Lady Gaga e Ariana Grande lideram indicações ao VMA 2020; veja todas

MTV anunciou indicados ao Video Music Awards 2020 na quinta-feira (30)

  • Por Jovem Pan
  • 31/07/2020 09h21 - Atualizado em 31/07/2020 09h22
Reprodução/YouTubeParceria das cantoras em 'Rain On Me' é destaque entre os favoritos dessa edição

A MTV anunciou na quinta-feira (30) os indicados aos Video Music Awards 2020 (VMA) com Lady Gaga e Ariana Grande despontando como as grandes favoritas da edição deste ano. As cantoras foram nomeadas a nove categorias cada, incluindo às indicações pela parceria “Rain On Me“. Billie Eilish e The Weeknd também são destaques com seis indicações cada. O VMA 2020 acontece no dia 30 de agosto, nos Estados Unidos.

Clipe do ano

  • Billie Eilish – “Everything I Wanted”
  • Eminem ft. Juice WRLD – “Godzilla”
  • Future ft. Drake – “Life Is Good”
  • Lady Gaga com Ariana Grande – “Rain On Me”
  • Taylor Swift – “The Man”
  • The Weeknd – “Blinding Lights”

Artista do ano

  • DaBaby
  • Justin Bieber
  • Lady Gaga
  • Megan Thee Stallion
  • Post Malone
  • The Weeknd

Música do ano

  • Billie Eilish – “Everything I Wanted”
  • Doja Cat – “Say So”
  • Lady Gaga com Ariana Grande – “Rain On Me”
  • Megan Thee Stallion – “Savage”
  • Post Malone – “Circles”
  • Roddy Ricch – “The Box”

Melhor colaboração

  • Ariana Grande & Justin Bieber – “Stuck with U”
  • Black Eyed Peas ft. J Balvin – “RITMO (Bad Boys For Life)”
  • Ed Sheeran ft. Khalid – “Beautiful People”
  • Future ft. Drake – “Life Is Good”
  • Karol G ft. Nicki Minaj – “Tusa”
  • Lady Gaga with Ariana Grande – “Rain On Me”

Melhor novo artista

  • Doja Cat
  • Jack Harlow
  • Lewis Capaldi
  • Roddy Ricch
  • Tate McRae
  • Yungblud

Melhor pop

  • BTS – “On”
  • Halsey – “You Should Be Sad”
  • Jonas Brothers – “What a Man Gotta Do”
  • Justin Bieber ft. Quavo – “Intentions”
  • Lady Gaga with Ariana Grande – “Rain On Me”
  • Taylor Swift – “Lover”

Melhor hip-hop

  • DaBaby – “Bop”
  • Eminem ft. Juice WRLD – “Godzilla”
  • Future ft. Drake – “Life Is Good”
  • Megan Thee Stallion – “Savage”
  • Roddy Ricch – “The Box”
  • Travis Scott – “Highest in the Room”

Melhor rock

  • Blink-182 – “Happy Days”
  • Coldplay – “Orphans”
  • Evanescence – “Wasted On You”
  • Fall Out Boy ft. Wyclef Jean – “Dear Future Self (Hands Up)”
  • Green Day – “Oh Yeah!”
  • The Killers – “Caution”

Melhor música alternativa

  • The 1975 – “If You’re Too Shy (Let Me Know)”
  • All Time Low – “Some Kind Of Disaster”
  • Finneas – “Let’s Fall in Love for the Night”
  • Lana Del Rey – “Doin’ Time”
  • Machine Gun Kelly – “Bloody Valentine”
  • Twenty One Pilots – “Level of Concern”

Melhor latina

  • Anuel AA ft. Daddy Yankee, Ozuna, Karol G & J Balvin – “China”
  • Bad Bunny – “Yo Perreo Sola”
  • Black Eyed Peas ft. Ozuna & J. Rey Soul – “Mamacita”
  • J Balvin – “Amarillo”
  • Karol G ft. Nicki Minaj – “Tusa”
  • Maluma ft. J Balvin – “Qué Pena”

Melhor R&B

  • Alicia Keys – “Underdog”
  • Chloe x Halle – “Do It”
  • H.E.R. ft. YG – “Slide”
  • Khalid ft. Summer Walker – “Eleven”
  • Lizzo – “Cuz I Love You”
  • The Weeknd – “Blinding Lights”

Melhor K-pop

  • (G)I-DLE – “Oh My God”
  • BTS – “On”
  • EXO – “Obsession”
  • Monsta X – “Someone’s Someone”
  • Tomorrow X Together – “9 and Three Quarters (Run Away)”
  • Red Velvet – “Psycho”

Melhor clipe com mensagem

  • Anderson .Paak – “Lockdown”
  • Billie Eilish – “All the Good Girls Go to Hell”
  • Demi Lovato – “I Love Me”
  • H.E.R. – “I Can’t Breathe”
  • Lil Baby – “The Bigger Picture”
  • Taylor Swift – “The Man”

Melhor clipe caseiro

  • 5 Seconds of Summer – “Wildflower”
  • Ariana Grande & Justin Bieber – “Stuck with U”
  • Blink-182 – “Happy Days”
  • Drake – “Toosie Slide”
  • John Legend – “Bigger Love”
  • Twenty One Pilots – “Level of Concern”

Melhor performance da quarentena

  • Chloe & Halle – “Do It” from MTV’s Prom-athon
  • CNCO – Unplugged At Home
  • DJ D-Nice – Club MTV presents #DanceTogether
  • John Legend – #togetherathome Concert Series
  • Lady Gaga – “Smile” from One World: Together At Home
  • Post Malone – Nirvana Tribute

Melhor direção

  • Billie Eilish – “Xanny” – Dirigido por Billie Eilish
  • Doja Cat – “Say So” – Dirigido por Hannah Lux Davis
  • Dua Lipa – “Don’t Start Now” – Dirigido por Nabil
  • Harry Styles – “Adore You” – Dirigido por Dave Meyers
  • Taylor Swift – “The Man” – Dirigido por Taylor Swift
  • The Weeknd – “Blinding Lights” – Dirigido por Anton Tammi

Melhor direção de fotografia

  • 5 Seconds of Summer – “Old Me” – Fotografia de Kieran Fowler
  • Camila Cabello ft. DaBaby – “My Oh My” – Fotografia de Dave Meyers
  • Billie Eilish – “All the Good Girls Go to Hell” – Fotografia de Christopher Probst
  • Katy Perry – “Harleys In Hawaii” – Fotografia de Arnau Valls
  • Lady Gaga with Ariana Grande – “Rain On Me” – Fotografia de Thomas Kloss
  • The Weeknd – “Blinding Lights” – Fotografia de Oliver Millar

Melhor direção de arte

  • A$AP Rocky – “Babushka Boi” – Direção de arte de A$AP Rocky & Nadia Lee Cohen
  • Dua Lipa – “Physical” – Direção de arte de Anna Colomé Nogu ́
  • Harry Styles – “Adore You” – Direção de arte de Laura Ellis Cricks
  • Miley Cyrus – “Mother’s Daughter” – Direção de arte de Christian Stone
  • Selena Gomez – “Boyfriend” – Direção de arte de Tatiana Van Sauter
  • Taylor Swift – “Lover” – Direção de arte de Ethan Tobman

Melhores efeitos visuais

  • Billie Eilish – “All the Good Girls Go to Hell” – Efeitos visuais por Drive Studios
  • Demi Lovato – “I Love Me” – Efeitos visuais por Hoody FX
  • Dua Lipa – “Physical” – Efeitos visuais por EIGHTY4
  • Harry Styles – “Adore You” – Efeitos visuais por Mathematic
  • Lady Gaga with Ariana Grande – “Rain On Me” – Efeitos visuais por Ingenuity Studios
  • Travis Scott – “Highest in the Room” – Efeitos visuais por ARTJAIL, SCISSOR FILMS & FRENDER

Melhor coreografia

  • BTS – “On” – Coreografia por Son Sung Deuk, Lee Ga Hun, Lee Byung Eun
  • CNCO & Natti Natasha – “Honey Boo” – Coreografia por Kyle Hanagami
  • DaBaby – “Bop” – Coreografia por Dani Leigh and Cherry
  • Dua Lipa – “Physical” – Coreografia por Charm La’Donna
  • Lady Gaga with Ariana Grande – “Rain On Me” – Coreografia por Richy Jackson
  • Normani – “Motivation” – Coreografia por Sean Bankhead

Melhor edição

  • Halsey – “Graveyard” – Edição por Emilie Aubry, Janne Vartia & Tim Montana
  • James Blake – “Can’t Believe the Way We Flow” – Edição por Frank Lebon
  • Lizzo – “Good As Hell” – Edição por Russell Santos & Sofia Kerpan
  • Miley Cyrus – “Mother’s Daughter” – Edição por Alexandre Moors, Nuno Xico
  • Rosalía – “A Palé” – Edição por Andre Jones
  • The Weeknd – “Blinding Lights” – Edição por Janne Vartia & Tim Montana