‘Succession’ e ‘The Last of Us’ lideram indicações ao Emmy 2023; veja lista
Vencedores da 75º edição do prêmio serão divulgados no dia 18 de setembro em Los Angeles
Os indicados ao Emmy 2023 foram revelados nesta quarta-feira, 12. A premiação, vista como a mais importante da TV americana, considerou as produções lançadas entre o dia 1º de junho de 2022 e 31 de maio deste ano. O anúncio dos concorrentes aconteceu em uma transmissão ao vivo comandada por Yvette Nicole Brown e Frank Scherma. Os vencedores da 75º edição do prêmio serão revelados no dia 18 de setembro no Microsoft Theatre, em Los Angeles. O anfitrião da cerimônia ainda não foi revelado. As produções da HBO foram o grande destaque, sendo “Succession” a produção com o maior número de indicações, sendo 27 no total. A produção inclui um recorde de três indicações na categoria de Melhor Ator em uma categoria de drama. O sucesso “The Last of Us” ficou em segundo lugar, com 24 indicações no total . Pedro Pascal concorre a Melhor Ator de drama e Bella Ramsey a Melhor Atriz. A segunda temporada de “The White Lotus” conseguiu 23 indicações, incluindo cinco indicações na categoria de Melhor Atriz Coadjuvante em uma categoria de drama. As séries da Netflix “Beef” e “Dahmer” tiveram 13 indicações cada e “Wandinha” 12. Jenna Ortega concorre a Melhor Atriz em comédia.
Confira os indicados nas principais categorias:
Melhor série de drama
- ‘Andor’
- ‘Better Call Saul’
- ‘The Crown’
- ‘House of the Dragon’
- ‘The Last of Us’
- ‘Succession’
- ‘The White Lotus’
- ‘Yellowjackets’
Melhor série de comédia
- ‘Abbott Elementary’
- ‘Barry’
- ‘The Bear’
- ‘Jury Duty’
- ‘The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel’
- ‘Only murders in the building’
- ‘Ted Lasso’
- ‘Wandinha’
Melhor ator em série de comédia
- Bill Hader – ‘Barry’
- Jason Segel – ‘Shrinking’
- Martin Short – ‘Only Murders in the Building’
- Jason Sudeikis – ‘Ted Lasso’
- Jeremy Allen White – ‘The Bear’
Melhor atriz em série de comédia
- Christina Applegate – ‘Dead to me’
- Rachel Brosnahan – ‘The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel’
- Quinta Brunson – ‘Abbot Elementary’
- Natasha Lyonne – ‘Poker Face’
- Jenna Ortega – ‘Wandinha’
Melhor atriz em série de drama
- Sharon Horgan – ‘Bad Sisters’
- Melanie Lynskey – ‘Yellowjackets’
- Elisabeth Moss – ‘The Handmaid’s Tale’
- Bella Ramsey – ‘The Last of Us’
- Keri Russell – ‘The Diplomat’
- Sarah Snook – ‘Succession’
Melhor ator em série de drama
- Jeff Bridges – ”The Old Man’
- Brian Cox – ‘Succession’
- Kieran Culkin – ‘Succession’
- Bob Odenkirk – ‘Better Call Saul’
- Pedro Pascal – ‘The Last of Us’
- Jeremy Strong – ‘Succession’
Melhor minissérie ou antologia
- ‘Treta’
- ‘Dahmner – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story’
- ‘Daisy Jones & The Six’
- ‘Fleishman is in trouble’
- ‘Obi-Wan Kenobi’
Melhor ator em minissérie ou filme para a TV
- Taron Edgerton – ‘Black Bird’
- Kumail Nanjiani – ‘Welcome to Chippendales’
- Evan Peters – ‘Dahmner – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story’
- Daniel Radcliffe – ‘Weird: The Al Yankovic Story’
- Michael Shannon – ‘George & Tammy’
- Steven Yeun – ‘Treta’
Melhor atriz em minissérie ou filme para a TV
- Lizzy Caplan – ‘Fleishman is in trouble’
- Jessica Chastain – ‘George and Tammy’
- Dominique Fishback – ‘Swarm’
- Kathryn Hahn – ‘The beautiful things’
- Riley Keough – ‘Daisy Jones & The Six’
- Ali Wong – ‘Treta’
Melhor ator coadjuvante em série de drama
- F. Murray Abraham – ‘The White Lotus’
- Nicholas Braun – ‘Succession’
- Michael Imperioli – ‘The White Lotus’
- Theo James – ‘The White Lotus’
- Matthew Macfadyen – ‘Succession’
- Alan Ruck – ‘Succession’
- Will Sharpe – ‘The White Lotus’
- Alexander Skarsgård – ‘Succession’
Melhor atriz coadjuvante em série de drama
- Jennifer Coolidge – ‘The White Lotus’
- Elizabeth Debicki – ‘The Crown’
- Meghann Fahy – ‘The White Lotus’
- Sabrina Impacciatore – ‘The White Lotus’
- Aubrey Plaza – ‘The White Lotus’
- Rhea Seehorn – ‘Better Call Saul’
- J. Smith-Cameron – ‘Succession’
- Simona Tabasco – ‘The White Lotus’
Melhor ator coadjuvante em série de comédia
- Anthony Carrigan – ‘Barry’
- Phil Dunster – ‘Ted Lasso’
- Brett Goldstein – ‘Ted Lasso
- Anazib Freevee – ‘Jury Duty’
- Ebon Moss-Bachrach – ‘The Bear’
- Tyler James Williams – ‘Abbott Elementary’
- Henry Winkler – ‘Barry’
Melhor atriz coadjuvante em série de comédia
- Annaleigh Ashford – ‘Welcome To Chippendales’
- Maria Bello – ‘Treta’
- Claire Danes – ‘Fleishman Is In Trouble’
- Juliette Lewis – ‘Welcome To Chippendales’
- Camila Morrone – ‘Daisy Jones & The Six’
- Niecy Nash-Betts – ‘Dahmer – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story’
- Merritt Wever – ‘Tiny Beautiful Things’
Melhor ator coadjuvante em minissérie ou filme para a TV
- Murray Bartlett – ‘Welcome to Chippendales’
- Paul Walter Hauser – ‘Black Bird’
- Richard Jenkins – ‘Dahmer – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story’
- Young Mazino – ‘Treta’
- Jesse Plemons – ‘Love & Death’
Melhor atriz coadjuvante em minissérie ou filme para a TV
- Alex Borstein – ‘The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel’
- Ayo Edebiri – ‘The Bear’
- Janelle James – ‘Abbott Elementary’
- Sheryl Lee Ralph – ‘Abbott Elementary’
- Juno Temple – ‘Ted Lasso’
- Hannah Waddingham – ‘Ted Lasso’
- Jessica Williams – ‘Shrinking’
Melhor programa de competição
- ‘The amazing Race’
- ‘RuPaul’s Drag Race’
- ‘Survivor’
- ‘Top Chef’
- ‘The Voice’
Melhor talk show
- ‘Daily show with Trevorr Noah’
- ‘Jimmy Kimmel Live!’
- ‘Late night with Seth Meyers’
- ‘The Late Show with Stephen Colbert’
- ‘The Problem with Jon Stewart’
Melhor programa de variedades
- ‘A Black Lady Sketch Show’
- ‘Last Week Tonight With John Oliver’
- ‘Saturday Night Live’
Melhor direção em série de comédia
- Bill Hader – ‘Barry’
- Christopher Storer – ‘The Bear’
- Amy Sherman-Palladino – ‘The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel’
- Mary Lou Belli – ‘The Ms. Pat Show’
- Declan Lowney – ‘Ted Lasso’
- Tim Burton – ‘Wandinha’
Melhor direção em série de drama
- Benjamin Caron – ‘Andor’
- Dearbhla Walsh – ‘Bad Sisters’
- Peter Hoar – ‘The Last of Us’
- Andrij Parekh – ‘Succession’
- Mark Mylod – ‘Succession’
- Lorene Scafaria – ‘Succession’
- Mike White – ‘The White Lotus’
Melhor direção em minissérie, antologia ou filme para a TV
- Lee Sung Jin – ‘Treta’
- Jake Schreier – ‘Treta’
- Carl Franklin – ‘Dahmer – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story’
- Paris Barclay – ‘Dahmer – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story’
- Valerie Faris e Jonathan Dayton – ‘Fleishman Is In Trouble’
- Dan Trachtenberg – ‘Prey’
Melhor roteiro em série de comédia
- Bill Hader – ‘Barry’
- Christopher Storer – ‘The Bear’
- Mekki Leeper – ‘Jury Duty’
- John Hoffman, Matteo Borghese e Rob Turbovsky – ‘Only Murder in the Building’
- Chris Kelly e Sarah Schneider – ‘The Other Two’
- Brendan Hunt, Joe Kelly e Jason Sudeikis – ‘Ted Lasso’
Melhor roteiro em série de drama
- Beau Willimon – ‘Andor’
- Sharon Horgan, Dave Finkel e Brett Baer – ‘Bad Sisters’
- Gordon Smith – ‘Better Call Saul’
- Peter Gould – ‘Better Call Saul’
- Craig Mazin – ‘The Last of Us’
- Jesse Armstrong – ‘Succession’
- Mike White – ‘The White Lotus’