EUA lançam novos ataques em ‘autodefesa’ contra rebeldes houthis

MOHAMMED HUWAIS / AFP

Army officers allied with the Houthis attend a rally to mark three years of war on the country, in the capital Sanaa on March 26, 2018. A Saudi-led military coalition intervened in Yemen on March 26, 2015 to restore the government of President Abedrabbo Mansour Hadi after the Iran-backed Huthis and their allies took over large parts of the country including the capital Sanaa. (Photo by MOHAMMED HUWAIS / AFP)