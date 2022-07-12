Emmy 2022: ‘Succession’ e ‘Ted Lasso’ lideram premiação; conheça os indicados

Produção da HBO Max teve 25 indicações e a da Apple TV contou com 20; também se destacaram as produções ‘The White Lotus’, ‘Only Murders in the Building’, ‘Euphoria’ e ‘Round 6’

Divulgação/HBO Max 'Succession', da HBO Max, recebeu 25 indicações ao Emmy 2022



Os indicados à 74ª edição do Emmy Awards foram divulgados nesta terça-feira, 12, pela Academia de Televisão norte-americana em uma transmissão ao vivo comandada por JB Smoove e Melissa Fumero. A cerimônia que vai revelar os vencedores da premiação, vista como a mais importante nos Estados Unidos no ramo da TV e do streaming, está marcada para acontecer no dia 12 de setembro, às 21h (horário de Brasília). No Brasil, será possível acompanhar a cerimônia no canal pago TNT. “Succession”, da HBO Max, foi a série com mais indicações em 2022, sendo 25 no total. Na sequência, está “Ted Lasso”, da Apple TV, com 20 indicações, incluindo a categoria Melhor Comédia. A produção “The White Lotus” teve 20 indicações, “Only Murders in the Building” contou com 17 indicações e “Euphoria” com 16, sendo todas produções da HBO Max. Já o sucesso coreano “Round 6“, da Netflix, foi indicado em 14 categorias.

Veja os indicados das principais categorias:

Melhor Série Dramática

“Better Call Saul”

“Euphoria”

“Ozark”

“Ruptura”

“Round 6”

“Stranger Things”

“Succession”

“Yellowjackets”

Melhor Atriz em Série Dramática

Jodie Comer – “Killing Eve”

Laura Linney – “Ozark”

Melaine Lynskey

Sandra Oh – “Killing Eve”

Reese Witherspoon – “The Morning Show”

Zendaya – “Euphoria” Melhor Ator em Série Dramática Jason Bateman – “Ozark”

Brian Cox – “Succession”

Lee Jung-jae – “Roud 6”

Bob Odenkirk – “Better Call Saul”

Adam Scoot – “Ruptura”

Jeremy Strong – “Succession” Melhor Atriz Coadjuvante em Série Dramática Patricia Arquette – “Ruptura”

Julia Garner – “Ozark”

Jung Ho-yeon – “Round 6”

Christina Ricci – “Yellowjackets”

Rhea Seehorn – “Better Call Saul”

J. Smith-Cameron – “Succession”

Sarah Snook – “Succession”

Sydney Sweeney – “Euphoria” Melhor Ator Coadjuvante em Série Dramática Nicholas Braun – “Succession”

Billy Crudup – “The Morning Show”

Kieran Culkin – “Succession”

Park Hae-soo – “Round 6”

Matthew Macfadyen – “Succession”

John Turturro – “Ruptura”

Christopher Walken – “Ruptura”

Oh Yeong-su – “Round 6”

Melhor Série de Comédia

“Abbott Elementary”

“Barry”

“Curb Your Enthusiasm”

“Hacks”

“The Marvalous Mrs. Maisel”

“Only Murders in the Building”

“Ted Lasso”

“What We Do in the Shadows”

Melhor Atriz em Série Comédia

Rachel Brosnahan – “The Marvalous Mrs. Maisel”

Quinta Brunson – “Abbott Elementary”

Kaley Cuoco – “The Flight Attendant”

Elle Fanning – “The Great”

Issa Rae – “Insecure”

Jean Smart – “Hacks” Melhor Ator em Série de Comédia Donald Glover – “Atlanta”

Bill Hader – “Barry”

Nicholas Hoult – “The Great”

Steve Martin – “Only Murders in the Building”

Martin Short – “Only Murders in the Building”

Jason Sudeikis – “Ted Lasso” Melhor Atriz Coadjuvante em Série de Comédia Alex Borstein – “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel”

Hannah Einbinder – “Hacks”

Janelle James – “Abbott Elementary”

Kate McKinnon – “Saturday Night Live”

Sarah Niles – “Ted Lasso”

Sheryl Lee Ralph – “Abbott Elementary”

Juno Temple – “Ted Lasso”

Hannah Waddingham – “Ted Lasso” Melhor Ator Coadjuvante em Série de Comédia Anthony Carrigan – “Barry”

Brett Goldstein – “Ted Lasso”

Toheeb Jimoh – “Ted Lasso”

Nick Mohammed – “Ted Lasso”

Tony Shalhoub – “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel”

Tyler James Williams – “Abbott Elementary”

Henry Winkler – “Barry”

Bowen Yang – “Saturday Night Live” Melhor Minissérie ou Antologia “Dopesick”

“The Dropout”

“Inventing Anna”

“Pam and Tommy”

“The White Lotus” Melhor Atriz em Minissérie ou Filme para TV Toni Collette – “The Staircase”

Julia Garner – “Inventing Anna”

Lily James – “Pam and Tommy”

Sarah Paulson – “American Crime Story”

Margaret Qualley – “Maid”

Amanda Seyfried – “The Dropout” Melhor Ator em Minissérie ou Filme para TV Colin Firth – “The Staircase”

Andrew Garfield – “Em Nome do Céu”

Oscar Isaac – “Cenas de um Casamento”

Michael Keaton – “Dopesick”

Himesh Patel – “Estação Onze”

Sebastian Stan – “Pam and Tommy” Melhor Filme para TV “Tico e Teco: Defensores da Lei”

“Ray Donovan: The Movie”

“Reno 911!: The Hunt For QAnon”

“The Survivor”

“Zoey’s Extraordinary Christmas” Melhor Animação “Arcane” (Episódio When These Walls Come Tumbling Down)

“Bob’s Burgers” (Episódio Some Like It Bot Part 1: Eighth Grade Runner)

“Rick And Morty” (Episódio Mort Dinner Rick Andre)

“The Simpsons” (Episódio Pixelated And Afraid)

“What If…?” (Episódio What If… Doctor Strange Lost His Heart Instead Of His Hands?)

Programas de Competição

“The Amazing Race”

“Lizzo’s Watch Out for the Big Grrrls”

“Nailed It!”

“RuPaul’s Drag Race”

“Bravo Top Chef”

“The Voice”