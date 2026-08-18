VMA 2026 tem Anitta indicada e Madonna liderando indicações

Rainha do Pop lidera com 11 nomeações; programado para ser exibida em 27 de setembro, a premiação ocorrerá no Peacock Theatre, em Los Angeles.

Madonna está no topo da lista de indicações ao prêmio VMA, da MTV. Conforme revelado nesta terça-feira (18) a Rainha do Pop lidera com 11 nomeações, seguida por Taylor Swift, Sabrina Carpenter e Ariana Grande, cada uma com sete.

A cantora concorre nas categorias vídeo do ano, artista do ano, música do ano, melhor colaboração do ano, melhor dança, melhor direção, melhor direção de arte, melhor cinematografia, melhor edição, melhor coreografia, melhores efeitos visuais.

A lista se estende para outros nomes conhecidos da indústria. Bruno Mars, Zara Larsson e PinkPantheress apareceram indicados em cinco categorias.

Enquanto isso, Lisa, do Blackpink, recebeu quatro indicações, e Tate McRae e Shakira apareceram em três categorias.

Programado para ser exibida em 27 de setembro, a premiação ocorrerá no Peacock Theatre, em Los Angeles.

Confira abaixo a lista de indicados em todas as categorias:

Indicados ao VMA 2026

Vídeo do Ano

Ariana Grande – Hate That I Made You Love Me

Bruno Mars – I Just Might

GENER8ION – Storm Starring Yung Lean

Madonna – Confessions II – The Film

Sabrina Carpenter – Tears

Taylor Swift – The Fate of Ophelia

Artista do Ano

Ariana Grande

Bruno Mars

Madonna

Morgan Wallen

Sabrina Carpenter

Taylor Swift

Música do Ano

BTS – Swim

Ella Langley – Choosin Texas

HUNTR/X: Ejae, Audrey Nuna, Rei Ami – Golden

Madonna & Sabrina Carpenter – Bring Your Love

Olivia Dean – Man I Need

PinkPantheress – Stateside + Zara Larsson

Raye – Where Is My Husband!!

Melhor Artista Revelação

Bella Kay

Cortis

Magnus Ferrell

Malcolm Todd

Myles Smith

Sienna Spiro

Stella Lefty

Melhor Colaboração

Clipse, Kendrick Lamar, Pusha T, Malice – Chains & Whips

French Montana x Max B – Ever Since U Left Me

Madonna & Sabrina Carpenter – Bring Your Love

PinkPantheress – Stateside + Zara Larsson

Shakira & Burna Boy – Dai Dai

Teyana Taylor & Lucky Daye – Hard Part

Melhor Pop

Ariana Grande – Hate That I Made You Love Me

Charli xcx – SS26

Lisa – Dream feat. Kentaro Sakaguchi

Olivia Rodrigo – Drop Dead

Sabrina Carpenter – House Tour

Tate McRae – Nobodys Girl

Taylor Swift – The Fate of Ophelia

Melhores do Hip-Hop

Cardi B ft. Kehlani – Safe

Don Toliver – E85

Drake – Janice STFU

Megan Thee Stallion – LOVER GIRL

Travis Scott – DUMBO

Tyler, the Creator – SUGAR ON MY TONGUE

Melhor R&B

Bruno Mars – I Just Might

Chris Brown – It Depends/Obvious

Dave & Tems – Raindance

Justin Bieber – YUKON

Kehlani – Folded

Mariah the Scientist & Kali Uchis – Is It a Crime

Melhor Música Alternativa

Geese – Taxes

MGK & Fred Durst – Fix Ur Face

Noah Kahan – The Great Divide

Olivia Rodrigo – The Cure

Sombr – Homewrecker

Tame Impala – Dracula

Twenty One Pilots – Drag Path

Melhor Dance

Bebe Rexha & Faithless – New Religion

Harry Styles – Aperture

Lady Gaga & Doechii – Runaway

Madonna – Confessions II – The Film

PinkPantheress – Stateside + Zara Larsson

Slayyyter – Dance

Tate McRae – Nobodys Girl

Melhor Música Latina

Anitta com Shakira – Choka Choka

Bad Bunny – NUEVAYoL

Fuerza Regida – TU SANCHO

Karol G – Papasito

Rosalía ft. Gangsta – LA VILLA

Shakira & Burna Boy – Dai Dai

Melhor K-Pop

Blackpink – Jump

BTS – Swim

Cortis – REDRED

Katseye – Pinky Up

LE SSERAFIM (feat. J-Hope do BTS) – SPAGHETTI

Lisa – Dream feat. Kentaro Sakaguchi

Melhor Country

Ella Langley – Choosin Texas

Kacey Musgraves – Dry Spell

Lainey Wilson – Somewhere Over Laredo

Luke Combs – Back in the Saddle

Shaboozey – Cowgirl

Stella Lefty – Boston

Tucker Wetmore – Brunette

Melhor Direção

Ariana Grande – Hate That I Made You Love Me

Bruno Mars – I Just Might

GENER8ION – STORM starring Yung Lean

Madonna – Confessions II – The Film

Sabrina Carpenter – House Tour

Taylor Swift – Opalite

Melhor Direção de Arte

Charli xcx – SS26

Lady Gaga & Doechii – Runaway

Madonna – Confessions II – The Film

PinkPantheress – Stateside + Zara Larsson

Sombr – My Body Isnt Ready

Taylor Swift – The Fate of Ophelia

Melhor Cinematografia

A$AP Rocky – Punk Rocky

Ariana Grande – Hate That I Made You Love Me

Lisa – Dream feat. Kentaro Sakaguchi

Madonna – Confessions II – The Film

Shaboozey – Cowgirl

Taylor Swift – The Fate of Ophelia

Melhor Edição

Ariana Grande – Hate That I Made You Love Me

Bruno Mars – I Just Might

Lisa – Dream feat. Kentaro Sakaguchi

Madonna – Confessions II – The Film

Sabrina Carpenter – House Tour

Taylor Swift – The Fate of Ophelia

Melhor Coreografia

GENER8ION – Storm starring Yung Lean

Harry Styles – Dance No More

Katseye – PINKY UP

Madonna – Confessions II – The Film

Tate McRae – Nobodys Girl

Taylor Swift – The Fate of Ophelia

Melhores Efeitos Visuais