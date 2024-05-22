Apple Music elege os 100 melhores álbuns de todos os tempos; veja lista completa

Ranking é liderado por Lauryn Hill e conta com nomes como Michael Jackson, The Beatles e Prince

Com base em opiniões de artistas e especialistas da área, a plataforma definiu a curadoria como "uma carta de amor" às produções moldadoras do mundo atual



O Apple Music, streaming de música, elegeu os 100 melhores álbuns da história. Com base em opiniões de artistas e especialistas da área, a plataforma definiu a curadoria como “uma carta de amor” às produções moldadoras do mundo atual. Nesta quarta-feira (22), o streaming divulgou o Top 10 discos. Lauryn Hill com o seu álbum “The Miseducation of Lauryn Hill” conquistaram o primeiro lugar no pódio. Além dela, as dez melhores posições ainda contam com Beyoncé, Amy Winehouse, Kendrick Lamar, Michael Jackson, Nirvana e muito mais. Na lista, não há discos do Brasil. O único latino é o cantor Bad Bunny com seu “Un Verano Sin Ti”, na posição número 76. A primeira colocada, Lauryn Hill, recebeu um jantar exclusivo em Nova York no qual foi exaltado seu legado para o ritmo, para a população preta e para a música. Ela recebeu o prêmio e agradeceu a todos da equipe, família e sua mãe.“Este é o meu prêmio, mas é uma narrativa rica e profunda e envolve tantas pessoas, e tanto sacrifício, e tanto tempo, e tanto amor coletivo.”

Veja a publicação:

Confira a lista:

1. The Miseducation of Lauryn Hill – Lauryn Hill

2. Thriller – Michael Jackson

3. Abbey Road – The Beatles

4. Purple Rain – Prince & The Revolution

5. Blonde – Frank Ocean

6. Songs in the Key of Life – Stevie Wonder

7. good kid, m.A.A.d city (Deluxe Version) – Kendrick Lamar

8. Back to Black – Amy Winehouse

9. Nevermind – Nirvana

10. Lemonade – Beyoncé

11. Rumours – Fleetwood Mac

12. OK Computer – Radiohead

13. The Blueprint – JAY-Z

14. Highway 61 Revisited – Bob Dylan

15. 21 – Adele

16. Blue – Joni Mitchell

17. What’s Going On – Marvin Gaye

18. 1989 (Taylor’s Version) – Taylor Swift

19. The Chronic – Dr. Dre

20. Pet Sounds – The Beach Boys

21. Revolver – The Beatles

22. Born to Run – Bruce Springsteen

23. Discovery – Daft Punk

24. The Rise and Fall of Ziggy Stardust and the Spiders From Mars – David Bowie

25. Kind of Blue – Miles Davis

26. My Beautiful Dark Twisted Fantasy – Kanye West

27. Led Zeppelin II – Led Zeppelin

28. The Dark Side of the Moon – Pink Floyd

29. The Low End Theory – A Tribe Called Quest

30. When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go? – Billie Eilish

31. Jagged Little Pill – Alanis Morissette

32. Ready to Die – The Notorious B.I.G.

33. Kid A – Radiohead

34. It Takes a Nation of Millions to Hold Us Back – Public Enemy

35. London Calling – The Clash

36. BEYONCÉ – Beyoncé

37. Enter the Wu-Tang (36 Chambers) – Wu-Tang Clan

38. Tapestry – Carole King

39. Illmatic – Nas

40. I Never Loved a Man the Way I Love You – Aretha Franklin

41. Aquemini – Outkast

42. Control – Janet Jackson

43. Remain in Light – Talking Heads

44. Innervisions – Stevie Wonder

45. Homogenic – Björk

46. Exodus – Bob Marley & The Wailers

47. Take Care – Drake

48. Paul’s Boutique – Beastie Boys

49. The Joshua Tree – U2

50. Hounds of Love – Kate Bush

51. Sign “☮︎” the Times – Prince

52. Appetite for Destruction – Guns N’ Roses

53. Exile on Main St. – The Rolling Stones

54. A Love Supreme – John Coltrane

55. ANTI – Rihanna

56. Disintegration – The Cure

57. Voodoo – D’Angelo

58. (What’s the Story) Morning Glory? – Oasis

59. AM – Arctic Monkeys

60. The Velvet Underground & Nico – The Velvet Underground & Nico

61. Love Deluxe – Sade

62. All Eyez on Me – 2Pac

63. Are You Experienced – The Jimi Hendrix Experience

64. Baduizm – Erykah Badu

65. 3 Feet High and Rising – De La Soul

66. The Queen Is Dead – The Smiths

67. Dummy – Portishead

68. Is This It – The Strokes

69. Master of Puppets – Metallica

70. Straight Outta Compton – N.W.A

71. Trans-Europe Express – Kraftwerk

72. SZA – CTRL

73. Aja – Steely Dan

74. The Downward Spiral – Nine Inch Nails

75. Supa Dupa Fly – Missy Elliott

76. Un Verano Sin Ti – Bad Bunny

77. Like a Prayer – Madonna

78. Goodbye Yellow Brick Road – Elton John

79. Norman F*****g Rockwell! – Lana Del Rey

80. The Marshall Mathers LP – Eminem

81. After the Gold Rush – Neil Young

82. Get Rich or Die Tryin’ – 50 Cent

83. Horses – Patti Smith

84. Doggystyle – Snoop Dogg

85. Golden Hour – Kacey Musgraves

86. My Life – Mary J. Blige

87. Blue Lines – Massive Attack

88. I Put a Spell on You – Nina Simone

89. The Fame Monster (Deluxe Edition) – Lady Gaga

90. Back in Black – AC/DC

91. Listen Without Prejudice Vol. 1 – George Michael

92. Flower Boy – Tyler, The Creator

93. A Seat at the Table – Solange

94. Untrue – Burial

95. Confessions – Usher

96. Pure Heroine – Lorde

97. Rage Against the Machine – Rage Against the Machine

98. ASTROWORLD – Travis Scott

99. Hotel California – Eagles

100. Bold Talk – Robyn