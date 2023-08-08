Jovem Pan > Entretenimento > Música > Anitta é indicada ao VMA 2023 pelo clipe de ‘Funk Rave’; confira lista

Anitta é indicada ao VMA 2023 pelo clipe de ‘Funk Rave’; confira lista

Indicados foram anunciados nesta terça-feira, 8; Taylor Swift foi a artista mais lembrada e disputará oito categorias

  • Por Jovem Pan
  • 08/08/2023 16h15
Reprodução/Instagram @anitta Anitta e Dançarinos Lançado em junho, clipe gerou polêmicas por cenas que faziam alusão à relação sexual

O MTV Video Music Awards, conhecido popularmente como VMA, anunciou os indicados para a edição de 2023 da premiação. Os anúncios foram feitos nesta terça-feira, 8, e o grande destaque foi Taylor Swift, que foi indicada a oito categorias, incluindo vídeo e música do ano. A cantora SZA foi a segunda com mais indicações (6), sendo seguida por Doja Cat, Kim Petras, Miley Cyrus, Nicki Minaj, Olivia Rodrigo e Sam Smith (5). O Brasil também foi lembrado com Anitta, indicada ao prêmio de Melhor Clipe de Música Latina por “Funk Rave“. O prêmio vai acontecer no dia 12 de setembro e será transmitido para todo o mundo. O apresentador da cerimônia ainda não foi confirmado pela organização do VMA.

Confira todos os indicados:

  • Vídeo do Ano
    • Doja Cat – “Attention”
    • Miley Cyrus – “Flowers”
    • Nicki Minaj – “Super Freaky Girl”
    • Olivia Rodrigo – “vampire”
    • Sam Smith, Kim Petras – “Unholy”
    • SZA – “Kill Bill”
    • Taylor Swift – “Anti-Hero”
  • Artista do Ano
    • Beyoncé
    • Doja Cat
    • Karol G
    • Nicki Minaj
    • Shakira
    • Taylor Swift
  • Música do Ano
    • Miley Cyrus – “Flowers”
    • Olivia Rodrigo – “vampire”
    • Rema & Selena Gomez – “Calm Down”
    • Sam Smith, Kim Petras – “Unholy”
    • Steve Lacy – “Bad Habit”
    • SZA – “Kill Bill”
    • Taylor Swift – “Anti-Hero”
  • Artista Revelação
    • GloRilla
    • Ice Spice
    • Kaliii
    • Peso Pluma
    • PinkPantheress
    • Reneé Rapp
  • Melhor Colaboração
    • David Guetta & Bebe Rexha – “I’m Good (Blue)”
    • Post Malone, Doja Cat – “I Like You (aHappier Song)”
    • Diddy ft. Bryson Tiller, Ashanti, Yung Miami – “Gotta Move On”
    • Karol G, Shakira – “TQG”
    • Metro Boomin with The Weeknd, 21 Savage, and Diddy – “Creepin’ (Remix)”
    • Rema & Selena Gomez – “Calm Down”
  • Melhor Pop
    • Demi Lovato – “Swine”
    • Dua Lipa – “Dance the Night (From Barbie the Album)”
    • Ed Sheeran – “Eyes Closed”
    • Miley Cyrus – “Flowers”
    • Olivia Rodrigo – “vampire”
    • P!nk – “Trustfall”
    • Taylor Swift – “Anti-Hero”
  • Melhor Hip-Hop
    • Diddy ft. Bryson Tiller, Ashanti, Yung Miami – “Gotta Move On”
    • DJ Khaled ft. Drake & Lil Baby – “Staying Alive”
    • GloRilla & Cardi B – “Tomorrow 2”
    • Lil Uzi Vert – “Just Wanna Rock”
    • Lil Wayne ft. Swizz Beatz & DMX – “Kant Nobody”
    • Metro Boomin ft Future – “Superhero (Heroes and Villains)”
    • Nicki Minaj – “Super Freaky Girl”
  • Melhor R&B
    • Alicia Keys ft. Lucky Daye – “Stay”
    • Chlöe ft. Chris Brown – “How Does It Feel”
    • Metro Boomin with The Weeknd, 21 Savage, and Diddy – “Creepin’ (Remix)”
    • SZA – “Shirt”
    • Toosii – “Favorite Song”
    • Yung Bleu & Nicki Minaj – “Love in the Way”
  • Melhor Alternativo
    • blink-182 – “Edging”
    • boygenius – “the film”
    • Fall Out Boy – “Hold Me Like a Grudge”
    • Lana Del Rey ft. Jon Batiste – “Candy Necklace”
    • Paramore – “This Is Why”
    • Thirty Seconds to Mars – “Stuck”
  • Melhor Rock
    • Foo Fighters – “The Teacher”
    • Linkin Park – “Lost (Original Version)”
    • Red Hot Chili Peppers – “Tippa My Tongue”
    • Måneskin – “The Loneliest”
    • Metallica – “Lux Æterna”
    • Muse – “You Make Me Feel Like It’s Halloween”
  • Melhor Latin
    • Anitta – “Funk Rave”
    • Bad Bunny – “Where She Goes”
    • Eslabon Armado, Peso Pluma – “Ella Baila Sola”
    • Karol G, Shakira – “TQG”
    • Rosalia – “Despecha,”
    • Shakira – “Acróstico”
  • Melhor K-Pop
    • aespa – “Girls”
    • BLACKPINK – “Pink Venom”
    • Fifty Fifty – “Cupid”
    • Seventeen – “Super”
    • Stray Kids – “S-Class”
    • TOMORROW X TOGETHER – “Sugar Rush Ride”
  • Melhor Afrobeats
    • Ayra Starr – “Rush”
    • Burna Boy – “It’s Plenty”
    • Davido ft. Musa Keys – “Unavailable”
    • Fireboy DML & Asake – ”Bandana”
    • Libianca – “People”
    • Rema & Selena Gomez – “Calm Down”
    • Wizkid ft Ayra Starr– “2 Sugar”

