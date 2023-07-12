‘Succession’ e ‘The Last of Us’ lideram indicações ao Emmy 2023; veja lista

Vencedores da 75º edição do prêmio serão divulgados no dia 18 de setembro em Los Angeles

Divulgação/HBO 'Succession' é a série com mais indicações ao Emmy 2023



Os indicados ao Emmy 2023 foram revelados nesta quarta-feira, 12. A premiação, vista como a mais importante da TV americana, considerou as produções lançadas entre o dia 1º de junho de 2022 e 31 de maio deste ano. O anúncio dos concorrentes aconteceu em uma transmissão ao vivo comandada por Yvette Nicole Brown e Frank Scherma. Os vencedores da 75º edição do prêmio serão revelados no dia 18 de setembro no Microsoft Theatre, em Los Angeles. O anfitrião da cerimônia ainda não foi revelado. As produções da HBO foram o grande destaque, sendo “Succession” a produção com o maior número de indicações, sendo 27 no total. A produção inclui um recorde de três indicações na categoria de Melhor Ator em uma categoria de drama. O sucesso “The Last of Us” ficou em segundo lugar, com 24 indicações no total . Pedro Pascal concorre a Melhor Ator de drama e Bella Ramsey a Melhor Atriz. A segunda temporada de “The White Lotus” conseguiu 23 indicações, incluindo cinco indicações na categoria de Melhor Atriz Coadjuvante em uma categoria de drama. As séries da Netflix “Beef” e “Dahmer” tiveram 13 indicações cada e “Wandinha” 12. Jenna Ortega concorre a Melhor Atriz em comédia.

Confira os indicados nas principais categorias:

Melhor série de drama

‘Andor’

‘Better Call Saul’

‘The Crown’

‘House of the Dragon’

‘The Last of Us’

‘Succession’

‘The White Lotus’

‘Yellowjackets’

Melhor série de comédia

‘Abbott Elementary’

‘Barry’

‘The Bear’

‘Jury Duty’

‘The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel’

‘Only murders in the building’

‘Ted Lasso’

‘Wandinha’

Melhor ator em série de comédia

Bill Hader – ‘Barry’

Jason Segel – ‘Shrinking’

Martin Short – ‘Only Murders in the Building’

Jason Sudeikis – ‘Ted Lasso’

Jeremy Allen White – ‘The Bear’

Melhor atriz em série de comédia

Christina Applegate – ‘Dead to me’

Rachel Brosnahan – ‘The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel’

Quinta Brunson – ‘Abbot Elementary’

Natasha Lyonne – ‘Poker Face’

Jenna Ortega – ‘Wandinha’

Melhor atriz em série de drama

Sharon Horgan – ‘Bad Sisters’

Melanie Lynskey – ‘Yellowjackets’

Elisabeth Moss – ‘The Handmaid’s Tale’

Bella Ramsey – ‘The Last of Us’

Keri Russell – ‘The Diplomat’

Sarah Snook – ‘Succession’

Melhor ator em série de drama

Jeff Bridges – ”The Old Man’

Brian Cox – ‘Succession’

Kieran Culkin – ‘Succession’

Bob Odenkirk – ‘Better Call Saul’

Pedro Pascal – ‘The Last of Us’

Jeremy Strong – ‘Succession’

Melhor minissérie ou antologia

‘Treta’

‘Dahmner – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story’

‘Daisy Jones & The Six’

‘Fleishman is in trouble’

‘Obi-Wan Kenobi’

Melhor ator em minissérie ou filme para a TV

Taron Edgerton – ‘Black Bird’

Kumail Nanjiani – ‘Welcome to Chippendales’

Evan Peters – ‘Dahmner – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story’

Daniel Radcliffe – ‘Weird: The Al Yankovic Story’

Michael Shannon – ‘George & Tammy’

Steven Yeun – ‘Treta’

Melhor atriz em minissérie ou filme para a TV

Lizzy Caplan – ‘Fleishman is in trouble’

Jessica Chastain – ‘George and Tammy’

Dominique Fishback – ‘Swarm’

Kathryn Hahn – ‘The beautiful things’

Riley Keough – ‘Daisy Jones & The Six’

Ali Wong – ‘Treta’

Melhor ator coadjuvante em série de drama

F. Murray Abraham – ‘The White Lotus’

Nicholas Braun – ‘Succession’

Michael Imperioli – ‘The White Lotus’

Theo James – ‘The White Lotus’

Matthew Macfadyen – ‘Succession’

Alan Ruck – ‘Succession’

Will Sharpe – ‘The White Lotus’

Alexander Skarsgård – ‘Succession’

Melhor atriz coadjuvante em série de drama

Jennifer Coolidge – ‘The White Lotus’

Elizabeth Debicki – ‘The Crown’

Meghann Fahy – ‘The White Lotus’

Sabrina Impacciatore – ‘The White Lotus’

Aubrey Plaza – ‘The White Lotus’

Rhea Seehorn – ‘Better Call Saul’

J. Smith-Cameron – ‘Succession’

Simona Tabasco – ‘The White Lotus’

Melhor ator coadjuvante em série de comédia

Anthony Carrigan – ‘Barry’

Phil Dunster – ‘Ted Lasso’

Brett Goldstein – ‘Ted Lasso

Anazib Freevee – ‘Jury Duty’

Ebon Moss-Bachrach – ‘The Bear’

Tyler James Williams – ‘Abbott Elementary’

Henry Winkler – ‘Barry’

Melhor atriz coadjuvante em série de comédia

Annaleigh Ashford – ‘Welcome To Chippendales’

Maria Bello – ‘Treta’

Claire Danes – ‘Fleishman Is In Trouble’

Juliette Lewis – ‘Welcome To Chippendales’

Camila Morrone – ‘Daisy Jones & The Six’

Niecy Nash-Betts – ‘Dahmer – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story’

Merritt Wever – ‘Tiny Beautiful Things’

Melhor ator coadjuvante em minissérie ou filme para a TV

Murray Bartlett – ‘Welcome to Chippendales’

Paul Walter Hauser – ‘Black Bird’

Richard Jenkins – ‘Dahmer – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story’

Young Mazino – ‘Treta’

Jesse Plemons – ‘Love & Death’

Melhor atriz coadjuvante em minissérie ou filme para a TV

Alex Borstein – ‘The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel’

Ayo Edebiri – ‘The Bear’

Janelle James – ‘Abbott Elementary’

Sheryl Lee Ralph – ‘Abbott Elementary’

Juno Temple – ‘Ted Lasso’

Hannah Waddingham – ‘Ted Lasso’

Jessica Williams – ‘Shrinking’

Melhor programa de competição

‘The amazing Race’

‘RuPaul’s Drag Race’

‘Survivor’

‘Top Chef’

‘The Voice’

Melhor talk show

‘Daily show with Trevorr Noah’

‘Jimmy Kimmel Live!’

‘Late night with Seth Meyers’

‘The Late Show with Stephen Colbert’

‘The Problem with Jon Stewart’

Melhor programa de variedades

‘A Black Lady Sketch Show’

‘Last Week Tonight With John Oliver’

‘Saturday Night Live’

Melhor direção em série de comédia

Bill Hader – ‘Barry’

Christopher Storer – ‘The Bear’

Amy Sherman-Palladino – ‘The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel’

Mary Lou Belli – ‘The Ms. Pat Show’

Declan Lowney – ‘Ted Lasso’

Tim Burton – ‘Wandinha’

Melhor direção em série de drama

Benjamin Caron – ‘Andor’

Dearbhla Walsh – ‘Bad Sisters’

Peter Hoar – ‘The Last of Us’

Andrij Parekh – ‘Succession’

Mark Mylod – ‘Succession’

Lorene Scafaria – ‘Succession’

Mike White – ‘The White Lotus’

Melhor direção em minissérie, antologia ou filme para a TV

Lee Sung Jin – ‘Treta’

Jake Schreier – ‘Treta’

Carl Franklin – ‘Dahmer – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story’

Paris Barclay – ‘Dahmer – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story’

Valerie Faris e Jonathan Dayton – ‘Fleishman Is In Trouble’

Dan Trachtenberg – ‘Prey’

Melhor roteiro em série de comédia

Bill Hader – ‘Barry’

Christopher Storer – ‘The Bear’

Mekki Leeper – ‘Jury Duty’

John Hoffman, Matteo Borghese e Rob Turbovsky – ‘Only Murder in the Building’

Chris Kelly e Sarah Schneider – ‘The Other Two’

Brendan Hunt, Joe Kelly e Jason Sudeikis – ‘Ted Lasso’

Melhor roteiro em série de drama