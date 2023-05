Irmã de Madeleine McCann fala pela primeira vez ao público desde o desparecimento da irmã

Handout / METROPOLITAN POLICE / AFP

An undated handout photograph released by the Metropolitan Police in London on June 3, 2020, shows Madeleine McCann who disappeared in Praia da Luz, Portugal on May 3, 2007. - German police said Wednesday they have identified a new suspect in the mysterious disappearance of British girl Madeleine McCann in 2007. "In connection with the disappearance of the then three-year-old British girl Madeleine Beth McCann..., the Braunschweig public prosecutor's office is investigating a 43-year-old German citizen on suspicion of murder," said federal police in a statement. (Photo by Handout / METROPOLITAN POLICE / AFP) / RESTRICTED TO EDITORIAL USE - MANDATORY CREDIT "AFP PHOTO / METROPOLITAN POLICE " - NO MARKETING NO ADVERTISING CAMPAIGNS - DISTRIBUTED AS A SERVICE TO CLIENTS