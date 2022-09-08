Jovem Pan > Esportes > Futebol > Futebol Internacional > Premier League e clubes da Inglaterra lamentam morte da rainha Elizabeth II

Premier League e clubes da Inglaterra lamentam morte da rainha Elizabeth II

Os principais times do Campeonato Inglês se solidarizaram com a morte da monarca de 96 anos

  • 08/09/2022 15h42 - Atualizado em 08/09/2022 16h04
EFE/EPA/GIAN EHRENZELLER A rainha Elizabeth II foi homenageada antes do jogo entre FC Zurich e Arsenal, pela Liga Europa A rainha Elizabeth II foi homenageada antes do jogo entre FC Zurich e Arsenal, pela Liga Europa

A Premier League, responsável por administrar o Campeonato Inglês, e vários clubes da Inglaterra lamentaram a morte da rainha Elizabeth II. Poucos minutos após a família real confirmar que a monarca de 96 anos veio à óbito, a entidade que rege o futebol no país se compadeceu. “A Premier League está profundamente triste ao saber do falecimento de Sua Majestade, a rainha Elizabeth II. Nossos pensamentos e condolências estão com a família real e todos ao redor do mundo que lamentam a perda de Sua Majestade”, escreveu através das redes sociais. Maior campeão nacional, o Manchester United falou em “tristeza” com o anúncio do Palácio de Buckingham. “O Manchester United compartilha a tristeza de toda a nação após o anúncio do Palácio de Buckingham sobre o falecimento de Sua Alteza Real a Rainha Elizabeth II”, lamentou.

De “luto”, o Chelsea também se manifestou, prestando suas condolências aos familiares. “O Chelsea Football Club está profundamente triste ao saber do falecimento de Sua Majestade a Rainha Elizabeth II. Nós nos juntamos aos lutos no Reino Unido e em todo o mundo. Gostaríamos de enviar nossas condolências à Família Real e a todos os afetados por esta notícia muito triste”. O Arsenal, por sua vez, afirmou que o momento é propício para “refletir” sobre a trajetória de Elizabeth. “Lamentamos profundamente o falecimento de Sua Majestade a Rainha. Junto com muitos de nossos apoiadores hoje, teremos tempo para lamentar e refletir sobre a vida incrível e o serviço dedicado de Sua Majestade”. Manchester City, West Ham, Tottenham, Aston Villa e outras agremiações também se pronunciaram. Até o momento, o Liverpool foi o único a não se manifestar.

