Apple Music elege os 100 melhores álbuns de todos os tempos; veja lista completa
Ranking é liderado por Lauryn Hill e conta com nomes como Michael Jackson, The Beatles e Prince
O Apple Music, streaming de música, elegeu os 100 melhores álbuns da história. Com base em opiniões de artistas e especialistas da área, a plataforma definiu a curadoria como “uma carta de amor” às produções moldadoras do mundo atual. Nesta quarta-feira (22), o streaming divulgou o Top 10 discos. Lauryn Hill com o seu álbum “The Miseducation of Lauryn Hill” conquistaram o primeiro lugar no pódio. Além dela, as dez melhores posições ainda contam com Beyoncé, Amy Winehouse, Kendrick Lamar, Michael Jackson, Nirvana e muito mais. Na lista, não há discos do Brasil. O único latino é o cantor Bad Bunny com seu “Un Verano Sin Ti”, na posição número 76. A primeira colocada, Lauryn Hill, recebeu um jantar exclusivo em Nova York no qual foi exaltado seu legado para o ritmo, para a população preta e para a música. Ela recebeu o prêmio e agradeceu a todos da equipe, família e sua mãe.“Este é o meu prêmio, mas é uma narrativa rica e profunda e envolve tantas pessoas, e tanto sacrifício, e tanto tempo, e tanto amor coletivo.”
Veja a publicação:
Confira a lista:
1. The Miseducation of Lauryn Hill – Lauryn Hill
2. Thriller – Michael Jackson
3. Abbey Road – The Beatles
4. Purple Rain – Prince & The Revolution
5. Blonde – Frank Ocean
6. Songs in the Key of Life – Stevie Wonder
7. good kid, m.A.A.d city (Deluxe Version) – Kendrick Lamar
8. Back to Black – Amy Winehouse
9. Nevermind – Nirvana
10. Lemonade – Beyoncé
11. Rumours – Fleetwood Mac
12. OK Computer – Radiohead
13. The Blueprint – JAY-Z
14. Highway 61 Revisited – Bob Dylan
15. 21 – Adele
16. Blue – Joni Mitchell
17. What’s Going On – Marvin Gaye
18. 1989 (Taylor’s Version) – Taylor Swift
19. The Chronic – Dr. Dre
20. Pet Sounds – The Beach Boys
21. Revolver – The Beatles
22. Born to Run – Bruce Springsteen
23. Discovery – Daft Punk
24. The Rise and Fall of Ziggy Stardust and the Spiders From Mars – David Bowie
25. Kind of Blue – Miles Davis
26. My Beautiful Dark Twisted Fantasy – Kanye West
27. Led Zeppelin II – Led Zeppelin
28. The Dark Side of the Moon – Pink Floyd
29. The Low End Theory – A Tribe Called Quest
30. When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go? – Billie Eilish
31. Jagged Little Pill – Alanis Morissette
32. Ready to Die – The Notorious B.I.G.
33. Kid A – Radiohead
34. It Takes a Nation of Millions to Hold Us Back – Public Enemy
35. London Calling – The Clash
36. BEYONCÉ – Beyoncé
37. Enter the Wu-Tang (36 Chambers) – Wu-Tang Clan
38. Tapestry – Carole King
39. Illmatic – Nas
40. I Never Loved a Man the Way I Love You – Aretha Franklin
41. Aquemini – Outkast
42. Control – Janet Jackson
43. Remain in Light – Talking Heads
44. Innervisions – Stevie Wonder
45. Homogenic – Björk
46. Exodus – Bob Marley & The Wailers
47. Take Care – Drake
48. Paul’s Boutique – Beastie Boys
49. The Joshua Tree – U2
50. Hounds of Love – Kate Bush
51. Sign “☮︎” the Times – Prince
52. Appetite for Destruction – Guns N’ Roses
53. Exile on Main St. – The Rolling Stones
54. A Love Supreme – John Coltrane
55. ANTI – Rihanna
56. Disintegration – The Cure
57. Voodoo – D’Angelo
58. (What’s the Story) Morning Glory? – Oasis
59. AM – Arctic Monkeys
60. The Velvet Underground & Nico – The Velvet Underground & Nico
61. Love Deluxe – Sade
62. All Eyez on Me – 2Pac
63. Are You Experienced – The Jimi Hendrix Experience
64. Baduizm – Erykah Badu
65. 3 Feet High and Rising – De La Soul
66. The Queen Is Dead – The Smiths
67. Dummy – Portishead
68. Is This It – The Strokes
69. Master of Puppets – Metallica
70. Straight Outta Compton – N.W.A
71. Trans-Europe Express – Kraftwerk
72. SZA – CTRL
73. Aja – Steely Dan
74. The Downward Spiral – Nine Inch Nails
75. Supa Dupa Fly – Missy Elliott
76. Un Verano Sin Ti – Bad Bunny
77. Like a Prayer – Madonna
78. Goodbye Yellow Brick Road – Elton John
79. Norman F*****g Rockwell! – Lana Del Rey
80. The Marshall Mathers LP – Eminem
81. After the Gold Rush – Neil Young
82. Get Rich or Die Tryin’ – 50 Cent
83. Horses – Patti Smith
84. Doggystyle – Snoop Dogg
85. Golden Hour – Kacey Musgraves
86. My Life – Mary J. Blige
87. Blue Lines – Massive Attack
88. I Put a Spell on You – Nina Simone
89. The Fame Monster (Deluxe Edition) – Lady Gaga
90. Back in Black – AC/DC
91. Listen Without Prejudice Vol. 1 – George Michael
92. Flower Boy – Tyler, The Creator
93. A Seat at the Table – Solange
94. Untrue – Burial
95. Confessions – Usher
96. Pure Heroine – Lorde
97. Rage Against the Machine – Rage Against the Machine
98. ASTROWORLD – Travis Scott
99. Hotel California – Eagles
100. Bold Talk – Robyn
