Millie Bobby Brown desabafa sobre bullying: ‘Senti dor e insegurança’
No dia do seu aniversário de 16 anos, Millie Bobby Brown, de “Stranger Things”, abriu o jogo sobre a “dor e insegurança” que sentiu depois de sofrer bullying virtual por anos.
A atriz foi ao Instagram para publicar longa desabafo, admitindo que “os últimos anos não foram fáceis”. “16 pareceu demorar a chegar. Parece que precisamos de mudanças não somente para esta geração, mas para a próxima. Nosso mundo precisa de mais gentileza e apoio para que nós, crianças, possamos crescer e prosperar.”
“Os últimos anos não foram fáceis, eu admito. Houve momentos em que me senti frustrada pelos comentários inapropriados, sem fundamento e até a sexualização, sem contar os insultos desnecessários que geraram dor e insegurança para mim. Mas não serei derrotada. Continuarei fazendo o que amo e continuando a espalhar meus valores para conseguir mudanças”, escreveu Millie, que faz sucesso como a Eleven na série da Netflix.
Ela encerrou a mensagem, acompanhada de um vídeo repleto de cenas de bastidores por trás das manchetes maldosas, em uma nota positiva: “Não se preocupem, sempre encontrarei motivos para sorrir.”
16 has felt like a long time coming. i feel like change needs to happen for not only this generation but the next. our world needs kindness and support in order for us children to grow and succeed. the last few years haven't been easy, I'll admit that. there are moments i get frustrated from the inaccuracy, inappropriate comments, sexualization, and unnecessary insults that ultimately have resulted in pain and insecurity for me. but not ever will i be defeated. ill continue doing what i love and spreading the message in order to make change. let's focus on what needs changing and I hope this video informs you on the things that go on behind the scenes of the headlines and flashing lights. dont worry I'll always find a way to smile 😉 leggo 16 ♡.