Jogador do Midtjylland, time da Dinamarca, é internado com doença aguda no cérebro

(FILES) Sweden's midfielder Kristoffer Olsson eyes the ball during the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 qualification football match between Georgia and Sweden in Batumi on November 11, 2021. Sweden's Kristoffer Olsson has been hospitalised over an unidentified brain illness and put on a ventilator, his club FC Midtjylland said On February 27, 2024. (Photo by Vano SHLAMOV / AFP)