Papa Francisco pede perdão por tapa em mão de fiel que o puxou no Vaticano

O papa Francisco pediu perdão publicamente, nesta quarta-feira, por ter repreendido no dia anterior uma mulher que o puxou enquanto ele cumprimentava fiéis na Praça de São Pedro.

This evening after visiting the Nativity scene in St. Peter's Square, Pope Francis loses his cool after being grabbed by a pilgrim who wouldn't let go of his hand. The Pope repeated slapped her hand and told her to let go of him. pic.twitter.com/6Qrgh8aZKz

— Catholic Sat (@CatholicSat) December 31, 2019