Anitta é indicada ao VMA 2023 pelo clipe de ‘Funk Rave’; confira lista

O MTV Video Music Awards, conhecido popularmente como VMA, anunciou os indicados para a edição de 2023 da premiação. Os anúncios foram feitos nesta terça-feira, 8, e o grande destaque foi Taylor Swift, que foi indicada a oito categorias, incluindo vídeo e música do ano. A cantora SZA foi a segunda com mais indicações (6), sendo seguida por Doja Cat, Kim Petras, Miley Cyrus, Nicki Minaj, Olivia Rodrigo e Sam Smith (5). O Brasil também foi lembrado com Anitta, indicada ao prêmio de Melhor Clipe de Música Latina por “Funk Rave“. O prêmio vai acontecer no dia 12 de setembro e será transmitido para todo o mundo. O apresentador da cerimônia ainda não foi confirmado pela organização do VMA.

Confira todos os indicados:

Vídeo do Ano Doja Cat – “Attention” Miley Cyrus – “Flowers” Nicki Minaj – “Super Freaky Girl” Olivia Rodrigo – “vampire” Sam Smith, Kim Petras – “Unholy” SZA – “Kill Bill” Taylor Swift – “Anti-Hero”



Artista do Ano Beyoncé Doja Cat Karol G Nicki Minaj Shakira Taylor Swift



Música do Ano Miley Cyrus – “Flowers” Olivia Rodrigo – “vampire” Rema & Selena Gomez – “Calm Down” Sam Smith, Kim Petras – “Unholy” Steve Lacy – “Bad Habit” SZA – “Kill Bill” Taylor Swift – “Anti-Hero”



Artista Revelação GloRilla Ice Spice Kaliii Peso Pluma PinkPantheress Reneé Rapp



Melhor Colaboração David Guetta & Bebe Rexha – “I’m Good (Blue)” Post Malone, Doja Cat – “I Like You (aHappier Song)” Diddy ft. Bryson Tiller, Ashanti, Yung Miami – “Gotta Move On” Karol G, Shakira – “TQG” Metro Boomin with The Weeknd, 21 Savage, and Diddy – “Creepin’ (Remix)” Rema & Selena Gomez – “Calm Down”



Melhor Pop Demi Lovato – “Swine” Dua Lipa – “Dance the Night (From Barbie the Album)” Ed Sheeran – “Eyes Closed” Miley Cyrus – “Flowers” Olivia Rodrigo – “vampire” P!nk – “Trustfall” Taylor Swift – “Anti-Hero”



Melhor Hip-Hop Diddy ft. Bryson Tiller, Ashanti, Yung Miami – “Gotta Move On” DJ Khaled ft. Drake & Lil Baby – “Staying Alive” GloRilla & Cardi B – “Tomorrow 2” Lil Uzi Vert – “Just Wanna Rock” Lil Wayne ft. Swizz Beatz & DMX – “Kant Nobody” Metro Boomin ft Future – “Superhero (Heroes and Villains)” Nicki Minaj – “Super Freaky Girl”



Melhor R&B Alicia Keys ft. Lucky Daye – “Stay” Chlöe ft. Chris Brown – “How Does It Feel” Metro Boomin with The Weeknd, 21 Savage, and Diddy – “Creepin’ (Remix)” SZA – “Shirt” Toosii – “Favorite Song” Yung Bleu & Nicki Minaj – “Love in the Way”



Melhor Alternativo blink-182 – “Edging” boygenius – “the film” Fall Out Boy – “Hold Me Like a Grudge” Lana Del Rey ft. Jon Batiste – “Candy Necklace” Paramore – “This Is Why” Thirty Seconds to Mars – “Stuck”



Melhor Rock Foo Fighters – “The Teacher” Linkin Park – “Lost (Original Version)” Red Hot Chili Peppers – “Tippa My Tongue” Måneskin – “The Loneliest” Metallica – “Lux Æterna” Muse – “You Make Me Feel Like It’s Halloween”



Melhor Latin Anitta – “Funk Rave” Bad Bunny – “Where She Goes” Eslabon Armado, Peso Pluma – “Ella Baila Sola” Karol G, Shakira – “TQG” Rosalia – “Despecha,” Shakira – “Acróstico”



Melhor K-Pop aespa – “Girls” BLACKPINK – “Pink Venom” Fifty Fifty – “Cupid” Seventeen – “Super” Stray Kids – “S-Class” TOMORROW X TOGETHER – “Sugar Rush Ride”

