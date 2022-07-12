Jovem Pan > Entretenimento > TV e Cinema > Emmy 2022: ‘Succession’ e ‘Ted Lasso’ lideram premiação; conheça os indicados

Emmy 2022: ‘Succession’ e ‘Ted Lasso’ lideram premiação; conheça os indicados

Produção da HBO Max teve 25 indicações e a da Apple TV contou com 20; também se destacaram as produções ‘The White Lotus’, ‘Only Murders in the Building’, ‘Euphoria’ e ‘Round 6’

  • Por Jovem Pan
  • 12/07/2022 14h39
Divulgação/HBO Max Elenco de Succession 'Succession', da HBO Max, recebeu 25 indicações ao Emmy 2022

Os indicados à 74ª edição do Emmy Awards foram divulgados nesta terça-feira, 12, pela Academia de Televisão norte-americana em uma transmissão ao vivo comandada por JB Smoove e Melissa Fumero. A cerimônia que vai revelar os vencedores da premiação, vista como a mais importante nos Estados Unidos no ramo da TV e do streaming, está marcada para acontecer no dia 12 de setembro, às 21h (horário de Brasília). No Brasil, será possível acompanhar a cerimônia no canal pago TNT. “Succession”, da HBO Max, foi a série com mais indicações em 2022, sendo 25 no total. Na sequência, está “Ted Lasso”, da Apple TV, com 20 indicações, incluindo a categoria Melhor Comédia. A produção “The White Lotus” teve 20 indicações, “Only Murders in the Building” contou com 17 indicações e “Euphoria” com 16, sendo todas produções da HBO Max. Já o sucesso coreano Round 6“, da Netflix, foi indicado em 14 categorias. 

Veja os indicados das principais categorias:

Melhor Série Dramática

  • “Better Call Saul”
  • “Euphoria”
  • “Ozark”
  • “Ruptura”
  • “Round 6”
  • “Stranger Things”
  • “Succession”
  • “Yellowjackets”

Melhor Atriz em Série Dramática

  • Jodie Comer – “Killing Eve”
  • Laura Linney – “Ozark”
  • Melaine Lynskey
  • Sandra Oh – “Killing Eve”
  • Reese Witherspoon – “The Morning Show”
  • Zendaya – “Euphoria”

Melhor Ator em Série Dramática

  • Jason Bateman – “Ozark”
  • Brian Cox – “Succession”
  • Lee Jung-jae – “Roud 6”
  • Bob Odenkirk – “Better Call Saul”
  • Adam Scoot – “Ruptura”
  • Jeremy Strong – “Succession”

Melhor Atriz Coadjuvante em Série Dramática

  • Patricia Arquette – “Ruptura”
  • Julia Garner – “Ozark”
  • Jung Ho-yeon – “Round 6”
  • Christina Ricci – “Yellowjackets”
  • Rhea Seehorn – “Better Call Saul”
  • J. Smith-Cameron – “Succession”
  • Sarah Snook – “Succession”
  • Sydney Sweeney – “Euphoria”

Melhor Ator Coadjuvante em Série Dramática

  • Nicholas Braun – “Succession”
  • Billy Crudup – “The Morning Show”
  • Kieran Culkin – “Succession”
  • Park Hae-soo – “Round 6”
  • Matthew Macfadyen – “Succession”
  • John Turturro – “Ruptura”
  • Christopher Walken – “Ruptura”
  • Oh Yeong-su – “Round 6”

Melhor Série de Comédia

  • “Abbott Elementary”
  • “Barry”
  • “Curb Your Enthusiasm”
  • “Hacks”
  • “The Marvalous Mrs. Maisel”
  • “Only Murders in the Building”
  • “Ted Lasso”
  • “What We Do in the Shadows”

Melhor Atriz em Série Comédia

  • Rachel Brosnahan – “The Marvalous Mrs. Maisel”
  • Quinta Brunson – “Abbott Elementary”
  • Kaley Cuoco – “The Flight Attendant”
  • Elle Fanning – “The Great”
  • Issa Rae – “Insecure”
  • Jean Smart – “Hacks”

Melhor Ator em Série de Comédia

  • Donald Glover – “Atlanta”
  • Bill Hader – “Barry”
  • Nicholas Hoult – “The Great”
  • Steve Martin – “Only Murders in the Building”
  • Martin Short – “Only Murders in the Building”
  • Jason Sudeikis – “Ted Lasso”

Melhor Atriz Coadjuvante em Série de Comédia

  • Alex Borstein – “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel”
  • Hannah Einbinder – “Hacks”
  • Janelle James – “Abbott Elementary”
  • Kate McKinnon – “Saturday Night Live”
  • Sarah Niles – “Ted Lasso”
  • Sheryl Lee Ralph – “Abbott Elementary”
  • Juno Temple – “Ted Lasso”
  • Hannah Waddingham – “Ted Lasso”

Melhor Ator Coadjuvante em Série de Comédia

  • Anthony Carrigan – “Barry”
  • Brett Goldstein – “Ted Lasso”
  • Toheeb Jimoh – “Ted Lasso”
  • Nick Mohammed – “Ted Lasso”
  • Tony Shalhoub – “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel”
  • Tyler James Williams – “Abbott Elementary”
  • Henry Winkler – “Barry”
  • Bowen Yang – “Saturday Night Live”

Melhor Minissérie ou Antologia

  • “Dopesick”
  • “The Dropout”
  • “Inventing Anna”
  • “Pam and Tommy”
  • “The White Lotus”

Melhor Atriz em Minissérie ou Filme para TV

  • Toni Collette – “The Staircase”
  • Julia Garner – “Inventing Anna”
  • Lily James – “Pam and Tommy”
  • Sarah Paulson – “American Crime Story”
  • Margaret Qualley – “Maid”
  • Amanda Seyfried – “The Dropout”

Melhor Ator em Minissérie ou Filme para TV

  • Colin Firth – “The Staircase”
  • Andrew Garfield – “Em Nome do Céu”
  • Oscar Isaac – “Cenas de um Casamento”
  • Michael Keaton – “Dopesick”
  • Himesh Patel – “Estação Onze”
  • Sebastian Stan – “Pam and Tommy”

Melhor Filme para TV

  • “Tico e Teco: Defensores da Lei”
  • “Ray Donovan: The Movie”
  • “Reno 911!: The Hunt For QAnon”
  • “The Survivor”
  • “Zoey’s Extraordinary Christmas”

Melhor Animação

  • “Arcane” (Episódio When These Walls Come Tumbling Down)
  • “Bob’s Burgers” (Episódio Some Like It Bot Part 1: Eighth Grade Runner)
  • “Rick And Morty” (Episódio Mort Dinner Rick Andre)
  • “The Simpsons” (Episódio Pixelated And Afraid)
  • “What If…?” (Episódio What If… Doctor Strange Lost His Heart Instead Of His Hands?)

Programas de Competição

  • “The Amazing Race”
  • “Lizzo’s Watch Out for the Big Grrrls”
  • “Nailed It!”
  • “RuPaul’s Drag Race”
  • “Bravo Top Chef”
  • “The Voice”

Melhor Talk Show

  • “The Daily Show with Trevor Noah”
  • “Jimmy Kimmel Live!”
  • “Last Week Tonight with John Oliver”
  • “Late Night with Seth Meyers”
  • “The Late Show with Stephen Colbert”

Leia também

Zendaya pretende dirigir episódio da nova temporada de 'Euphoria'
Série sobre assassinato de Daniella Perez ganha primeiro trailer; confira