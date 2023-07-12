Jovem Pan > Entretenimento > TV e Cinema > ‘Succession’ e ‘The Last of Us’ lideram indicações ao Emmy 2023; veja lista

Vencedores da 75º edição do prêmio serão divulgados no dia 18 de setembro em Los Angeles

  • 12/07/2023 13h17 - Atualizado em 12/07/2023 14h13
Divulgação/HBO Succession 'Succession' é a série com mais indicações ao Emmy 2023

Os indicados ao Emmy 2023 foram revelados nesta quarta-feira, 12. A premiação, vista como a mais importante da TV americana, considerou as produções lançadas entre o dia 1º de junho de 2022 e 31 de maio deste ano. O anúncio dos concorrentes aconteceu em uma transmissão ao vivo comandada por Yvette Nicole Brown e Frank Scherma. Os vencedores da 75º edição do prêmio serão revelados no dia 18 de setembro no Microsoft Theatre, em Los Angeles. O anfitrião da cerimônia ainda não foi revelado. As produções da HBO foram o grande destaque, sendo “Succession” a produção com o maior número de indicações, sendo 27 no total. A produção inclui um recorde de três indicações na categoria de Melhor Ator em uma categoria de drama. O sucesso “The Last of Us” ficou em segundo lugar, com 24 indicações no total . Pedro Pascal concorre a Melhor Ator de drama e Bella Ramsey a Melhor Atriz. A segunda temporada de “The White Lotus” conseguiu 23 indicações, incluindo cinco indicações na categoria de Melhor Atriz Coadjuvante em uma categoria de drama. As séries da NetflixBeef” e “Dahmer” tiveram 13 indicações cada e “Wandinha” 12. Jenna Ortega concorre a Melhor Atriz em comédia. 

Confira os indicados nas principais categorias: 

Melhor série de drama

  • ‘Andor’
  • ‘Better Call Saul’
  • ‘The Crown’
  • ‘House of the Dragon’
  • ‘The Last of Us’
  • ‘Succession’
  • ‘The White Lotus’
  • ‘Yellowjackets’

Melhor série de comédia

  • ‘Abbott Elementary’
  • ‘Barry’
  • ‘The Bear’
  • ‘Jury Duty’
  • ‘The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel’
  • ‘Only murders in the building’
  • ‘Ted Lasso’
  • ‘Wandinha’

Melhor ator em série de comédia

  • Bill Hader – ‘Barry’
  • Jason Segel – ‘Shrinking’
  • Martin Short – ‘Only Murders in the Building’
  • Jason Sudeikis – ‘Ted Lasso’
  • Jeremy Allen White – ‘The Bear’

Melhor atriz em série de comédia

  • Christina Applegate – ‘Dead to me’
  • Rachel Brosnahan – ‘The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel’
  • Quinta Brunson – ‘Abbot Elementary’
  • Natasha Lyonne – ‘Poker Face’
  • Jenna Ortega – ‘Wandinha’

Melhor atriz em série de drama

  • Sharon Horgan – ‘Bad Sisters’
  • Melanie Lynskey – ‘Yellowjackets’
  • Elisabeth Moss – ‘The Handmaid’s Tale’
  • Bella Ramsey – ‘The Last of Us’
  • Keri Russell – ‘The Diplomat’
  • Sarah Snook – ‘Succession’

Melhor ator em série de drama

  • Jeff Bridges – ”The Old Man’
  • Brian Cox – ‘Succession’
  • Kieran Culkin – ‘Succession’
  • Bob Odenkirk – ‘Better Call Saul’
  • Pedro Pascal – ‘The Last of Us’
  • Jeremy Strong – ‘Succession’

Melhor minissérie ou antologia

  • ‘Treta’
  • ‘Dahmner – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story’
  • ‘Daisy Jones & The Six’
  • ‘Fleishman is in trouble’
  • ‘Obi-Wan Kenobi’

Melhor ator em minissérie ou filme para a TV

  • Taron Edgerton – ‘Black Bird’
  • Kumail Nanjiani – ‘Welcome to Chippendales’
  • Evan Peters – ‘Dahmner – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story’
  • Daniel Radcliffe – ‘Weird: The Al Yankovic Story’
  • Michael Shannon – ‘George & Tammy’
  • Steven Yeun – ‘Treta’

Melhor atriz em minissérie ou filme para a TV

  • Lizzy Caplan – ‘Fleishman is in trouble’
  • Jessica Chastain – ‘George and Tammy’
  • Dominique Fishback – ‘Swarm’
  • Kathryn Hahn – ‘The beautiful things’
  • Riley Keough – ‘Daisy Jones & The Six’
  • Ali Wong – ‘Treta’

Melhor ator coadjuvante em série de drama

  • F. Murray Abraham – ‘The White Lotus’
  • Nicholas Braun – ‘Succession’
  • Michael Imperioli – ‘The White Lotus’
  • Theo James – ‘The White Lotus’
  • Matthew Macfadyen – ‘Succession’
  • Alan Ruck – ‘Succession’
  • Will Sharpe – ‘The White Lotus’
  • Alexander Skarsgård – ‘Succession’

Melhor atriz coadjuvante em série de drama

  • Jennifer Coolidge – ‘The White Lotus’
  • Elizabeth Debicki – ‘The Crown’
  • Meghann Fahy – ‘The White Lotus’
  • Sabrina Impacciatore – ‘The White Lotus’
  • Aubrey Plaza – ‘The White Lotus’
  • Rhea Seehorn – ‘Better Call Saul’
  • J. Smith-Cameron – ‘Succession’
  • Simona Tabasco – ‘The White Lotus’

Melhor ator coadjuvante em série de comédia

  • Anthony Carrigan – ‘Barry’
  • Phil Dunster – ‘Ted Lasso’
  • Brett Goldstein – ‘Ted Lasso
  • Anazib Freevee – ‘Jury Duty’
  • Ebon Moss-Bachrach – ‘The Bear’
  • Tyler James Williams – ‘Abbott Elementary’
  • Henry Winkler – ‘Barry’

Melhor atriz coadjuvante em série de comédia

  • Annaleigh Ashford – ‘Welcome To Chippendales’
  • Maria Bello – ‘Treta’
  • Claire Danes – ‘Fleishman Is In Trouble’
  • Juliette Lewis – ‘Welcome To Chippendales’
  • Camila Morrone – ‘Daisy Jones & The Six’
  • Niecy Nash-Betts – ‘Dahmer – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story’
  • Merritt Wever – ‘Tiny Beautiful Things’

Melhor ator coadjuvante em minissérie ou filme para a TV

  • Murray Bartlett – ‘Welcome to Chippendales’
  • Paul Walter Hauser – ‘Black Bird’
  • Richard Jenkins – ‘Dahmer – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story’
  • Young Mazino – ‘Treta’
  • Jesse Plemons – ‘Love & Death’

Melhor atriz coadjuvante em minissérie ou filme para a TV

  • Alex Borstein – ‘The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel’
  • Ayo Edebiri – ‘The Bear’
  • Janelle James – ‘Abbott Elementary’
  • Sheryl Lee Ralph – ‘Abbott Elementary’
  • Juno Temple – ‘Ted Lasso’
  • Hannah Waddingham – ‘Ted Lasso’
  • Jessica Williams – ‘Shrinking’

Melhor programa de competição

  • ‘The amazing Race’
  • ‘RuPaul’s Drag Race’
  • ‘Survivor’
  • ‘Top Chef’
  • ‘The Voice’

Melhor talk show

  • ‘Daily show with Trevorr Noah’
  • ‘Jimmy Kimmel Live!’
  • ‘Late night with Seth Meyers’
  • ‘The Late Show with Stephen Colbert’
  • ‘The Problem with Jon Stewart’

Melhor programa de variedades

  • ‘A Black Lady Sketch Show’
  • ‘Last Week Tonight With John Oliver’
  • ‘Saturday Night Live’

Melhor direção em série de comédia

  • Bill Hader – ‘Barry’
  • Christopher Storer – ‘The Bear’
  • Amy Sherman-Palladino – ‘The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel’
  • Mary Lou Belli – ‘The Ms. Pat Show’
  • Declan Lowney – ‘Ted Lasso’
  • Tim Burton – ‘Wandinha’

Melhor direção em série de drama

  • Benjamin Caron – ‘Andor’
  • Dearbhla Walsh – ‘Bad Sisters’
  • Peter Hoar – ‘The Last of Us’
  • Andrij Parekh – ‘Succession’
  • Mark Mylod – ‘Succession’
  • Lorene Scafaria – ‘Succession’
  • Mike White – ‘The White Lotus’

Melhor direção em minissérie, antologia ou filme para a TV

  • Lee Sung Jin – ‘Treta’
  • Jake Schreier – ‘Treta’
  • Carl Franklin – ‘Dahmer – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story’
  • Paris Barclay – ‘Dahmer – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story’
  • Valerie Faris e Jonathan Dayton – ‘Fleishman Is In Trouble’
  • Dan Trachtenberg – ‘Prey’

Melhor roteiro em série de comédia

  • Bill Hader – ‘Barry’
  • Christopher Storer – ‘The Bear’
  • Mekki Leeper – ‘Jury Duty’
  • John Hoffman, Matteo Borghese e Rob Turbovsky – ‘Only Murder in the Building’
  • Chris Kelly e Sarah Schneider – ‘The Other Two’
  • Brendan Hunt, Joe Kelly e Jason Sudeikis – ‘Ted Lasso’

Melhor roteiro em série de drama

  • Beau Willimon – ‘Andor’
  • Sharon Horgan, Dave Finkel e Brett Baer – ‘Bad Sisters’
  • Gordon Smith – ‘Better Call Saul’
  • Peter Gould – ‘Better Call Saul’
  • Craig Mazin – ‘The Last of Us’
  • Jesse Armstrong – ‘Succession’
  • Mike White – ‘The White Lotus’

