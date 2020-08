Dwayne Johnson revela visual como Adão Negro em teaser animado; confira

View this post on Instagram

There’s no more chains around this neck and I’m no longer a slave. And now you have my word. No one will ever stop me again and the hierarchy of power in the DC UNIVERSE is about change. Vowing to always protect and be the champion of my people. THANK YOU #DCFanDome for that absolutely electrifying love and hype for our BLACK ADAM panel. Our entire team as well as myself are deeply committed and passionate to the bone to deliver a story you’ll love and build out our DC Universe. #TheManInBlack #BlackAdam⚡️ @sevenbucksprod * bad ass motion comic from @bosslogic @jimlee