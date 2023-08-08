Anitta é indicada ao VMA 2023 pelo clipe de ‘Funk Rave’; confira lista
Indicados foram anunciados nesta terça-feira, 8; Taylor Swift foi a artista mais lembrada e disputará oito categorias
O MTV Video Music Awards, conhecido popularmente como VMA, anunciou os indicados para a edição de 2023 da premiação. Os anúncios foram feitos nesta terça-feira, 8, e o grande destaque foi Taylor Swift, que foi indicada a oito categorias, incluindo vídeo e música do ano. A cantora SZA foi a segunda com mais indicações (6), sendo seguida por Doja Cat, Kim Petras, Miley Cyrus, Nicki Minaj, Olivia Rodrigo e Sam Smith (5). O Brasil também foi lembrado com Anitta, indicada ao prêmio de Melhor Clipe de Música Latina por “Funk Rave“. O prêmio vai acontecer no dia 12 de setembro e será transmitido para todo o mundo. O apresentador da cerimônia ainda não foi confirmado pela organização do VMA.
Confira todos os indicados:
- Vídeo do Ano
- Doja Cat – “Attention”
- Miley Cyrus – “Flowers”
- Nicki Minaj – “Super Freaky Girl”
- Olivia Rodrigo – “vampire”
- Sam Smith, Kim Petras – “Unholy”
- SZA – “Kill Bill”
- Taylor Swift – “Anti-Hero”
- Artista do Ano
- Beyoncé
- Doja Cat
- Karol G
- Nicki Minaj
- Shakira
- Taylor Swift
- Música do Ano
- Miley Cyrus – “Flowers”
- Olivia Rodrigo – “vampire”
- Rema & Selena Gomez – “Calm Down”
- Sam Smith, Kim Petras – “Unholy”
- Steve Lacy – “Bad Habit”
- SZA – “Kill Bill”
- Taylor Swift – “Anti-Hero”
- Artista Revelação
- GloRilla
- Ice Spice
- Kaliii
- Peso Pluma
- PinkPantheress
- Reneé Rapp
- Melhor Colaboração
- David Guetta & Bebe Rexha – “I’m Good (Blue)”
- Post Malone, Doja Cat – “I Like You (aHappier Song)”
- Diddy ft. Bryson Tiller, Ashanti, Yung Miami – “Gotta Move On”
- Karol G, Shakira – “TQG”
- Metro Boomin with The Weeknd, 21 Savage, and Diddy – “Creepin’ (Remix)”
- Rema & Selena Gomez – “Calm Down”
- Melhor Pop
- Demi Lovato – “Swine”
- Dua Lipa – “Dance the Night (From Barbie the Album)”
- Ed Sheeran – “Eyes Closed”
- Miley Cyrus – “Flowers”
- Olivia Rodrigo – “vampire”
- P!nk – “Trustfall”
- Taylor Swift – “Anti-Hero”
- Melhor Hip-Hop
- Diddy ft. Bryson Tiller, Ashanti, Yung Miami – “Gotta Move On”
- DJ Khaled ft. Drake & Lil Baby – “Staying Alive”
- GloRilla & Cardi B – “Tomorrow 2”
- Lil Uzi Vert – “Just Wanna Rock”
- Lil Wayne ft. Swizz Beatz & DMX – “Kant Nobody”
- Metro Boomin ft Future – “Superhero (Heroes and Villains)”
- Nicki Minaj – “Super Freaky Girl”
- Melhor R&B
- Alicia Keys ft. Lucky Daye – “Stay”
- Chlöe ft. Chris Brown – “How Does It Feel”
- Metro Boomin with The Weeknd, 21 Savage, and Diddy – “Creepin’ (Remix)”
- SZA – “Shirt”
- Toosii – “Favorite Song”
- Yung Bleu & Nicki Minaj – “Love in the Way”
- Melhor Alternativo
- blink-182 – “Edging”
- boygenius – “the film”
- Fall Out Boy – “Hold Me Like a Grudge”
- Lana Del Rey ft. Jon Batiste – “Candy Necklace”
- Paramore – “This Is Why”
- Thirty Seconds to Mars – “Stuck”
- Melhor Rock
- Foo Fighters – “The Teacher”
- Linkin Park – “Lost (Original Version)”
- Red Hot Chili Peppers – “Tippa My Tongue”
- Måneskin – “The Loneliest”
- Metallica – “Lux Æterna”
- Muse – “You Make Me Feel Like It’s Halloween”
- Melhor Latin
- Anitta – “Funk Rave”
- Bad Bunny – “Where She Goes”
- Eslabon Armado, Peso Pluma – “Ella Baila Sola”
- Karol G, Shakira – “TQG”
- Rosalia – “Despecha,”
- Shakira – “Acróstico”
- Melhor K-Pop
- aespa – “Girls”
- BLACKPINK – “Pink Venom”
- Fifty Fifty – “Cupid”
- Seventeen – “Super”
- Stray Kids – “S-Class”
- TOMORROW X TOGETHER – “Sugar Rush Ride”
- Melhor Afrobeats
- Ayra Starr – “Rush”
- Burna Boy – “It’s Plenty”
- Davido ft. Musa Keys – “Unavailable”
- Fireboy DML & Asake – ”Bandana”
- Libianca – “People”
- Rema & Selena Gomez – “Calm Down”
- Wizkid ft Ayra Starr– “2 Sugar”