man Records/Atlantic Records

Gracie Abrams – “I Love You, I’m Sorry” – Interscope Records

Lady Gaga ft. Bruno Mars – “Die With A Smile” – Interscope Records

Lorde – “What Was That” – Republic Records

ROSÉ ft. Bruno Mars – “APT.” – Atlantic Records

Tate McRae – “Sports Car” – RCA Records

The Weeknd, Playboi Carti – “Timeless” – XO/Republic Records

ARTISTA REVELAÇÃO

Alex Warren – Atlantic Records

Ella Langley – SAWGOD/Columbia Records

Gigi Perez – Island

Lola Young – Island

sombr – SMB Music/Warner Records

The Marías – Nice Life/Atlantic Records

MELHOR ARTISTA POP

Ariana Grande – Republic Records

Charli xcx – Atlantic Records

Justin Bieber – Def Jam Recordings

Lorde – Republic Records

Miley Cyrus – Columbia Records

Sabrina Carpenter – Island

Tate McRae – RCA Records

PERFORMANCE MTV PUSH DO ANO

August 2024 – Shaboozey – “A Bar Song (Tipsy)” – American Dogwood/EMPIRE

September 2024 – Ayra Starr – “Last Heartbreak Song” – Mavin Records/Republic Records

October 2024 – Mark Ambor – “Belong Together” – Hundred Days Records/Virgin Music

November 2024 – Lay Bankz – “Graveyard” – Artist Partner Group Inc.

December 2024 – Dasha – “Bye Bye Bye” – Warner Records

January 2025 – KATSEYE – “Touch” – HYBE/Geffen Records

February 2025 – Jordan Adetunji – “KEHLANI” – 300 Entertainment

March 2025 – Leon Thomas – “YES IT IS” – EZMNY Records/Motown Records

April 2025 – Livingston – “Shadow” – Republic Records

May 2025 – Damiano David – “Next Summer” – Sony Italy/Arista Records

June 2025 – Gigi Perez – “Sailor Song” – Island

July 2025 – ROLE MODEL – “Sally, When The Wine Runs Out” – Interscope Records

MELHOR FEAT

Bailey Zimmerman with Luke Combs – “Backup Plan (Stagecoach Official Music Video)” – Atlantic Records/Warner Music Nashville

Kendrick Lamar & SZA – “luther” – pgLang/Interscope Records

Lady Gaga & Bruno Mars – “Die With A Smile” – Interscope Records

Post Malone ft. Blake Shelton – “Pour Me A Drink” – Mercury Records

ROSÉ & Bruno Mars – “APT.” – Atlantic Records

Selena Gomez, benny blanco – “Sunset Blvd” – SMG Music/Friends Keep Secrets/Interscope Records

MELHOR CLIPE POP

Alex Warren – “Ordinary” – Atlantic Records

Ariana Grande – “brighter days ahead” – Republic Record

Ed Sheeran – “Sapphire” – Gingerbread Man Records/Atlantic Records

Lady Gaga ft. Bruno Mars – “Die With A Smile” – Interscope Records

ROSÉ ft. Bruno Mars – “APT.” – Atlantic Records

Sabrina Carpenter – “Manchild” – Island

MELHOR CLIPE HIP-HOP

Doechii – “Anxiety” – Top Dawg Entertainment/Capitol Records

Drake – “NOKIA” – OVO/Santa Anna/Republic

Eminem ft. Jelly Roll – “Somebody Save Me” – Shady/Aftermath/Interscope Records

GloRilla ft. Sexyy Red – “WHATCHU KNO ABOUT ME” – CMG/Interscope Records

Kendrick Lamar – “Not Like Us” – pgLang/Interscope Records

LL COOL J ft. Eminem – “Murdergram Deux” – Def Jam Recordings

Travis Scott – “4X4” – Cactus Jack/Epic Records

MELHOR CLIPE DE R&B

Chris Brown – “Residuals” – Chris Brown Entertainment/RCA Records

Leon Thomas & Freddie Gibbs – “MUTT (REMIX)” – EZMNY Records/Motown Records

Mariah Carey – “Type Dangerous” – gamma

PARTYNEXTDOOR – “N o C h i l l” – OVO Sound

Summer Walker – “Heart Of A Woman” – LVRN/Interscope Records

SZA – “Drive” – Top Dawg Entertainment/RCA Records

The Weeknd, Playboi Carti – “Timeless” – XO/Republic Records

MELHOR CLIPE ALTERNATIVO

Gigi Perez – “Sailor Song” – Island

Imagine Dragons – “Wake Up” – KIDinaKorner/Interscope Records

Lola Young – “Messy” – Island

mgk & Jelly Roll – “Lonely Road” – EST 19XX/Interscope Records

sombr – “back to friends” – SMB Music/Warner Records

The Marías – “Back To Me” – Nice Life/Atlantic Records

MELHOR CLIPE DE ROCK

Coldplay – “ALL MY LOVE” – Atlantic Records

Evanescence – “Afterlife (From the Netflix Series “Devil May Cry”)” – Netflix Music

Green Day – “One Eyed Bastard” – Reprise Records/Warner Records

Lenny Kravitz – “Honey” – ℗© 2024 Roxie Records Inc. under exclusive license to BMG Rights Management GmbH

Linkin Park – “The Emptiness Machine” – Warner Records

twenty one pilots – “The Contract” – Fueled By Ramen

MELHOR CLIPE LATINO

Bad Bunny – “BAILE INoLVIDABLE” – Rimas Entertainment

J Balvin – “Rio” – Capitol Records

KAROL G – “Si Antes Te Hubiera Conocido” – Bichota Records/Interscope Records

Peso Pluma – “LA PATRULLA” – Double P Records

Rauw Alejandro & Romeo Santos – “Khé?” – Sony Music US Latin

Shakira – “Soltera“ – Sony Music US Latin

MELHOR CLIPE DE K-POP

aespa – “Whiplash” – SM Entertainment/Virgin Music Group

JENNIE – “like JENNIE” – OA Entertainment/Columbia Records

Jimin – “Who” – BIGHIT MUSIC

JISOO – “earthquake” – Warner Records

LISA ft. Doja Cat & RAYE – “Born Again” – Lloud Co./RCA Records

Stray Kids – “Chk Chk Boom” – JYP/IMPERIAL/Republic

ROSÉ – “toxic till the end” – Atlantic Records

MELHOR CLIPE AFROBEAT

Asake & Travis Scott – “Active” – YBNL Nation/EMPIRE

Burna Boy ft. Travis Scott – “TaTaTa” – Spaceship/Bad Habit/Atlantic Records

MOLIY, Silent Addy, Skillibeng & Shenseea – “Shake It To The Max (FLY) (Remix)” – gamma.

Rema – “Baby (Is It A Crime)” – Mavin Global Holdings Ltd / Jonzing World Entertainment / Interscope Records

Tems ft. Asake – “Get It Right” – RCA Records/Since ’93

Tyla – “PUSH 2 START” – FAX Records/Epic Records

Wizkid ft. Brent Faiyaz – “Piece Of My Heart” – Starboy/RCA Records

MELHOR CLIPE COUNTRY

Chris Stapleton – “Think I’m In Love With You” – Mercury Nashville

Cody Johnson with Carrie Underwood – “I’m Gonna Love You” – CoJo Music / Warner Music Nashville

Jelly Roll – “Liar” – BBR Music Group/BMG/Republic Records

Lainey Wilson – “4x4xU” – Broken Bow Records

Megan Moroney – “Am I Okay?” – Columbia Records

Morgan Wallen – “Smile” – Big Loud Records/Mercury Records

MELHOR ÁLBUM

Bad Bunny – DeBÍ TiRAR MáS FOToS – Rimas Entertainment

Kendrick Lamar – GNX – pgLang/Interscope Records

Lady Gaga – Mayhem – Interscope Records

Morgan Wallen – I’m The Problem – Big Loud Records/Mercury Records

Sabrina Carpenter – Short n’ Sweet – Island

The Weeknd – Hurry Up Tomorrow – XO/Republic Records

MELHOR CLIPE EM FORMATO LONGO

Ariana Grande – “brighter days ahead” – Republic Records

Bad Bunny – “DeBÍ TiRAR MáS FOToS (Short Film)” – Rimas Entertainment

Damiano David – “FUNNY little STORIES” – Sony Italy/Arista Records

Mac Miller – “Balloonerism” – Warner Records

Miley Cyrus – “Something Beautiful” – Columbia Records

The Weeknd – “Hurry Up Tomorrow” – XO/Republic Records

MELHOR CLIPE DE MANIFESTO

Burna Boy – “Higher” – Spaceship/Bad Habit/Atlantic Records

Charli xcx – “Guess featuring Billie Eilish” – Atlantic Records

Doechii – “Anxiety” – Top Dawg Entertainment/Capitol Records

Eminem ft. Jelly Roll – “Somebody Save Me” – Shady/Aftermath/Interscope Records

Selena Gomez, benny blanco – “Younger And Hotter Than Me” – SMG Music/Friends Keep Secrets/Interscope Records

Zach Hood ft. Sasha Alex Sloan – “Sleepwalking” – Arista Records

MELHOR DIREÇÃO

Ariana Grande – “brighter days ahead” – Republic Records

Charli xcx – “Guess featuring Billie Eilish” – Atlantic Records

Kendrick Lamar – “Not Like Us” – pgLang/Interscope Records

Lady Gaga – “Abracadabra” – Interscope Records

ROSÉ & Bruno Mars – “APT.” – Atlantic Records

Sabrina Carpenter – “Manchild” – Island

MELHOR DIREÇÃO DE ARTE

Charli xcx – “Guess featuring Billie Eilish” – Atlantic Records

Kendrick Lamar – “Not Like Us” – pgLang/Interscope Records

Lady Gaga – “Abracadabra” – Interscope Records

Lorde – “Man Of The Year” – Republic Records

Miley Cyrus – “End of the World” – Columbia Records

ROSÉ & Bruno Mars – “APT.” – Atlantic Records

MELHOR FOTOGRAFIA

Ariana Grande – “brighter days ahead” – Republic Records

Ed Sheeran – “Sapphire” – Gingerbread Man Records/Atlantic Records

Kendrick Lamar – “Not Like Us” – pgLang/Interscope Records

Lady Gaga – “Abracadabra” – Interscope Records

Miley Cyrus – “Easy Lover” – Columbia Records

Sabrina Carpenter – “Manchild” – Island

MELHOR EDIÇÃO

Charli xcx – “Guess featuring Billie Eilish” – Atlantic Records

Ed Sheeran – “Sapphire” – Gingerbread Man Records/Atlantic Records

Kendrick Lamar – “Not Like Us” – pgLang/Interscope Records

Lady Gaga – “Abracadabra” – Interscope Records

Sabrina Carpenter – “Manchild” – Island

Tate McRae – “Just Keep Watching (From F1® The Movie)” – Atlantic Records

MELHOR COREOGRAFIA

Doechii – “Anxiety” – Top Dawg Entertainment/Capitol Records

FKA twigs – “Eusexua” – Atlantic Records

Kendrick Lamar – “Not Like Us” – pgLang/Interscope Records

Lady Gaga – “Abracadabra” – Interscope Records

Tyla – “PUSH 2 START” – FAX Records/Epic Records

Zara Larsson – “Pretty Ugly” – Epic Records

MELHOR EFEITOS VISUAIS

Ariana Grande – “brighter days ahead” – Republic Records

Lady Gaga – “Abracadabra” – Interscope Records

ROSÉ & Bruno Mars – “APT.” – Atlantic Records

Sabrina Carpenter – “Manchild” – Island

Tate McRae – “Just Keep Watching (From F1® The Movie)” – Atlantic Records

The Weeknd – “Hurry Up Tomorrow” – XO/Republic Records

Sobre o VMA

O VMA é referência da cultura pop há mais de quatro décadas, celebrando os melhores videoclipes do ano com performances históricas, homenagens icônicas e momentos inesquecíveis ao lado das maiores estrelas do mundo.

A premiação têm produção executiva de Bruce Gillmer e Jesse Ignjatovic, cofundador do Den of Thieves, e Barb Bialkowski. Van Toffler, CEO da Gunpowder & Sky, é o produtor, ao lado de Alicia Portugal, co-produtora executiva. Jackie Barba é a executiva responsável pela produção, enquanto Wendy Plaut é a executiva responsável pelos talentos das celebridades e Lisa Lauricella a executiva responsável pelos talentos musicais.

